苹果发布 iOS 13.1.2 / iPadOS 13.1.2 正式版更新

2019-10-1 1:30:46来源：IT之家作者：笨笨责编：笨笨评论：

IT之家10月1日消息 美国西部时间9月30日上午10点（北京时间1日凌晨一点），苹果发布了iOS 13.1.2 / iPadOS 13.1.2 正式版更新。从 iOS / iPadOS 13.1.1 升级包探测只有几十MB，但是尽管如此，iPhone Xs Max 和 iPad Pro 2018 更新依然需要5分钟以上的时间。启动设备后，查看 iOS 和 iPadOS 版本号都从13.1.1（17A854）更新到了13.1.2 (17A860)

下面分别说下两者的更新历史，或许是更新的“仓促”，这次 iOS 和 macOS 的更新历史都是英文 ——

iOS 13.1.2 包括针对 iPhone 的错误修复和改进。本更新：

  • Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup

  • Fixes an issue where Camera may not work

  • Addresses an issue where the flashlight may not activate

  • Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data

  • Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod

  • Addresses an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles

iPadOS 13.1.2 包括针对 iPad 的错误修复和改进。本更新：

  • Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup

  • Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod

如需了解 Apple 软件更新的安全性内容，请访问此网站：
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

