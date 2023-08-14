百度拦截 7-Zip 压缩软件官网，认定其为恶意网站

IT之家 8 月 14 日消息，7-Zip 是一款小伙伴们特别熟悉的压缩软件，不过日前有网友消息称，百度搜索引擎悄然拦截了 7-Zip 的官网，认定其为恶意网站。

IT之家经过查证得知，目前在百度搜索中输入 7-Zip 后，所弹出来的第一个结果是“竞价排名”的竞品压缩软件广告，第二个结果则是第三方软件下载站提供的 7-Zip 软件，其中还存在着某杀毒软件的捆绑“套路”，第三、第四个结果同样也是“竞价排名”的竞品压缩软件广告，直到第六个才是 7-Zip 的官方网站，不过该网站却标有“百度网址安全中心提醒您：该站点可能受到黑客攻击，部分页面已被非法篡改！”字样。

▲ 百度搜索 7-Zip 获得的结果，第一眼都是“竞价排名”广告，官方难寻觅。

▲ 搜索引擎第六个才是 7-Zip 的官网，但被提示为“风险网站”

而在通过百度搜索结果进入网站后，便会重定向至“百度网址安全中心”页，百度提示称“该站点可能受到黑客攻击，部分页面已被非法篡改！”，不过当IT之家点击查看详情时，检测网页却表示“该网站为安全”，不存在任何风险记录。

▲ 百度将搜索引擎中的 7-Zip 官网重定向到自家的“网址安全中心”中，提示 7-Zip 官网有风险

▲ 图源百度网址安全中心

早前IT之家就此事发送邮件至百度网址安全中心，但截至发稿，暂未收到回复。而针对“百度拦截 7-Zip 官网”一事，有网友认为是由于网站使用“http”而非“https”因此招致拦截，也有网友认为是由于 7-Zip 官网没有备案，从而被搜索引擎提示风险。但究竟百度出于何种原因拦截 7-Zip 官网，目前还不得而知，以下是 7-Zip 官网的网页源码，感兴趣的小伙伴们可以尝试从中找到“含有风险”的内容：

<!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.0 Transitional//EN"><HTML><HEAD><META http-equiv="CONTENT-TYPE" content="TEXT/HTML; CHARSET=UTF-8"><LINK href="/style.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"><TITLE>7-Zip</TITLE><META name="keywords" content=", archiver, compression, zip, best, compress, high, ratio, free, gnu, lgpl, unzip, far, win32, 7zip, long, file, names"></HEAD><BODY><TABLE cellspacing=10 cellpadding=10 border=0 width="100%"><TR><TD class="MenuColumn" valign="top"><TABLE cellpadding=2 cellspacing=0 border=0 width="100%"><TR><TD><IMG width=110 height=63 src="/7ziplogo.png" alt="7-Zip" border=0></TD></TR><TR><TD><HR></TD></TR></TABLE><TABLE cellpadding="2" cellspacing="0" border="0"><TR><TD><SPAN class="MenuCurrent">Home</SPAN></TD></TR><TR><TD><A href="7z.html" class="MenuLink">7z Format</A></TD></TR><TR><TD><A href="sdk.html" class="MenuLink">LZMA SDK</A></TD></TR><TR><TD><A href="download.html" class="MenuLink">Download</A></TD></TR><TR><TD><A href="faq.html" class="MenuLink">FAQ</A></TD></TR><TR><TD><A href="support.html" class="MenuLink">Support</A></TD></TR><TR><TD><A href="links.html" class="MenuLink">Links</A></TD></TR></TABLE><TABLE cellpadding=2 cellspacing=0 border=0 width="100%"><TR><TD><HR></TD></TR></TABLE><P><B>English</B><BR><A href="https://sparanoid.com/lab/7z/">Chinese Simpl.</A><BR><A href="https://www.developershome.com/7-zip/">Chinese Trad.</A><BR><A href="https://7zip-eo.rnbastos.com/">Esperanto</A><BR><A href="https://www.7-zip.fr/">French</A><BR><A href="https://www.7-zip.de/">German</A><BR><A href="https://7zip.idfoss.org/">Indonesian</A><BR><A href="https://7-zip.opensource.jp/">Japanese</A><BR><A href="https://7-zip.ir/">Persian</A><BR><A href="https://7zip.rnbastos.com/">Portuguese Brazil</A><BR><A href="https://7zip-es.updatestar.com/">Spanish</A><BR><A href="http://7zip-thai.inetbridge.net/">Thai</A><BR><A href="https://7zip-vi.updatestar.com/">Vietnamese</A><BR></P></TD><TD valign="top"><TABLE cellspacing ="4" cellpadding ="4"><TR><TD><H1>7-Zip</H1><P><B>7-Zip</B> is a file archiver with a high compression ratio.</P><P><B>Download 7-Zip 23.01 (2023-06-20) for Windows</B>:</P> <TABLE cellspacing ="1" cellpadding ="6" border = "0"> <TR> <TH class="Title" align="center" width=60>Link</TH> <TH class="Title" align="center" width=60>Type</TH> <TH class="Title" align="center" width=140>Windows</TH> <TH class="Title" align="center" width=76>Size</TH> </TR> <TR> <TD class="Item" align="center"><A href="a/7z2301-x64.exe">Download</A></TD> <TD class="Item" align="center">.exe</TD> <TD class="Item" align="center">64-bit x64</TD> <TD class="Item" align="center">1.5 MB</TD> </TR> <TR> <TD class="Item" align="center"><A href="a/7z2301.exe">Download</A></TD> <TD class="Item" align="center">.exe</TD> <TD class="Item" align="center">32-bit x86</TD> <TD class="Item" align="center">1.2 MB</TD> </TR> <TR> <TD class="Item" align="center"><A href="a/7z2301-arm64.exe">Download</A></TD> <TD class="Item" align="center">.exe</TD> <TD class="Item" align="center">64-bit ARM64</TD> <TD class="Item" align="center">1.5 MB</TD> </TR></TABLE><H2>License</H2><P><B>7-Zip</B> is <B>free software</B> with <B>open source</B>. The most of the code is under the <B>GNU LGPL</B> license. Some parts of the code are under the BSD 3-clause License. Also there is unRAR license restriction for some parts of the code. Read <A href="license.txt">7-Zip License</A> information.</P> <P>You can use 7-Zip on any computer, including a computer in a commercial organization. You don't need to register or pay for 7-Zip.</P><H2>The main features of 7-Zip</H2><UL> <LI>High compression ratio in <A href ="7z.html">7z format</A> with <B>LZMA</B> and <B>LZMA2</B> compression</LI> <LI>Supported formats: <UL> <LI>Packing / unpacking: 7z, XZ, BZIP2, GZIP, TAR, ZIP and WIM</LI> <LI>Unpacking only: APFS, AR, ARJ, CAB, CHM, CPIO, CramFS, DMG, EXT, FAT, GPT, HFS, IHEX, ISO, LZH, LZMA, MBR, MSI, NSIS, NTFS, QCOW2, RAR, RPM, SquashFS, UDF, UEFI, VDI, VHD, VHDX, VMDK, XAR and Z.</LI> </UL> </LI> <LI>For ZIP and GZIP formats, <B>7-Zip</B> provides a compression ratio that is 2-10 % better than the ratio provided by PKZip and WinZip</LI> <LI>Strong AES-256 encryption in 7z and ZIP formats</LI> <LI>Self-extracting capability for 7z format</LI> <LI>Integration with Windows Shell</LI> <LI>Powerful File Manager</LI> <LI>Powerful command line version</LI> <LI>Plugin for FAR Manager</LI> <LI>Localizations for 87 languages</LI></UL><P><B>7-Zip</B> works in Windows 11 / 10 / 8 / 7 / Vista / XP / 2022 / 2019 / 2016 / 2012 / 2008 / 2003 / 2000.</P><P><A href="https://sourceforge.net/projects/p7zip/">p7zip</A> - the port of the command line version of 7-Zip to Linux/Posix.</P><P>On <A href="https://sourceforge.net/projects/sevenzip/">7-Zip's SourceForge Page</A> you can find a forum, bug reports, and feature request systems.</P><H2>Compression ratio</H2><P>We compared <B>7-Zip</B> with WinRAR 5.20.</P><P><B>FILE SETS:</B> Mozilla Firefox 34.0.5 for Windows and Google Earth 6.2.2.6613 for Windows.</P><TABLE cellspacing ="2" cellpadding ="6"> <TR> <TH class="Title" rowspan = 3>Archiver</TH> <TH class="Title" align="center" colspan = 2>Mozilla Firefox</TH> <TH class="Title" align="center" colspan = 2>Google Earth</TH> </TR> <TR> <TH class="Title" align="center" colspan = 2>65 files<BR>85 280 391 bytes</TH> <TH class="Title" align="center" colspan = 2>483 files<BR>110 700 519 bytes</TH> </TR> <TR> <TH class="Title" align="center">Compressed size</TH> <TH class="Title" align="center">Ratio</TH> <TH class="Title" align="center">Compressed size</TH> <TH class="Title" align="center">Ratio</TH> </TR> <TR> <TD class="Item"><B>7-Zip 9.35<BR>-mx</B></TD> <TD class="Item" align="center"><B>39 357 375</B></TD> <TD class="Item" align="center"><B>100%</B></TD> <TD class="Item" align="center"><B>15 964 369</B></TD> <TD class="Item" align="center"><B>100%</B></TD> </TR> <TR> <TD class="Item">WinRAR 5.20<BR>-m5 -s -ma5 -md128m</TD> <TD class="Item" align="center">41 789 543</TD> <TD class="Item" align="center">106%</TD> <TD class="Item" align="center">17 035 432</TD> <TD class="Item" align="center">107%</TD> </TR></TABLE><P>Compression ratio results are very dependent upon the data used for the tests. Usually, <B>7-Zip</B> compresses to 7z format 30-70% better than to zip format. And <B>7-Zip</B> compresses to zip format 2-10% better than most of other zip compatible programs.</P></TD><TD vAlign=top align=right width=210><TABLE class=News cellpadding=3 cellspacing=1 border=0> <TR class=NewsHeader> <TD class=NewsTitle>7-Zip 23.01</TD> <TD class=NewsDate>2023-06-20</TD></TR> <TR class=News> <TD class=NewsText colSpan=2> <A href="https://sourceforge.net/p/sevenzip/discussion/45797/thread/3f550826d8/">7-Zip 23.01</A><BR> </TD> </TR></TABLE><BR><TABLE class=News cellpadding=3 cellspacing=1 border=0> <TR class=NewsHeader> <TD class=NewsTitle>7-Zip 23.00</TD> <TD class=NewsDate>2023-05-07</TD></TR> <TR class=News> <TD class=NewsText colSpan=2> <A href="https://sourceforge.net/p/sevenzip/discussion/45797/thread/713c8a8269/">7-Zip 23.00 </A><BR> </TD> </TR></TABLE><BR><TABLE class=News cellpadding=3 cellspacing=1 border=0> <TR class=NewsHeader> <TD class=NewsTitle>7-Zip 22.01</TD> <TD class=NewsDate>2022-07-15</TD></TR> <TR class=News> <TD class=NewsText colSpan=2> <A href="https://sourceforge.net/p/sevenzip/discussion/45797/thread/c43cbc5f18/">7-Zip 22.01</A><BR> </TD> </TR></TABLE><BR><TABLE class=News cellpadding=3 cellspacing=1 border=0> <TR class=NewsHeader><TD class=NewsTitle colSpan=2>7-Zip ChangeLog</TD></TR> <TR class=News> <TD class=NewsText colSpan=2> <A href="/history.txt">History of 7-zip changes</A><BR> </TD> </TR></TABLE></TD></TR></TABLE><HR><P><SMALL>Copyright (C) 2023 Igor Pavlov.</SMALL></P></TD></TR></TABLE></BODY></HTML>

