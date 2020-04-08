内容字号：默认大号超大号

官方确认：苹果Apple Pay即将推出岭南通·广佛通/羊城通

2020/4/8 7:55:08来源：IT之家作者：懒猫责编：懒猫评论：

IT之家4月8日消息 苹果今日推送了iOS 13.4.1正式版更新，针对iOS 13.4正式版及以上iPhone手机用户激活推出了京津冀互联互通卡（交通联合）、深圳通等。

与此同时，苹果中国官网Apple Pay页面也迎来更新。页面显示，Apple Pay即将推出岭南通·广佛通与岭南通·羊城通。其中，岭南通·广佛通支持地铁与公交车，岭南通·羊城通支持地铁、公交车、轮渡、有轨电车与BRT。

适用设备

Apple Watch

  • Apple Watch Series 5

  • Apple Watch Series 4

  • Apple Watch Series 3

  • Apple Watch Series 2

  • Apple Watch Series 1

iPhone

    • iPhone 11 Pro

    • iPhone 11 Pro Max

    • iPhone 11

    • iPhone XS

    • iPhone XS Max

    • iPhone XR

    • iPhone X

    • iPhone 8、iPhone 8 Plus

    • iPhone 7、iPhone 7 Plus

    • iPhone 6s、iPhone 6s Plus

    • iPhone SE

IT之家了解到，苹果还更新了可使用Apple Pay刷银行卡乘地铁的城市名单。

