iOS 13用户尝鲜，苹果Arcade首发超过50款游戏都有哪些？

虽然距离正式发布还有几天时间，但苹果近期已经却向部分测试用户提前开放了Apple Arcade服务，我们一起来了解一下。
苹果的游戏订阅服务Apple Arcade首发时并不像苹果宣传的那样会有超过100款游戏供用户选择，现在看来将只有超过50款游戏，列表如下：
- Assemble With Care (usTwo)
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens (WayForward Technologies)
- Grindstone (Capybara Games)
- WHAT THE GOLF? (The Label)
- Card of Darkness (Zach Gage)
- LEGO Brawls (LEGO)
- Patterned (Borderleap)
- Stellar Commanders (Blindflug Studios)
- Where Cards Fall (Snowman)
- Overland (Finji)
- Exit the Gungeon (Devolver Digital)
- Rayman Mini (Ubisoft)
- Spaceland (Tortuga Team)
- Agent Intercept (PikPok)
- Punch Planet (Block Zero Games)
- Sneaky Sasquatch (Rac7 Games)
- Operator 41 (Shifty Eye Games)
- Frogger in Toy Town (Konami)
- Red Reign (Ninja Kiwi)
- Various Daylife (Square Enix)
- Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club)
- Don't Bug Me! (Frosty Pop)
- Oceanhorn 2 (Cornfox & Bros)
- King's League II (Kurechii)
- Explottens (Werplay Priv.)
- Spelldrifter (Free Range Games)
- The Get Out Kids (Frosty Pop)
- Spek. (Rac7 Games)
- Way of the Turtle (Illusion Labs)
- Lifeslide (Block Zero Games)
- Neo Cab (Surprise Attack Games)
- Skate City (Snowman)
- Tint. (Lykke Studios)
- The Enchanted World (Noodlecake Studios)
- Over the Alps (Stave Studios)
- Hot Lava (Klei Entertainment)
- The Pinball Wizard (Frosty Pop)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths (Capcom)
- Word Laces (Minimega)
- Dear Reader (Local No. 12)
- Projection: First Light (Blowfish Studios)
- ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree (Wildboy Studios)
- Big Time Sports (Frosty Pop)
- Tangle Tower (SFB Games)
- Dread Nautical (Zen Studios)
- Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)
- Bleak Sword (Devolver Digital)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Annapurna)
- Dead End Job (Headup)
- Cat Quest II (The Gentlebros)
- Dodo Peak (Moving Pieces)
- Cricket Through the Ages (Devolver Digital)
- Speed Demons (Radiangames)
虽然首发游戏数量只有承诺的一半，但苹果此前曾表示过，Apple Arcade在发布之后将会以周为周期每周更新新的游戏，因此未来数周内将会不断有新游戏加入。
Apple Arcade的界面类似于一个迷你的App Store，提供了不同的游戏种类、游戏提示等内容。而且，iOS主屏幕还为Apple Arcade游戏设立独立文件夹，订阅游戏都会保存在这里。
另外，苹果今天还专门通过Newsroom新闻频道隆重介绍了其中四款游戏，包括The Enchanted World、Patterned、Overland以及Card of Darkness。
Apple Arcade游戏订阅服务将于9月19日正式发布（与iOS 13发布日期相同）。用户只需每月支付4.99美元即可与全家分享百余款独占游戏。另外，为了让更多用户加入进来，Apple Arcade还提供了一个月的免费试用服务。