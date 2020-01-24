因武汉新型肺炎，上海迪士尼乐园1月25日起暂时关闭

IT之家1月24日消息 “上海迪士尼度假区发布”官方发文，为配合目前疫情防控工作的需要，保障广大游客和演职人员的健康与安全，上海迪士尼度假区将自2020年1月25日起暂时关闭上海迪士尼乐园、迪士尼小镇（包括华特迪士尼大剧院）和星愿公园。我们将继续保持密切监测并与政府部门保持紧密沟通，另行通知恢复开放的时间。

上海迪士尼度假区将协助已经购买乐园门票、预定酒店、购买《美女与野兽》演出票的游客通过原购票渠道办理退款，我们将尽快通过度假区官方渠道发布具体的退改措施。

恭祝广大游客新春快乐，健康平安！

上海迪士尼度假区

2020年1月24日

Temporary Closure of Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown including Walt Disney Grand Theatre and Wishing Star Park

In response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety of our guests and Cast, Shanghai Disney Resort is temporarily closing Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown including Walt Disney Grand Theatre and Wishing Star Park, starting January 25, 2020. We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and be in close contact with the local government, and we will announce the reopening date upon confirmation.

Shanghai Disney Resort will assist in the refund for guests who have purchased tickets for admission to Shanghai Disneyland, have booked a resort hotel, or have booked tickets for Beauty and the Beast Mandarin Production through the original ticket purchase channel, and we will introduce the detailed procedure and guidelines via the resort’s official platforms as soon as possible.

We wish our guests a healthy and happy Spring Festival!

Shanghai Disney Resort

January 24, 2020