Cloudflare、Chrome与Firefox新增HTTP/3支持，网速更快、更可靠

2019-10-8 15:47:48来源：开源中国作者：-责编：骑士评论：

Cloudflare 日前宣布，用户将开始能够通过在其仪表板中启用一个选项来为其域启用HTTP/3支持，当用户使用具有HTTP/3功能的客户端访问Cloudflare托管的网站时，连接将自动升级到新协议。

We are now happy to announce that QUIC and HTTP/3 support is available on the Cloudflare edge network. We’re excited to be joined in this announcement by Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, two of the leading browser vendors and partners in our effort to make the web faster and more reliable for all.

现在，我们很高兴地宣布，Cloudflare边缘网络上已提供QUIC和HTTP/3支持。我们很高兴能与两家领先的浏览器供应商和合作伙伴Google Chrome和Mozilla Firefox一起加入此公告，以努力使所有人的网络速度更快、更可靠。

Cloudflare联名Chrome与Firefox一起宣布了该消息。此前，Chrome在Canary版本中已经增加了对HTTP/3的支持，另一边Mozilla也表示，将在今秋晚些时候推出的Firefox Nightly版本中推出对HTTP/3的支持。

虽然Chrome Canary与Firefox Nightly都不适合普通用户使用，但是有经验的用户都可以使用这两个实验版本，这些用户会希望自己抢先测试HTTP/3。

