Ubuntu Retro Remix 正在构建：全新树莓派发行版，面向 retro gamer

Canonical 的 Ubuntu 桌面负责人 Martin Wimpress 现在正在构建一个新的基于 Ubuntu 的发行版 “Ubuntu Retro Remix”，专门为 Raspberry Pi 爱好者和 retro game 而设计。

Ubuntu Retro Remix 基于 Ubuntu Linux 的非官方操作系统，用于在 Single Board Computer Raspberry Pi 上运行 retro game。受支持的 Raspberry Pi 型号包括 Raspberry Pi 4、Raspberry Pi 3 和 Raspberry Pi 2。

Martin Wimpress 是一位 retro game 老玩家。在此之前，他就已经使用 RetroPie 构建了一些 Raspberry Pi retro game 游戏机。但 Martin 表示，他觉得自己无法从中学到任何新知识。因此，他启动了这个新的 Ubuntu remix 项目；不仅是为了学习，也是为了所有想在 Pi 上开箱运行 retro game 的玩家。用户无需在 Raspberry Pi 上安装 Ubuntu for Raspberry Pi，然后再安装 RetroPi，而只需在 Raspberry Pi 上安装 Ubuntu Retro Remix，即可体验 retro game。

根据项目描述，Ubuntu Retro Remix 发行版可以在一些基于 Raspberry Pi 的 retro game 游戏机中运行，包括 MegaPi for Mega Drive，NESPi+ for NES Classic 以及 SuperPi for Super Nintendo（SNES）。

不过，该项目当前仍在构建当中，因此暂时无法为 Raspberry Pi 下载任何预构建的镜像。具体安装说明和用法等，可查看项目的 GitHub 页面。有关项目更多信息，可以观看 Martin Wimpress 的 YouTube 视频，他在其中具体演示了如何使用新的 Ubuntu Remix 进行构建。