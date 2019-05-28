内容字号：默认大号超大号

段落设置：取消段首缩进段首缩进

字体设置：切换到微软雅黑切换到宋体

业界资讯软件之家
Win10之家WP之家
iPhone之家iPad之家
安卓之家数码之家
评测中心智能设备
精准搜索请尝试：精确搜索
首页>Win10之家>Win10快讯

【IT之家学院】rEFind引导使用教程

2019-5-28 17:31:06来源：IT之家特约作者：随风而逝1314责编：阿迷评论：

一、refind介绍

首先，refind一般在UEFI启动环境下使用，他可以用来引导各类操作系统的启动（Windows 8+，Linux，Mac OS），不基于任何操作系统平台，总之，当refind被选为系统首选引导项的时候，可以实现如下的效果：

二、rEFind的使用

必须提醒的是：下面所述的所有关于rEFInd引导教程都必须要求电脑支持UEFI，传统的Legacy引导不可用！本部分可以基于两个系统平台来进行，首先是Linux平台，个人推荐Linux下进行，简单快捷。

基于debian系的Linux平台的rEFInd安装：（建议选择此种安装方式）

sudo apt-add-repository ppa:rodsmith/refind
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install refind

安装过程中会弹出来一个选择页面，选Yes就对了。

或者手动安装，deb包下载链接：下载链接

双击安装，或者命令行安装，命令行逼格高一点

sudo dpkg -i refind_0.11.4-1_amd64.deb
sudo refind-install

到此，refind的安装已经完毕，比Windows不知道快到哪里去了。

其实完成到这一步，电脑默认会首选rEFInd引导，反正我的电脑是。如果没有，可以自己去BIOS中设置一下，这个就不多说了，相信大家应该会，如果不会进BIOS的话，也可以在Windows平台通过easyUEFI软件进行处理，这一步等后面介绍Windows平台的使用再说。

下面是rEFInd的编辑与使用：

Refind所有的配置信息位于/boot/efi/EFI/refind/refind.conf。

下面对这一文件用得到的相关参数说明一下：

refind.conf文件的所有内容，很长，我只选了一部分，挑中文注释看就好了，你们编辑的时候选择对应的内容搜索就好了，以下的“#”代表注释的意思，没有执行的作用，若是去掉某一行的#，则代表执行这条指令。

#
# refind.conf
# Configuration file for the rEFInd boot menu
#
# Timeout in seconds for the main menu screen. Setting the timeout to 0
# disables automatic booting (i.e., no timeout). Setting it to -1 causes
# an immediate boot to the default OS *UNLESS* a keypress is in the buffer
# when rEFInd launches, in which case that keypress is interpreted as a
# shortcut key. If no matching shortcut is found, rEFInd displays its
# menu with no timeout.
#
# 设置默认等待时间为5s
# timeout 0代表无限等待timeout -1代表立即进入对应的系统
timeout 5
#
# Set the screen's video resolution. Pass this option either:
#  * two values, corresponding to the X and Y resolutions
#  * one value, corresponding to a GOP (UEFI) video mode
# Note that not all resolutions are supported. On UEFI systems, passing
# an incorrect value results in a message being shown on the screen to
# that effect, along with a list of supported modes. On EFI 1.x systems
# (e.g., Macintoshes), setting an incorrect mode silently fails. On both
# types of systems, setting an incorrect resolution results in the default
# resolution being used. A resolution of 1024x768 usually works, but higher
# values often don't.
# Default is "0 0" (use the system default resolution, usually 800x600).
#
# 分辨率设置，我建立这里别动，上面注释中也说了。1024*768以上的分辨率并不支持，
# 我是默认的，没动它，所以没事别自己搞个1920 1080
# resolution 1024 768
# resolution 1440 900
# resolution 3
#
# Directories that should NOT be scanned for boot loaders. By default,
# rEFInd doesn't scan its own directory, the EFI/tools directory, the
# EFI/memtest directory, the EFI/memtest86 directory, or the
# com.apple.recovery.boot directory. Using the dont_scan_dirs option
# enables you to "blacklist" other directories; but be sure to use "+"
# as the first element if you want to continue blacklisting existing
# directories. You might use this token to keep EFI/boot/bootx64.efi out
# of the menu if that's a duplicate of another boot loader or to exclude
# a directory that holds drivers or non-bootloader utilities provided by
# a hardware manufacturer. If a directory is listed both here and in
# also_scan_dirs, dont_scan_dirs takes precedence. Note that this
# blacklist applies to ALL the filesystems that rEFInd scans, not just
# the ESP, unless you precede the directory name by a filesystem name or
# partition unique GUID, as in "myvol:EFI/somedir" to exclude EFI/somedir
# from the scan on the myvol volume but not on other volumes.
#
# 这部分看注释的意思，应该是不扫描ESP分区的某些文件夹，我自己为了去除某些多余
# 的启动项，于是设置了dont_scan_dirs ESP:/EFI/ubuntu，但不知道为什么，没有用，
# 启动项里仍会出现Ubuntu的引导项，所以我不建议在这部分选择屏蔽引导项.
# dont_scan_dirs ESP:/EFI/boot,EFI/Dell,EFI/memtest86
# Files that should NOT be included as EFI boot loaders (on the
# first line of the display). If you're using a boot loader that
# relies on support programs or drivers that are installed alongside
# the main binary or if you want to "blacklist" certain loaders by
# name rather than location, use this option. Note that this will
# NOT prevent certain binaries from showing up in the second-row
# set of tools. Most notably, various Secure Boot and recovery
# tools are present in this list, but may appear as second-row
# items.
# The file may be specified as a bare name (e.g., "notme.efi"), as
# a complete pathname (e.g., "/EFI/somedir/notme.efi"), or as a
# complete pathname with volume (e.g., "SOMEDISK:/EFI/somedir/notme.efi"
# or 2C17D5ED-850D-4F76-BA31-47A561740082:/EFI/somedir/notme.efi").
# OS tags hidden via the Delete or '-' key in the rEFInd menu are
# added to this list, but stored in NVRAM.
# The default is shim.efi,shim-fedora.efi,shimx64.efi,PreLoader.efi,
# TextMode.efi,ebounce.efi,GraphicsConsole.efi,MokManager.efi,HashTool.efi,
# HashTool-signed.efi,bootmgr.efi,fb{arch}.efi
# (where "{arch}" is the architecture code, like "x64").
#
# 这部分和上面那部分类似，都是屏蔽之用，区别在于上面部分是针对文件夹，这部分是针
# 对具体文件，这部分在去除某些启动项有着极为关键的作用，我将详细展开叙述。
# dont_scan_files shim.efi,MokManager.efi

多余启动项的删除策略：

首选，我们可以先看一下EFI分区的文件信息：（Linux系统中的位置：boot/efi/EFI）

refind他针对某些.efi的文件会选择无脑的引导，因此我们为了简洁或者美观，需要屏蔽某些文件的引导，屏蔽不会修改原EFI分区中的系统引导文件，换言之，安全，针对我的Deepin，引导文件位于deepin/grubx64.efi（EFI分区的相对路径），以及我的Windows引导文件，位于Microsoft/Boot/bootmgfw.efi，而我们需要保留的就这两个，其他的一律屏蔽，屏蔽的命令:

dont_scan_files /EFI/ubuntu/grubx64.efi,XXX,XXX

(这代表屏蔽了ubuntu文件夹下的grubx64.efi引导文件，还需要屏蔽其他文件XXX，直接在上面的指令中以英文格式下的逗号分隔就好了，最后一项不需要逗号)

# Scan for Linux kernels that lack a ".efi" filename extension. This is
# useful for better integration with Linux distributions that provide
# kernels with EFI stub loaders but that don't give those kernels filenames
# that end in ".efi", particularly if the kernels are stored on a
# filesystem that the EFI can read. When set to "1", "true", or "on", this
# option causes all files in scanned directories with names that begin with
# "vmlinuz" or "bzImage" to be included as loaders, even if they lack ".efi"
# extensions. Passing this option a "0", "false", or "off" value causes
# kernels without ".efi" extensions to NOT be scanned.
# Default is "true" -- to scan for kernels without ".efi" extensions.
#
# 此段为屏蔽扫描所有Linux内核，refind启动项包括了扫描的操作系统内核，其实通过
# 扫描的内核启动操作系统更快，因为会直接跳过Linux系统的grub引导而直接启动对应
# 的Linux系统，但是考虑到有时候需要系统修复什么的，建议还是通过grub引导的菜单
# 启动吧，屏蔽内核检查的指令如下：
scan_all_linux_kernels false

在refind.conf文件的最后一行，需要加一行指令，这是涉及到refind的主题美化的方面，指令内容为：

include  <相对路径>/theme.config

（相对路径是指你的主题配置文件theme.config在以refind目录为根目录的文件路径）

比如我的theme文件位于refind目录下的themes/rEFInd-minimal处，所以我的指令是：

include  themes/rEFInd-minimal/theme.config

至此，关于refind.conf文件的介绍就完毕了，下面是关于theme文件的介绍

首先，看refind文件夹结构（refind文件夹位于EFI分区目录）

主题文件位于theme文件夹：

这是我的主题，就用了这一个，打开：

然后来介绍theme.conf文件，以下是我的文件内容，不长，看中文注释信息就好了：

# Minimal refind theme
# Hide user interface elements for personal preference or to increase
# security:
#  banner   - the rEFInd title banner (built-in or loaded via "banner")
#  label    - boot option text label in the menu
#  singleuser  - remove the submenu options to boot Mac OS X in single-user
#              or verbose modes; affects ONLY MacOS X
#  safemode - remove the submenu option to boot Mac OS X in "safe mode"
#  hwtest   - the submenu option to run Apple's hardware test
#  arrows   - scroll arrows on the OS selection tag line
#  hints    - brief command summary in the menu
#  editor   - the options editor (+, F2, or Insert on boot options menu)
#  all      - all of the above
# Default is none of these (all elements active)
#
hideui singleuser,hints,arrows,label,badges
# Set the name of a subdirectory in which icons are stored. Icons must
# have the same names they have in the standard directory. The directory
# name is specified relative to the main rEFInd binary's directory. If
# an icon can't be found in the specified directory, an attempt is made
# to load it from the default directory; thus, you can replace just some
# icons in your own directory and rely on the default for others.
# Default is "icons".
# 各种系统的启动图标
icons_dir themes/rEFInd-minimal/icons
# Use a custom title banner instead of the rEFInd icon and name. The file
# path is relative to the directory where refind.efi is located. The color
# in the top left corner of the image is used as the background color
# for the menu screens. Currently uncompressed BMP images with color
# depths of 24, 8, 4 or 1 bits are supported, as well as PNG images.
# 这是启动界面背景图片路径，也是相对路径，且暂时似乎只支持png格式的图片
banner themes/rEFInd-minimal/background.png
# Tells rEFInd whether to display banner images pixel-for-pixel (noscale)
# or to scale banner images to fill the screen (fillscreen). The former is
# the default.
# 默认全屏填充
banner_scale fillscreen
# Custom images for the selection background. There is a big one (144 x 144)
# for the OS icons, and a small one (64 x 64) for the function icons in the
# second row. If only a small image is given, that one is also used for
# the big icons by stretching it in the middle. If only a big one is given,
# the built-in default will be used for the small icons.
#
# Like the banner option above, these options take a filename of an
# uncompressed BMP image file with a color depth of 24, 8, 4, or 1 bits,
# or a PNG image. The PNG format is required if you need transparency
# support (to let you "see through" to a full-screen banner).
#
selection_bigthemes/rEFInd-minimal/selection_big.png
selection_small themes/rEFInd-minimal/selection_small.png
# Which non-bootloader tools to show on the tools line, and in what
# order to display them:
#  shell      - the EFI shell (requires external program; see rEFInd
#                 documentation for details)
#  gptsync    - the (dangerous) gptsync.efi utility (requires external
#                 program; see rEFInd documentation for details)
#  apple_recovery  - boots the Apple Recovery HD partition, if present
#  mok_tool     - makes available the Machine Owner Key (MOK) maintenance
#                tool, MokManager.efi, used on Secure Boot systems
#  about        - an "about this program" option
#  exit         - a tag to exit from rEFInd
#  shutdown     - shuts down the computer (a bug causes this to reboot
#                EFI systems)
#  reboot       - a tag to reboot the computer
#  firmware     - a tag to reboot the computer into the firmware's
#                user interface (ignored on older computers)
# Default is shell,apple_recovery,mok_tool,about,shutdown,reboot,firmware
#
showtools shutdown

文件中还有很多杂七杂八的东西，感兴趣的话可以Google一下，官方文档说得也十分详细，再有就是refind主题的下载链接，我放一下，来源于Github，分享只作学习交流之用。GitHub地址

大家可以选择自己感兴趣的主题下载，安装的话，记得在refind.conf文件末尾改路径哦。

以上针对的是对rEFInd比较感兴趣并且动手能力比较强的朋友们的一个介绍，你们完全可以自己去折腾rEFInd的配置，又不动EFI分区的其他系统文件，所以基本无风险，大不了在BIOS中改回原来的引导。

再就是，懒人版！

我自己用的主题以及自己配的rEFind文件：

感兴趣的朋友可以把我的refind配置拿来用，UEFI机器通用。你可以用我的refind.conf文件替换官方的，也可以把我theme文件夹中的主题拿去用，也可以替换你EFI文件夹中的整个refind文件夹。下载链接（提取码: cmyj）

记得解压出里面的refind文件夹，将refind文件夹放入EFI分区即可。而如何放入EFI分区呢，Linux操作系统很简单，直接取得root权限，将refind文件夹移动至boot/efi/EFI即可，命令行操作：

sudo cp -a  ****/refind /boot/efi/EFI/

（****代表你的refind文件夹的路径）

Windows下，需要将EFI分区单独搞出来

三、Windows操作如下：

访问EFI分区的操作步骤（点此进入）：

进行到这一步，refind的移动就算处理完毕了，最后就是在BIOS中添加rEFInd的引导项，并选为第一引导项，在Windows平台，我通过easyUEFI来进行（搜索查找即可下载）

打开easyUEFI

选择Linux或其他操作系统，描述自己取个名字，用英文吧。目标分区选中ESP分区，我这里是第二个。

点击浏览

点那个小加号，找到refind：

选中refind_x64.efi，过一会儿，点击确定，会发现在最后一行出现你新建的项：

上移，移动到第一个为止，到此，即已完成。以上便是整个教程了，赶快定制你喜欢的启动页面吧（主要是主题，背景也可单独更换）。

分享：
下载IT之家APP，分享赚金币换豪礼

相关文章

关键词：引导Windows 10Linux

软媒旗下网站IT之家|辣品 - 超值导购，优惠券|IT圈（Win10/WP8.1/Win7论坛）|6655网址之家|Win10之家|Win8之家|Win7之家|Vista之家

软媒旗下软件：魔方|旗鱼浏览器（极速内核）|软媒时间|酷点桌面|闪游浏览器（IE内核）|Win7优化大师|Win8优化大师|Win10优化大师|软媒手机APP应用

关于IT之家|关于软媒|联系我们|加入软媒|WAP版|网站地图|Archiver|刺客团队

IT之家，软媒旗下科技门户网站 - 爱科技，爱这里。

Copyright (C)RuanMei.com, All Rights Reserved.

软媒公司版权所有