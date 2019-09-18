iOS 13用户尝鲜，苹果Arcade首发超过50款游戏都有哪些？

虽然距离正式发布还有几天时间，但苹果近期已经却向部分测试用户提前开放了Apple Arcade服务，我们一起来了解一下。

苹果的游戏订阅服务Apple Arcade首发时并不像苹果宣传的那样会有超过100款游戏供用户选择，现在看来将只有超过50款游戏，列表如下：

- Assemble With Care (usTwo)

- Shantae and the Seven Sirens (WayForward Technologies)

- Grindstone (Capybara Games)

- WHAT THE GOLF? (The Label)

- Card of Darkness (Zach Gage)

- LEGO Brawls (LEGO)

- Patterned (Borderleap)

- Stellar Commanders (Blindflug Studios)

- Where Cards Fall (Snowman)

- Overland (Finji)

- Exit the Gungeon (Devolver Digital)

- Rayman Mini (Ubisoft)

- Spaceland (Tortuga Team)

- Agent Intercept (PikPok)

- Punch Planet (Block Zero Games)

- Sneaky Sasquatch (Rac7 Games)

- Operator 41 (Shifty Eye Games)

- Frogger in Toy Town (Konami)

- Red Reign (Ninja Kiwi)

- Various Daylife (Square Enix)

- Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club)

- Don't Bug Me! (Frosty Pop)

- Oceanhorn 2 (Cornfox & Bros)

- King's League II (Kurechii)

- Explottens (Werplay Priv.)

- Spelldrifter (Free Range Games)

- The Get Out Kids (Frosty Pop)

- Spek. (Rac7 Games)

- Way of the Turtle (Illusion Labs)

- Lifeslide (Block Zero Games)

- Neo Cab (Surprise Attack Games)

- Skate City (Snowman)

- Tint. (Lykke Studios)

- The Enchanted World (Noodlecake Studios)

- Over the Alps (Stave Studios)

- Hot Lava (Klei Entertainment)

- The Pinball Wizard (Frosty Pop)

- Shinsekai Into the Depths (Capcom)

- Word Laces (Minimega)

- Dear Reader (Local No. 12)

- Projection: First Light (Blowfish Studios)

- ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree (Wildboy Studios)

- Big Time Sports (Frosty Pop)

- Tangle Tower (SFB Games)

- Dread Nautical (Zen Studios)

- Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)

- Bleak Sword (Devolver Digital)

- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Annapurna)

- Dead End Job (Headup)

- Cat Quest II (The Gentlebros)

- Dodo Peak (Moving Pieces)

- Cricket Through the Ages (Devolver Digital)

- Speed Demons (Radiangames)

虽然首发游戏数量只有承诺的一半，但苹果此前曾表示过，Apple Arcade在发布之后将会以周为周期每周更新新的游戏，因此未来数周内将会不断有新游戏加入。

Apple Arcade的界面类似于一个迷你的App Store，提供了不同的游戏种类、游戏提示等内容。而且，iOS主屏幕还为Apple Arcade游戏设立独立文件夹，订阅游戏都会保存在这里。

另外，苹果今天还专门通过Newsroom新闻频道隆重介绍了其中四款游戏，包括The Enchanted World、Patterned、Overland以及Card of Darkness。

Apple Arcade游戏订阅服务将于9月19日正式发布（与iOS 13发布日期相同）。用户只需每月支付4.99美元即可与全家分享百余款独占游戏。另外，为了让更多用户加入进来，Apple Arcade还提供了一个月的免费试用服务。