官方确认：苹果Apple Pay即将推出岭南通·广佛通/羊城通

IT之家4月8日消息 苹果今日推送了iOS 13.4.1正式版更新，针对iOS 13.4正式版及以上iPhone手机用户激活推出了京津冀互联互通卡（交通联合）、深圳通等。
与此同时，苹果中国官网Apple Pay页面也迎来更新。页面显示，Apple Pay即将推出岭南通·广佛通与岭南通·羊城通。其中，岭南通·广佛通支持地铁与公交车，岭南通·羊城通支持地铁、公交车、轮渡、有轨电车与BRT。
适用设备
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 5
Apple Watch Series 4
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Watch Series 2
Apple Watch Series 1
iPhone
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 11
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone X
iPhone 8、iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone 7、iPhone 7 Plus
iPhone 6s、iPhone 6s Plus
iPhone SE
IT之家了解到，苹果还更新了可使用Apple Pay刷银行卡乘地铁的城市名单。