Cloudflare、Chrome与Firefox新增HTTP/3支持，网速更快、更可靠

Cloudflare 日前宣布，用户将开始能够通过在其仪表板中启用一个选项来为其域启用HTTP/3支持，当用户使用具有HTTP/3功能的客户端访问Cloudflare托管的网站时，连接将自动升级到新协议。

We are now happy to announce that QUIC and HTTP/3 support is available on the Cloudflare edge network. We’re excited to be joined in this announcement by Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, two of the leading browser vendors and partners in our effort to make the web faster and more reliable for all.