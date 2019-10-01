苹果发布 iOS 13.1.2 / iPadOS 13.1.2 正式版更新

IT之家10月1日消息 美国西部时间9月30日上午10点（北京时间1日凌晨一点），苹果发布了iOS 13.1.2 / iPadOS 13.1.2 正式版更新。从 iOS / iPadOS 13.1.1 升级包探测只有几十MB，但是尽管如此，iPhone Xs Max 和 iPad Pro 2018 更新依然需要5分钟以上的时间。启动设备后，查看 iOS 和 iPadOS 版本号都从13.1.1（17A854）更新到了13.1.2 (17A860)。
下面分别说下两者的更新历史，或许是更新的“仓促”，这次 iOS 和 macOS 的更新历史都是英文 ——
iOS 13.1.2 包括针对 iPhone 的错误修复和改进。本更新：
Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup
Fixes an issue where Camera may not work
Addresses an issue where the flashlight may not activate
Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data
Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod
Addresses an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles
iPadOS 13.1.2 包括针对 iPad 的错误修复和改进。本更新：
Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup
Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod
如需了解 Apple 软件更新的安全性内容，请访问此网站：
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222