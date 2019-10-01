苹果发布 iOS 13.1.2 / iPadOS 13.1.2 正式版更新

IT之家10月1日消息 美国西部时间9月30日上午10点（北京时间1日凌晨一点），苹果发布了iOS 13.1.2 / iPadOS 13.1.2 正式版更新。从 iOS / iPadOS 13.1.1 升级包探测只有几十MB，但是尽管如此，iPhone Xs Max 和 iPad Pro 2018 更新依然需要5分钟以上的时间。启动设备后，查看 iOS 和 iPadOS 版本号都从13.1.1（17A854）更新到了13.1.2 (17A860)。

下面分别说下两者的更新历史，或许是更新的“仓促”，这次 iOS 和 macOS 的更新历史都是英文 ——

iOS 13.1.2 包括针对 iPhone 的错误修复和改进。本更新：

Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup

Fixes an issue where Camera may not work

Addresses an issue where the flashlight may not activate

Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data

Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod