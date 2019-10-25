Electron 7.0.0稳定版正式发布：跨平台桌面应用开发工具

Electron 7.0.0 稳定版正式发布了，Electron 是 GitHub 开发的跨平台桌面应用开发工具，支持使用 Web 技术开发桌面应用，其基于 C++ 开发，GUI 核心来自于 Chromium，而 JavaScript 引擎使用 V8。
此片更新内容如下：
Notable Changes
Electron 的核心组件是 Chromium、Node.js 与 V8，按照国际惯例它一般都会与这些项目保持同步更新，以提供最新的 JavaScript 特性、性能改进和安全修复。在此版本中这三者分别升级内容如下：
Chromium 78.0.3905.1
New in 78
New in 77
Node.js 12.8.1
Node 12.8.1 更新内容
Node 12.8
Node 12.7
Node 12.6
Node 12.5
V8 7.8
V8 7.8 更新内容
V8 7.7
增加了 Windows on ARM(64位) 版本
为异步请求/响应的 IPC 添加了 ipcRenderer.Invoke() 和 ipcMain.Handle()
添加了 nativeTheme API 来读取和响应操作系统主题和颜色方案的变化
切换到新的 TypeScript Definitions 生成器，生成更加精确的定义
Breaking Changes
删除部分 API：
Tray.setHighlightMode() (macOS)
app.enableMixedSandbox()
app.getApplicationMenu()
app.setApplicationMenu()
powerMonitor.querySystemIdleState()
powerMonitor.querySystemIdleTime()
webFrame.setIsolatedWorldContentSecurityPolicy()
webFrame.setIsolatedWorldHumanReadableName()
webFrame.setIsolatedWorldSecurityOrigin()
Session.clearAuthCache() 不再过滤已清除的缓存条目
MacOS 上的本机接口(菜单、对话框等)现在自动匹配用户机器上的暗模式设置
更新 electron 模块以使用 @Electronics/get，支持 Node 8
Electron.asar 文件不再存在
New Features
所有异步 webContent/<webview> 方法现在返回一个 Promise
为 macOS 添加了 always-on-top-changed
在 Netlog API 中添加 captureMode 和 maxFileSize 选项
在 app.getAppMetrics() 输出中添加了 creationTime/sandbox/IntegrityLevel
向 webContents.print() 回调函数中添加了 failureReason 参数，以区分成功、失败和取消
为 BrowserView 添加了 getBalls() 方法
将 gpu-info-update 事件添加到 app 中，只要有 gpu 信息更新，就会发出 gpu-info 更新事件
在 app.getAppMetrics() 添加 memory
添加 process.getBlinkMemoryInfo()
在 webFrame/webContent/<webview> 中添加了 emoveInsertedCSS()
将 zoom-changed 事件添加到 webContent 中
增加打印自定义选项
app.moveToApplicationsFold 添加了一个可选的冲突处理回调
支持 webFrame.sertCSS() 中的 CSS origin
在 Windows 上支持 Tray API 的 mouse-move 事件
Windows 上支持 systemPreferences.isDarkMode() API
macOS 上支持 systemPreferences.isHighContrastColorScheme() API
启用 W3C Reporting API
macOS 上实现了 BrowserWindow.setFocable
在校验和文件中添加 Windows on ARM node 头文件
另外此版本还有许多修复和属性更改，更多详情见发布说明。