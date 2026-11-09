英伟达黄仁勋承认出轨道歉信全文：“我对妻子不忠，伤害了家人，没有任何借口”

IT之家 11 月 9 日消息，英伟达 CEO 黄仁勋最近向公司员工发出一封道歉信，承认自己的出轨行为，并向家人、公司员工、董事会及股东公开道歉。
黄仁勋表示，他的行为伤害了妻儿，没有任何借口。他深知道歉无法弥补错误，并希望重新赢得家人和同事的信任。
以下为黄仁勋道歉信全文：
致英伟达的各位同事：
我欠我的家人，以及你们所有人一个道歉。
我对妻子不忠。我的行为伤害了她和我们的孩子。我所做的一切都没有任何借口。我对此深感抱歉。
在我的一生中，家人始终给予我爱与支持。他们理应得到我的坦诚与忠诚。但我辜负了他们，也破坏了我们共同建立的生活。我对自己的所作所为以及造成的伤害负全部责任，并接受随之而来的批评。
致我的妻子和家人：我爱你们。我知道，一句道歉无法抹除我所犯下的错误。我希望我们的家庭能够逐渐走出伤痛，也希望随着时间推移，我能够重新赢得你们的信任。
致英伟达的各位同事们，包括那些与我共事数十年的伙伴，以及我们的董事会、合作伙伴和世界各地的股东：你们本应得到一个更好的我。
领导英伟达是我一生的荣幸。我的责任是为你们服务，并证明自己值得你们信任。但我没有履行好这份责任。
我仍将全身心投入英伟达的工作，并努力重新赢得你们的信任。
关于新闻报道中提出的国家安全问题，英伟达董事会已启动独立调查。
我支持这项调查，并将全力配合。我热爱我们的国家和公司。我将坚定维护英伟达的利益，并致力于维护美国国家安全。我为自己身为一名美国人感到自豪，也心怀感激。
我的家人不应为我的选择承担任何责任。责任在我。恳请大家尊重他们的隐私。
—— 黄仁勋
I owe my family and all of you an apology.
I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.
Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.
To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.
To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence.
Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA’s Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American.
My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do. Please give them privacy.
Jensen