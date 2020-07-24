首页
JavaScript 引擎 V8 发布 8.5 版本

2020/7/24 7:22:18 来源： 开源中国 作者：xplanet 责编：问舟/实习
JavaScript 引擎 V8 发布了 8.5 版本（测试阶段），正式版本将在之后随 Chrome 85 一起推出。8.5 版本带来了一些面向开发人员的特性，主要亮点包括：

JavaScript

  • Promise.any 和 AggregateError：

Promise.any 是一个 Promise 组合器，一旦输入的一个 Promise 满足，它就会解决所产生的 Promise。

const promises = [
  fetch('/endpoint-a').then(() => 'a'),
  fetch('/endpoint-b').then(() => 'b'),
  fetch('/endpoint-c').then(() => 'c'),
];
try {
  const first = await Promise.any(promises);
  // Any of the promises was fulfilled.
  console.log(first);
  // → e.g. 'b'
} catch (error) {
  // All of the promises were rejected.
  console.assert(error instanceof AggregateError);
  // Log the rejection values:
  console.log(error.errors);
}

如果所有输入的 Promise 都被拒绝，则所产生的 Promise 将被 AggregateError 对象拒绝，该对象包含一个 error 属性，该属性保存一个拒绝值数组。

  • String.prototype.replaceAll：

String.prototype.replaceAll 提供了一种简单的方法来替换所有出现的子字符串，而无需创建全局 RegExp。

const queryString = 'q=query+string+parameters';

// Works, but requires escaping inside regular expressions.
queryString.replace(/\+/g, ' ');
// → 'q=query string parameters'

// Simpler!
queryString.replaceAll('+', ' ');
// → 'q=query string parameters'

  • Logical assignment operators（逻辑赋值运算符）

逻辑赋值运算符是新的复合赋值运算符，它将逻辑运算符 &&、 || 或 ?? 与任务组合在一起

x &&= y;
// Roughly equivalent to x && (x = y)
x ||= y;
// Roughly equivalent to x || (x = y)
x ??= y;
// Roughly equivalent to x ?? (x = y)

与数学和按位复合赋值运算符不同，逻辑赋值运算符仅有条件地执行赋值。

WebAssembly

  • 在所有平台上都提供了 Liftoff

从 V8 v6.9 开始，Liftoff 一直用作 Intel 平台上 WebAssembly 的基准编译器（Chrome 69 在桌面系统上启用了它）。由于担心内存的增加（基线编译器会生成更多代码），因此到目前为止一直将其保留在移动系统中。

经过最近几个月的试验，v8 团队发现大多数情况下的内存增加可以忽略不计，因此最终在所有架构上默认都启用了 Liftoff，从而提高了编译速度，尤其是在 ARM 设备（32 位和 64 位）上。

提供多值（Multi-value）支持

现在，WebAssembly 对多值代码块和函数返回的支持已可以普遍使用。这反映了该提案最近在正式的 WebAssembly 标准中的合并，并得到所有编译层的支持。

例如，现在这是一个有效的 WebAssembly 函数：

(func $swap (param i32 i32) (result i32 i32)
  (local.get 1) (local.get 0)
)

如果导出了该函数，则也可以从 JavaScript 对其进行调用，并返回一个数组：

instance.exports.swap(1, 2);
// → [2, 1]

相反，如果 JavaScript 函数返回数组（或任何迭代器），则可以将其导入并在 WebAssembly 模块内作为多返回函数调用：

new WebAssembly.Instance(module, {
  imports: {
    swap: (x, y) => [y, x],
  },
});(func $main (result i32 i32)
  i32.const 0
  i32.const 1
  call $swap
)

更重要的是，工具链现在可以使用此功能在 WebAssembly 模块中生成更紧凑、更快的代码。

  • 支持 JS BigInts

已提供 WebAssembly 支持，用于将 WebAssembly I64 值与 JavaScript BigInts 相互转换，并且根据官方标准的最新更改，该支持可用于一般用途。

现在可以从 JavaScript 调用具有 i64 参数和返回值的 WebAssembly 函数，而不会造成精度损失：

(module
  (func $add (param $x i64) (param $y i64) (result i64)
    local.get $x
    local.get $y
    i64.add)
  (export "add" (func $add)))

从 JavaScript，只能将 BigInts 作为 I64 参数传递：

WebAssembly.instantiateStreaming(fetch('i64.wasm'))
  .then(({ module, instance }) => {
    instance.exports.add(12n, 30n);
    // → 42n
    instance.exports.add(12, 30);
    // → TypeError: parameters are not of type BigInt
  });

V8 API

可使用 git log branch-heads/8.4..branch-heads/8.5 include/v8.h 来获取 API 更改列表。

更新说明：https://v8.dev/blog/v8-release-85

