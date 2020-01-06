开源促进会OSI联合创始人辞职：在许可方面走错了路

认定OSI不尊重自由，联合创始人Bruce Perens提出辞职。

去年，律师Van Lindberg 代表分布式开发平台HoloChain起草了一个名为“密码自治许可证（Cryptographic Autonomy License，CAL）” 的软件许可证，并将其提交给开源促进会OSI审批。

符合OSI开源定义的许可证被认定为开源许可证，比如目前比较流行的MIT、Apache-2.0与BSD 3-Clause等都在OSI认定的开源许可证列表中。

但是关于是否批准CAL许可证引起了OSI内部的争论，当地时间1月2 日，在讨论审批CAL第4版本草案的过程中，OSI 联合创始人 Bruce Perens提出了辞职。他认为组织正在朝着接受不尊重自由的许可证的方向迈进，这使得其不得不退出。最初的 Open Source Definition（OSD，开源定义）正是由Bruce Perens起草的。

Well, it seems to me that the organization is rather enthusiastically headed toward accepting a license that isn't freedom respecting. Fine, do it without me, please. I asked Patrick to cancel my membership, and I would have unsubscribed from OSI lists, including this one, if your server was working. I own an interest in 10 Open Source companies and manage a 50 Million dollar portfolio investing in them. That will keep me involved enough. 看上去组织正在热情地走向接受不尊重自由的协议。那好吧，请别把我带下水。 我请求Patrick取消我的成员资格，我也会取消订阅OSI邮件列表（包括这一封邮件）。 我对10家开源公司感兴趣，并管理着5000万美元的投资组合，这样我可以更加投入。

Bruce Perens在接受 The Register的电话采访中表示，OSI已经存在了21年，目前批准的开源软件许可证有100多个，他认为首先这么多许可对社区是有害的，因为将软件与多个许可证结合使用时，会带来法律负担。“我们在许可方面走错了路”，他认为只有AGPLv3、LGPLv3与Apache v2这三个是必需的。

Bruce补充到：“大多数开发开源软件的人都没有条件请律师。开源的目标之一是你无需雇用律师就可以使用它，你可以在计算机上安装开源软件并运行它，如果你不重新分发或修改软件，那么实际上都不需要阅读许可证。”

但是CAL会打破这种模式，“如果你在CAL下运行软件并且你拥有用户，则需要在某些情况下将用户的数据传回给他们（HoloChain）。”

CAL由分布式开发平台HoloChain于去年提出，HoloChain是一种用于点对点应用的基于哈希链的应用框架，它实质上是一个平台，允许开发者创建由密码保护的分布式应用。

CAL是一种新型的开放许可证，其介绍是：不仅可以保护应用程序开发人员和源代码用户，还可以保护最终用户的隐私以及对身份和数据的控制。

然而对Bruce等人来说，HoloChain希望通过CAL监视用户应用的网络，并且他们不希望那些为分布式平台创建客户端的用户隔离用户的数据，这样他们可以把用户锁定。比如在 CAL的定义中，“目的”中这样写到：

This License also strives to protect the freedom and autonomy of third parties who receive the Work from you. If any non-affiliated third party receives any part, aspect, or element of the Work from You, this License requires that You provide that third party all the permissions and materials needed to independently use and modify the Work without that third party having a loss of data or capability due to your actions.

同时有这样对应的条款：

4.2.1. No Withholding User Data Throughout any period in which You exercise any of the permissions granted to You under this License, You must also provide to any Recipient to whom you provide services via the Work, a no-charge copy, provided in a commonly used electronic form, of the Recipient’s User Data in your possession, to the extent that such User Data is available to You for use in conjunction with the Work.

大概意思是指使用CAL的时候，你需要向下游提供独立使用和修改项目所需的所有权限和材料，这包括你需要提供你所拥有的使用了你服务的用户的数据。

同时，另一位熟悉针对CAL的审批辩论过程的开源社区负责人告诉The Register，他表示起草CAL的律师Van游说了OSI董事私下批准CAL，而这违反了应该在公共场所进行批准程序的规则。但是律师却解释这是完全合理的程序式沟通，而且很多人从一开始就对CAL抱有偏见，继而反对它。

Bruce Perens觉得 OSI似乎已经决定接受该许可证，于是他提出了辞职。