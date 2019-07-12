内容字号：默认大号超大号

Steam喜加一！策略战棋游戏《奇迹时代3》限时免费领取

2019-7-12 7:46:01来源：IT之家作者：懒猫责编：懒猫评论：

IT之家7月12日消息 今日，Steam商城的策略战棋游戏《奇迹时代3》开启限时免费领取。该免费活动截止到7月16日凌晨1点，只需简单的点击“添加到账户”，就能免费拥有这款游戏

《奇迹时代3》是由Triumph Studios开发的一款策略战棋游戏，于2014年发行。该游戏是《奇迹时代》系列的最新作，为PC独占作品。故事背景设定在一个幻想的魔法王国里，一场大规模的战争聚集了所有巫术师的力量，游戏中玩家要去为争取光明而奋斗。

最低配置：

• 操作系统：Windows XP，Windows Vista，Windows 7，Windows 8，Windows 8.1

• 处理器：Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 @ 2.4 Ghz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 5000+ @2.6 Ghz

• 内存：2 GB RAM

• 图形：nVidia 8800 / ATi Radeon HD 3870 with 512MB or Laptop integrated Intel HD 3000 with 3GB system ram

• DirectX版本：9.0c

• 网络：宽带互联网连接

• 存储空间：需要10 GB可用空间

• 声卡：DirectX 9 Compatible

推荐配置：

• 操作系统：Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1

• 处理器：Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 @ 2.4 Ghz or AMD Phenom X4 9900 @ 2.6 Ghz

• 内存：4 GB RAM

• 图形：nVidia Geforce 460 1GB or AMD Radeon HD 6850 1GB

• DirectX版本：9.0c

• 网络：宽带互联网连接

• 存储空间：需要10 GB可用空间

• 声卡：DirectX 9 Compatible

