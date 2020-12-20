首页
微软向 Edge 主题商店上传大量游戏相关主题

2020/12/20 19:43:11 来源：IT之家 作者：远洋 责编：远洋
评论：

IT之家 12 月 20 日消息 微软近日为其 Edge 浏览器发布了 23 个新主题，这些主题可以替换新标签页上的背景，还可以改变标签栏和工具栏的外观。

这些主题大都跟游戏相关，包括来自《极限竞速 : 地平线 4》，《战争机器 5》，《光环》和《微软飞行模拟器》。

完整的主题列表包括：

Wonder Woman 1984 Theme

Halo

Wandering Fields

Satin Stacks

Halo – Alpha Halo

Fortune Island – Forza Horizon 4 theme

The Forest -Ori and Will of the Wisps theme

Swallow’s Nest -Ori and Will of the Wisps theme

Verdant Views

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Twilight Vista

Steampunk Omen – Gears Tactics theme

Spirit Willow -Ori and Will of the Wisps theme

Howl –

Winter Horizon

Ships of Fortune

Halo – Arrival

Gold Hoarder

The Mist -Sea of Thieves theme

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Ocean Flight

Grounded -Ground War

Halo- Ghosts of Reach

The Megalodon

Gears x Luke Preece -Gears 5 theme

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Mt. Fuji

IT之家了解到，要安装主题，点击扩展 - 主题页面，然后单击 “获取”，然后添加主题按钮。

