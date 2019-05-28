【IT之家学院】rEFind引导使用教程

一、refind介绍

首先，refind一般在UEFI启动环境下使用，他可以用来引导各类操作系统的启动（Windows 8+，Linux，Mac OS），不基于任何操作系统平台，总之，当refind被选为系统首选引导项的时候，可以实现如下的效果：

二、rEFind的使用

必须提醒的是：下面所述的所有关于rEFInd引导教程都必须要求电脑支持UEFI，传统的Legacy引导不可用！本部分可以基于两个系统平台来进行，首先是Linux平台，个人推荐Linux下进行，简单快捷。

基于debian系的Linux平台的rEFInd安装：（建议选择此种安装方式）

sudo apt-add-repository ppa:rodsmith/refind sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install refind

安装过程中会弹出来一个选择页面，选Yes就对了。

或者手动安装，deb包下载链接：下载链接

双击安装，或者命令行安装，命令行逼格高一点

sudo dpkg -i refind_0.11.4-1_amd64.deb sudo refind-install

到此，refind的安装已经完毕，比Windows不知道快到哪里去了。

其实完成到这一步，电脑默认会首选rEFInd引导，反正我的电脑是。如果没有，可以自己去BIOS中设置一下，这个就不多说了，相信大家应该会，如果不会进BIOS的话，也可以在Windows平台通过easyUEFI软件进行处理，这一步等后面介绍Windows平台的使用再说。

下面是rEFInd的编辑与使用：

Refind所有的配置信息位于/boot/efi/EFI/refind/refind.conf。

下面对这一文件用得到的相关参数说明一下：

refind.conf文件的所有内容，很长，我只选了一部分，挑中文注释看就好了，你们编辑的时候选择对应的内容搜索就好了，以下的“#”代表注释的意思，没有执行的作用，若是去掉某一行的#，则代表执行这条指令。

# # refind.conf # Configuration file for the rEFInd boot menu # # Timeout in seconds for the main menu screen. Setting the timeout to 0 # disables automatic booting (i.e., no timeout). Setting it to -1 causes # an immediate boot to the default OS *UNLESS* a keypress is in the buffer # when rEFInd launches, in which case that keypress is interpreted as a # shortcut key. If no matching shortcut is found, rEFInd displays its # menu with no timeout. # # 设置默认等待时间为5s # timeout 0代表无限等待timeout -1代表立即进入对应的系统 timeout 5 # # Set the screen's video resolution. Pass this option either: # * two values, corresponding to the X and Y resolutions # * one value, corresponding to a GOP (UEFI) video mode # Note that not all resolutions are supported. On UEFI systems, passing # an incorrect value results in a message being shown on the screen to # that effect, along with a list of supported modes. On EFI 1.x systems # (e.g., Macintoshes), setting an incorrect mode silently fails. On both # types of systems, setting an incorrect resolution results in the default # resolution being used. A resolution of 1024x768 usually works, but higher # values often don't. # Default is "0 0" (use the system default resolution, usually 800x600). # # 分辨率设置，我建立这里别动，上面注释中也说了。1024*768以上的分辨率并不支持， # 我是默认的，没动它，所以没事别自己搞个1920 1080 # resolution 1024 768 # resolution 1440 900 # resolution 3 # # Directories that should NOT be scanned for boot loaders. By default, # rEFInd doesn't scan its own directory, the EFI/tools directory, the # EFI/memtest directory, the EFI/memtest86 directory, or the # com.apple.recovery.boot directory. Using the dont_scan_dirs option # enables you to "blacklist" other directories; but be sure to use "+" # as the first element if you want to continue blacklisting existing # directories. You might use this token to keep EFI/boot/bootx64.efi out # of the menu if that's a duplicate of another boot loader or to exclude # a directory that holds drivers or non-bootloader utilities provided by # a hardware manufacturer. If a directory is listed both here and in # also_scan_dirs, dont_scan_dirs takes precedence. Note that this # blacklist applies to ALL the filesystems that rEFInd scans, not just # the ESP, unless you precede the directory name by a filesystem name or # partition unique GUID, as in "myvol:EFI/somedir" to exclude EFI/somedir # from the scan on the myvol volume but not on other volumes. # # 这部分看注释的意思，应该是不扫描ESP分区的某些文件夹，我自己为了去除某些多余 # 的启动项，于是设置了dont_scan_dirs ESP:/EFI/ubuntu，但不知道为什么，没有用， # 启动项里仍会出现Ubuntu的引导项，所以我不建议在这部分选择屏蔽引导项. # dont_scan_dirs ESP:/EFI/boot,EFI/Dell,EFI/memtest86 # Files that should NOT be included as EFI boot loaders (on the # first line of the display). If you're using a boot loader that # relies on support programs or drivers that are installed alongside # the main binary or if you want to "blacklist" certain loaders by # name rather than location, use this option. Note that this will # NOT prevent certain binaries from showing up in the second-row # set of tools. Most notably, various Secure Boot and recovery # tools are present in this list, but may appear as second-row # items. # The file may be specified as a bare name (e.g., "notme.efi"), as # a complete pathname (e.g., "/EFI/somedir/notme.efi"), or as a # complete pathname with volume (e.g., "SOMEDISK:/EFI/somedir/notme.efi" # or 2C17D5ED-850D-4F76-BA31-47A561740082:/EFI/somedir/notme.efi"). # OS tags hidden via the Delete or '-' key in the rEFInd menu are # added to this list, but stored in NVRAM. # The default is shim.efi,shim-fedora.efi,shimx64.efi,PreLoader.efi, # TextMode.efi,ebounce.efi,GraphicsConsole.efi,MokManager.efi,HashTool.efi, # HashTool-signed.efi,bootmgr.efi,fb{arch}.efi # (where "{arch}" is the architecture code, like "x64"). # # 这部分和上面那部分类似，都是屏蔽之用，区别在于上面部分是针对文件夹，这部分是针 # 对具体文件，这部分在去除某些启动项有着极为关键的作用，我将详细展开叙述。 # dont_scan_files shim.efi,MokManager.efi

多余启动项的删除策略：

首选，我们可以先看一下EFI分区的文件信息：（Linux系统中的位置：boot/efi/EFI）

refind他针对某些.efi的文件会选择无脑的引导，因此我们为了简洁或者美观，需要屏蔽某些文件的引导，屏蔽不会修改原EFI分区中的系统引导文件，换言之，安全，针对我的Deepin，引导文件位于deepin/grubx64.efi（EFI分区的相对路径），以及我的Windows引导文件，位于Microsoft/Boot/bootmgfw.efi，而我们需要保留的就这两个，其他的一律屏蔽，屏蔽的命令:

dont_scan_files /EFI/ubuntu/grubx64.efi,XXX,XXX

(这代表屏蔽了ubuntu文件夹下的grubx64.efi引导文件，还需要屏蔽其他文件XXX，直接在上面的指令中以英文格式下的逗号分隔就好了，最后一项不需要逗号)



# Scan for Linux kernels that lack a ".efi" filename extension. This is # useful for better integration with Linux distributions that provide # kernels with EFI stub loaders but that don't give those kernels filenames # that end in ".efi", particularly if the kernels are stored on a # filesystem that the EFI can read. When set to "1", "true", or "on", this # option causes all files in scanned directories with names that begin with # "vmlinuz" or "bzImage" to be included as loaders, even if they lack ".efi" # extensions. Passing this option a "0", "false", or "off" value causes # kernels without ".efi" extensions to NOT be scanned. # Default is "true" -- to scan for kernels without ".efi" extensions. # # 此段为屏蔽扫描所有Linux内核，refind启动项包括了扫描的操作系统内核，其实通过 # 扫描的内核启动操作系统更快，因为会直接跳过Linux系统的grub引导而直接启动对应 # 的Linux系统，但是考虑到有时候需要系统修复什么的，建议还是通过grub引导的菜单 # 启动吧，屏蔽内核检查的指令如下： scan_all_linux_kernels false

在refind.conf文件的最后一行，需要加一行指令，这是涉及到refind的主题美化的方面，指令内容为：

include <相对路径>/theme.config

（相对路径是指你的主题配置文件theme.config在以refind目录为根目录的文件路径）



比如我的theme文件位于refind目录下的themes/rEFInd-minimal处，所以我的指令是：

include themes/rEFInd-minimal/theme.config

至此，关于refind.conf文件的介绍就完毕了，下面是关于theme文件的介绍



首先，看refind文件夹结构（refind文件夹位于EFI分区目录）

主题文件位于theme文件夹：

这是我的主题，就用了这一个，打开：

然后来介绍theme.conf文件，以下是我的文件内容，不长，看中文注释信息就好了：

# Minimal refind theme # Hide user interface elements for personal preference or to increase # security: # banner - the rEFInd title banner (built-in or loaded via "banner") # label - boot option text label in the menu # singleuser - remove the submenu options to boot Mac OS X in single-user # or verbose modes; affects ONLY MacOS X # safemode - remove the submenu option to boot Mac OS X in "safe mode" # hwtest - the submenu option to run Apple's hardware test # arrows - scroll arrows on the OS selection tag line # hints - brief command summary in the menu # editor - the options editor (+, F2, or Insert on boot options menu) # all - all of the above # Default is none of these (all elements active) # hideui singleuser,hints,arrows,label,badges # Set the name of a subdirectory in which icons are stored. Icons must # have the same names they have in the standard directory. The directory # name is specified relative to the main rEFInd binary's directory. If # an icon can't be found in the specified directory, an attempt is made # to load it from the default directory; thus, you can replace just some # icons in your own directory and rely on the default for others. # Default is "icons". # 各种系统的启动图标 icons_dir themes/rEFInd-minimal/icons # Use a custom title banner instead of the rEFInd icon and name. The file # path is relative to the directory where refind.efi is located. The color # in the top left corner of the image is used as the background color # for the menu screens. Currently uncompressed BMP images with color # depths of 24, 8, 4 or 1 bits are supported, as well as PNG images. # 这是启动界面背景图片路径，也是相对路径，且暂时似乎只支持png格式的图片 banner themes/rEFInd-minimal/background.png # Tells rEFInd whether to display banner images pixel-for-pixel (noscale) # or to scale banner images to fill the screen (fillscreen). The former is # the default. # 默认全屏填充 banner_scale fillscreen # Custom images for the selection background. There is a big one (144 x 144) # for the OS icons, and a small one (64 x 64) for the function icons in the # second row. If only a small image is given, that one is also used for # the big icons by stretching it in the middle. If only a big one is given, # the built-in default will be used for the small icons. # # Like the banner option above, these options take a filename of an # uncompressed BMP image file with a color depth of 24, 8, 4, or 1 bits, # or a PNG image. The PNG format is required if you need transparency # support (to let you "see through" to a full-screen banner). # selection_bigthemes/rEFInd-minimal/selection_big.png selection_small themes/rEFInd-minimal/selection_small.png # Which non-bootloader tools to show on the tools line, and in what # order to display them: # shell - the EFI shell (requires external program; see rEFInd # documentation for details) # gptsync - the (dangerous) gptsync.efi utility (requires external # program; see rEFInd documentation for details) # apple_recovery - boots the Apple Recovery HD partition, if present # mok_tool - makes available the Machine Owner Key (MOK) maintenance # tool, MokManager.efi, used on Secure Boot systems # about - an "about this program" option # exit - a tag to exit from rEFInd # shutdown - shuts down the computer (a bug causes this to reboot # EFI systems) # reboot - a tag to reboot the computer # firmware - a tag to reboot the computer into the firmware's # user interface (ignored on older computers) # Default is shell,apple_recovery,mok_tool,about,shutdown,reboot,firmware # showtools shutdown

文件中还有很多杂七杂八的东西，感兴趣的话可以Google一下，官方文档说得也十分详细，再有就是refind主题的下载链接，我放一下，来源于Github，分享只作学习交流之用。GitHub地址

大家可以选择自己感兴趣的主题下载，安装的话，记得在refind.conf文件末尾改路径哦。

以上针对的是对rEFInd比较感兴趣并且动手能力比较强的朋友们的一个介绍，你们完全可以自己去折腾rEFInd的配置，又不动EFI分区的其他系统文件，所以基本无风险，大不了在BIOS中改回原来的引导。

再就是，懒人版！

我自己用的主题以及自己配的rEFind文件：

感兴趣的朋友可以把我的refind配置拿来用，UEFI机器通用。你可以用我的refind.conf文件替换官方的，也可以把我theme文件夹中的主题拿去用，也可以替换你EFI文件夹中的整个refind文件夹。下载链接（提取码: cmyj）

记得解压出里面的refind文件夹，将refind文件夹放入EFI分区即可。而如何放入EFI分区呢，Linux操作系统很简单，直接取得root权限，将refind文件夹移动至boot/efi/EFI即可，命令行操作：

sudo cp -a ****/refind /boot/efi/EFI/

（****代表你的refind文件夹的路径）



Windows下，需要将EFI分区单独搞出来

三、Windows操作如下：

访问EFI分区的操作步骤（点此进入）：

进行到这一步，refind的移动就算处理完毕了，最后就是在BIOS中添加rEFInd的引导项，并选为第一引导项，在Windows平台，我通过easyUEFI来进行（搜索查找即可下载）

打开easyUEFI

选择Linux或其他操作系统，描述自己取个名字，用英文吧。目标分区选中ESP分区，我这里是第二个。

点击浏览

点那个小加号，找到refind：

选中refind_x64.efi，过一会儿，点击确定，会发现在最后一行出现你新建的项：

上移，移动到第一个为止，到此，即已完成。以上便是整个教程了，赶快定制你喜欢的启动页面吧（主要是主题，背景也可单独更换）。