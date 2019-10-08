微软Surface Earbuds无线耳机支持任何语音助手

IT之家10月8日消息 除了Surface Neo，Surface Duo和其他令人兴奋的Surface新品外，微软前几天还发布了Surface Earbuds，这是Apple AirPods的竞品，并且可以与任何语音助手配合使用。
与Surface Headphones不同，Surface Earbuds可与任何虚拟助手配合使用，包括Cortana，Google Assistant，Alexa等。如果使用Windows 10设备设置Surface Earbuds，则可以使用Cortana来控制其命令。
默认情况下，在iOS上Surface Earbuds将启动Siri，而Android上会根据手机品牌有所不同。例如，除非进行了更改，否则Surface Earbuds将在Pixel手机上启动Google Assistant，而在三星手机上启动Bixby。
这意味着Surface Earbuds可以与Alexa，Cortana，Google Assistant，Siri，Bixby以及其他语音助手配合使用，不仅限于Cortana。另外Surface Earbuds几乎可以连接到任何具有蓝牙的设备，因此可以在Windows PC，MacBook，Android手机或苹果设备上使用它。这并不意外，因为操作系统不再是微软最重要的层级。
Surface Earbuds还提供了跟Office 365与Outlook和PowerPoint等应用程序的集成，其每次充电最多可提供8个小时的续航，售价249美元。