微软向 Edge 主题商店上传大量游戏相关主题

IT之家 12 月 20 日消息 微软近日为其 Edge 浏览器发布了 23 个新主题，这些主题可以替换新标签页上的背景，还可以改变标签栏和工具栏的外观。
这些主题大都跟游戏相关，包括来自《极限竞速 : 地平线 4》，《战争机器 5》，《光环》和《微软飞行模拟器》。
完整的主题列表包括：
Wonder Woman 1984 Theme
Halo
Wandering Fields
Satin Stacks
Halo – Alpha Halo
Fortune Island – Forza Horizon 4 theme
The Forest -Ori and Will of the Wisps theme
Swallow’s Nest -Ori and Will of the Wisps theme
Verdant Views
Microsoft Flight Simulator – Twilight Vista
Steampunk Omen – Gears Tactics theme
Spirit Willow -Ori and Will of the Wisps theme
Howl –
Winter Horizon
Ships of Fortune
Halo – Arrival
Gold Hoarder
The Mist -Sea of Thieves theme
Microsoft Flight Simulator – Ocean Flight
Grounded -Ground War
Halo- Ghosts of Reach
The Megalodon
Gears x Luke Preece -Gears 5 theme
Microsoft Flight Simulator – Mt. Fuji
IT之家了解到，要安装主题，点击扩展 - 主题页面，然后单击 “获取”，然后添加主题按钮。