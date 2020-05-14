内容字号：默认大号超大号

首页>智能汽车>新能源汽车

即将国内发布的比亚迪汉EV将搭载5G与华为HiCar技术

2020/5/14 14:26:41来源：威锋网作者：贾斯丁·笔伯责编：懒猫评论：

比亚迪表示，汉EV已正式搭载量产状态的刀片电池以及该公司即将发布的DiPilot智能驾驶辅助系统。据悉，海外市场汉EV将锁定同价位的特斯拉Model 3。

比亚迪的刀片电池于今年3月下旬发布，它具有超长的使用寿命和超长的续航能力，电池安全性能优越，搭载刀片电池的汉EV极大地提高了安全性和续航能力。

▲ 针刺对照测试结果，比亚迪刀片电池最稳定，无明火、无烟，安全性最高

Huawei’s 5G-based HiCar technology is not just another auto infotainment system. It’s more like an interface to the car’s core operating system and a vehicle-to-X channel to the road. HiCar will first appear on the BYD Han EV in June, before arriving in models from about 30 different auto brands.——electrek.co

华为基于5G的HiCar技术不仅仅是另一个汽车信息娱乐系统。它更像是一个与汽车核心操作系统的接口。HiCar技术将于今年6月首次出现在比亚迪汉电动车上，随后将在大约30个不同汽车品牌的车型上出现。

Huawei is now living life in the fast lane, as BYD, China’s largest EV maker, will use #Huawei’s HiCar technology in its upgraded Han flagship electric sedan starting in June. The #5G technology will also be used in models from about 30 different auto brands. #HuaweiFacts ——Huawei

华为现在生活在快车道上, 因为中国最大的ev制造商比亚迪将于六月份开始使用华为的HiCar技术，5g技术也将用于来自大约30个不同汽车品牌的车型。

性能展示

3.9秒加速破百、麋鹿测试80km/h、32.8米百公里刹停表现史无前例

更多图赏

