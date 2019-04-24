GitHub公开Bilibili的DMCA删除通知

IT之家4月24日消息 今天凌晨，GitHub公开了Bilibili发来的DMCA删除通知。

DMCA即数字千年版权法（Digital Millennium Copyright Act）。根据GitHub的DMCA删除政策，如果其他人在GitHub上以未经授权的方式使用受版权保护的内容，版权所有者可以向GitHub发送DMCA删除通知，以要求更改或删除侵权内容。在更改或删除后，GitHub会将通知发布到其公共存储库并将链接传递给受影响的用户。

值得一提的是，国内媒体solidot评论道，Bilibili是一个在美国上市的中国知名网站，但它的通知一点不像是一个正式的法律文件。它的开头是“Hello Dear Github:”，然后是“We Are:”，最后一句是“求求你们帮助我们吧，还加了三个感叹号（Please help us!!!）”。就像它的源代码一样，它的通知也在社交网络上引发了广泛热议。

以下是来自Bilibili的DMCA删除通知：

Hello Dear Github:

We Are:

Bilibili Security Group.It is nice to be able to yse Github such a professional and effcient platform,and mpw we have a need to be very hopefully able to get Github's support and resolution.I sent the mail yesterday and the mail attachments is the my signature!!

We have read and understand GitHub's Guide to Filling a DMCA Notice

Some one created a Repository called 'openbilibili/go-common' two hours ago and many people forked it or clone it and reupload the repository,which contained too much sensitive information,such as secret key,database address,very important api key and so on.If these information are found by other people in Github,our company will be left out of pocket.

The following is Github's URL and Screenshots about this Repository:

[private]

Since the reupload repositories and the contains our company's important source code,algorithm and system configuration,,so we hope Giuhub as soon as possible to help us completely remove the reupload repositories and thank you very much

The following is our contact information:

Company Name : Bilibili

My e-mail Address: [private]

Cellphone: [private]

Company Address: [private]

Website: https://www.bilibili.com/

I have a good faith belief that use of the copyrighted materials described above on the infringing web pages is not authorized by the copyright owner, or its agent, or the law. I have taken fair use into consideration.

I swear, under penalty of perjury, that the information in this notification is accurate and that I am the copyright owner, or am authorized to act on behalf of the owner, of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.

Hoping for your response and thanks again.

Please help us!!!