Electron 7.0.0稳定版正式发布：跨平台桌面应用开发工具

2019-10-25 22:18:07来源：开源中国作者：afterer责编：骑士评论：

Electron 7.0.0 稳定版正式发布了，Electron 是 GitHub 开发的跨平台桌面应用开发工具，支持使用 Web 技术开发桌面应用，其基于 C++ 开发，GUI 核心来自于 Chromium，而 JavaScript 引擎使用 V8。

此片更新内容如下：

Notable Changes

Electron 的核心组件是 Chromium、Node.js 与 V8，按照国际惯例它一般都会与这些项目保持同步更新，以提供最新的 JavaScript 特性、性能改进和安全修复。在此版本中这三者分别升级内容如下：

  • Chromium 78.0.3905.1

    • New in 78

    • New in 77

  • Node.js 12.8.1

    • Node 12.8.1 更新内容

    • Node 12.8

    • Node 12.7

    • Node 12.6

    • Node 12.5

  • V8 7.8

    • V8 7.8 更新内容

    • V8 7.7

  • 增加了 Windows on ARM(64位) 版本 

  • 为异步请求/响应的 IPC 添加了 ipcRenderer.Invoke() 和 ipcMain.Handle()

  • 添加了 nativeTheme API 来读取和响应操作系统主题和颜色方案的变化

  • 切换到新的 TypeScript Definitions 生成器，生成更加精确的定义

Breaking Changes

  • 删除部分 API：

    • Tray.setHighlightMode() (macOS)

    • app.enableMixedSandbox() 

    • app.getApplicationMenu()

    • app.setApplicationMenu()

    • powerMonitor.querySystemIdleState()

    • powerMonitor.querySystemIdleTime()

    • webFrame.setIsolatedWorldContentSecurityPolicy()

    • webFrame.setIsolatedWorldHumanReadableName()

    • webFrame.setIsolatedWorldSecurityOrigin() 

  • Session.clearAuthCache() 不再过滤已清除的缓存条目 

  • MacOS 上的本机接口(菜单、对话框等)现在自动匹配用户机器上的暗模式设置

  • 更新 electron 模块以使用 @Electronics/get，支持 Node 8

  • Electron.asar 文件不再存在

New Features 

  • 所有异步 webContent/<webview> 方法现在返回一个 Promise

  • 为 macOS 添加了 always-on-top-changed

  • 在 Netlog API 中添加 captureMode 和 maxFileSize 选项

  • 在 app.getAppMetrics() 输出中添加了 creationTime/sandbox/IntegrityLevel

  • 向 webContents.print() 回调函数中添加了 failureReason 参数，以区分成功、失败和取消

  • 为 BrowserView 添加了 getBalls() 方法

  • 将 gpu-info-update 事件添加到 app 中，只要有 gpu 信息更新，就会发出 gpu-info 更新事件

  • 在 app.getAppMetrics() 添加 memory

  • 添加 process.getBlinkMemoryInfo()

  • 在 webFrame/webContent/<webview> 中添加了 emoveInsertedCSS()

  • 将 zoom-changed 事件添加到 webContent 中

  • 增加打印自定义选项

  • app.moveToApplicationsFold 添加了一个可选的冲突处理回调

  • 支持 webFrame.sertCSS() 中的 CSS origin

  • 在 Windows 上支持 Tray API 的 mouse-move 事件

  • Windows 上支持 systemPreferences.isDarkMode() API

  • macOS 上支持  systemPreferences.isHighContrastColorScheme() API

  • 启用 W3C Reporting API

  • macOS 上实现了 BrowserWindow.setFocable

  • 在校验和文件中添加 Windows on ARM node 头文件

另外此版本还有许多修复和属性更改，更多详情见发布说明。 

