Win10之家>Win10快讯

微软 Win10 21H1 终止官方支持，将无法收到任何安全更新或补丁

2022/12/13 23:00:15 来源：IT之家 作者：汪淼 责编：汪淼
评论：

IT之家 12 月 13 日消息，微软今日起（2022 年 12 月 13 日）停止支持所有版本的 Windows 10 21H1。此后，Windows 10 21H1 将不会收到任何安全更新或补丁，用户需要更新到 Windows 10 21H2 或 Windows 11 系统。

微软于 2021 年 5 月发布了 Windows 10 21H1 版本，这是一个次要的功能更新版本。由于当时微软正忙于为 Windows 11 的发布做准备，因此没有针对普通消费者的新功能，只有两个明显变化：

  • 对 Windows Hello 的多摄像头支持

  • 对 Windows Defender Application Guard (WDAG) 和 Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) 组策略服务 (GPSVC) 的性能改进

IT之家了解到，与之前的版本相同，Windows 10 21H1 获得了 18 个月的支持，下一个版本 21H2 将在 2023 年 6 月 13 日停止支持

微软高级通信项目经理 Mabel Gomes 此前在技术社区论坛上发表文章，如果是符合条件的设备，用户可以从 Windows 10 升级到 Windows 11。微软在整个帖子中多次提到最近的 Windows 11 22H2 功能更新，希望 Windows 10 用户能够搭上 Windows 11 的列车。

