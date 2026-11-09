英伟达黄仁勋承认出轨道歉信全文：“我对妻子不忠，伤害了家人，没有任何借口”

IT之家 11 月 9 日消息，英伟达 CEO 黄仁勋最近向公司员工发出一封道歉信，承认自己的出轨行为，并向家人、公司员工、董事会及股东公开道歉。

黄仁勋表示，他的行为伤害了妻儿，没有任何借口。他深知道歉无法弥补错误，并希望重新赢得家人和同事的信任。

以下为黄仁勋道歉信全文：

I owe my family and all of you an apology.

I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.

To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.

To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence.

Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA’s Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American.

My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do. Please give them privacy.

Jensen