贾跃亭法拉第未来全员大会演讲全文：5.5亿美元融资已到账

3月22日上午消息，日前，贾跃亭亮相美国FF全员大会，并用英文进行演讲。他透露了一些FF 91及工厂的进度细节，称FF获得15亿美元融资，其中5.5亿美元已经到账，汉福德工厂已经正式动工，所有的长周期生产设备都已经下单。

另外，FF已经引入麦肯锡，协助提升管理水平，贾跃亭表示，还会继续招募人才。

贾跃亭透露，他正在努力提高英语水平。“很多时候我都希望某天醒来就能像你们一样流利地说英语了。这和我拿到10亿美金相比，是一件更值得开心的事情。”

贾跃亭FF全员会演讲全文：

Fight to the First

Good afternoon everyone，Thank you for being here.

大家下午好，感谢你们出席今天的全员会。

Today, I would like to talk about the management transformation of our company，in order to deliver FF 91 on time and realize our vision.

今天,我讲话的主题是公司变革，以按时交付FF 91，实现我们的愿景。

We have already achieved some transformational victories，in the first quarter of this year. During restart phase, we have secured more than 1.5 Billion US dollars investment , with $550 Million already in the bank.

我们已经在今年一季度,取得一些变革性胜利。在公司重启阶段，我们成功融到超过15亿美金,其中5亿5千万已经到账。

We have hired many top new talents, We are even seeing some people realize the grass is not always greener on the other side. And we have welcomed them back through Home Coming Program. We have re-engaged our suppliers at CES and Global Supplier Summit , and we have released a majority of the vehicle parts.

我们招聘了许多顶尖人才，我们甚至看到，其中一些人已经意识到那山并不一定比这山高。我们也通过归巢计划，把他们招了回来。我们已经在CES和全球供应商峰会中重启供应商关系,放行了FF 91的大部分零件。

I will share with you for the first time , Construction at Hanford factory has already started, We have ordered all the long lead-time equipment.

我第一次和大家分享，汉福德工厂已经正式动工，所有的长周期生产设备都已经下单。

And, great news, Shortly after this meeting, you will be able to log in to your Solium account , and see your stock options, We are all owners of FF.

紧接着，一个好消息，一会会议结束之后，就能立即登录自己的Solium账户，并查看到股权信息，我们都是FF的Owner。

These achievements demonstrate our progress, more than just words–these are actions. Thank you for making these possible

这些成绩显示出我们的进步，不仅是语言，我们也用行动说话.谢谢各位让这一切变为可能。

However, we must consider the challenges that lie ahead. You all know that we have a grand vision that is unique. but this year, we must focus on our 5 strategic goals, In order to achieve these challenging goals, we need to transform the management of our company in three ways.

然而，我们必须考虑未来的挑战，我知道你们都了解公司有一个独特并宏伟的愿景，但今年，我们必须聚焦五大战略目标。为了达到这些挑战性目标我们必须要聚焦三点管理变革。

First, we must transform our organization. I believe Strategy determines organization, organization determines success. We will finalize the tier 2 and 3 organization with clear roles and responsibilities, We will rebuild the muscle in key areas through hiring top talents . and give everyone the necessary tools to be successful

第一，我们必须变革组织。我相信，战略决定组织，组织决定成败。我们将敲定二级和三级组织，确保职责分明。我们将招募顶尖人才，给予每人必要的工具来取得成功重建关键领域。

Second, we need to transform our operations from chaotic to organized and manual to digital, As you all know, McKinsey is an industry leader in change management. They are working side by side with us to transform our operations to be data driven, process driven and transparent. As an example, we have set up the FF 91 program control tower on the second floor of the big building, Any employee can look at the details and we encourage you to do so. Soon, you will see the cloud based control tower around our buildings. This shows our commitment to management transformation and improve your daily experience at FF

第二，运营变革。要进行集中化、数字化改革。众所周知，麦肯锡在变更管理方面是行业领袖。他们正与我们并肩努力，实现运营数据化、流程化、透明化。举个例子，我们已在二楼建起FF 91项目控制塔。任何员工都能看到细节信息，我也鼓励大家都去看看。很快，你将看到我们办公楼内设置的更多基于云端技术的项目控制塔。这昭示着我们管理变革的决心以提升员工在FF的每日工作体验。

Lastly, we must transform our culture. including how we communicate. I realize we have an organization that has many tribes, Changing our culture is going to take hard work, The change should start from me.

最后，我们必须变革文化及沟通。我意识到，组织里存在很多部落。要改变文化还需要大量艰巨的工作，这个改变将从我开始。

Many of you know, I am trying to improve my English, Many days I wish I could wake up one day and speak English like you do.

That would make me happier than getting $1 Billion US dollars. I am NOT kidding, Learning a new language at my age is a big challenge. But I put in the work because I think it’s worth fighting for, The bigger the fight, the sweeter the victory

很多人都知道，我正在努力提高英语水平。很多时候我都希望某天醒来就能像你们一样流利地说英语了。

这和我拿到10亿美金相比，是一件更值得开心的事情。我没在开玩笑。我这个年龄学一门新的语言挑战很大。但是我还是努力学，因为我认为这是值得我奋斗的目标。奋斗越艰苦，胜利越甜蜜。

That is what our 2018 slogan, Fight to the First describes. Just as we will fight for a better culture. We will fight to get the first of the new species - FF 91 on the road, And we will fight until January first to produce FF 91, We will fight for FF to be the first of a new species to lead the future of mobility

这正是我们2018年的口号Fight to the First的含义。正如我们为改善文化努力奋斗一样，我们要为第一辆FF 91的投产而努力奋斗。我们要坚持奋斗，直到1月1号首辆FF 91下线。我们要为成为首个新物种而努力奋斗。

Finally, I want to remind everyone that we must Fight to the First as a team. A quick show of hands -- how many of you watched the Winter Olympics a few weeks ago? Did any of you see the team speed skating events?This sport is very interesting to me because is not measured by which member of the team finishes first, but which member finishes last. When the team works together, it is beautiful to watch.

最后，我想提醒各位，我们必须作为一个团队来奋斗。让我统计一下——你们有谁看了几周前的冬奥会？你们看没看团队速滑项目？我对这项运动很感兴趣，它的输赢不取决于哪个成员第一个到终点。而是取决于哪个成员最后一个到终点。当整个团队共同协作时，景象是很美的。

So how does this apply to FF? First, we need to build team chemistry, A team that has great chemistry will always outperform a team that has great individuals, For those teams that are stable, we must find a way to support our teams that have not had time to rebuild their strength.And for those teams that are recovering, you have the full weight of our resources to catch up with urgency

这对FF有什么启示呢？首先，我们需要建立团队的化学反应。一支有强烈化学反应的团队总能胜过一支仅有优秀个人的团队。对于稳定的团队，我们必须想办法支持那些还没能及时恢复的团队。至于正在恢复的团队，我们是你们的全力后盾，会为你们提供资源赶时间。

My commitment to you is I will remove roadblocks for our talented employees . so you can each do your part to launch FF 91. In summary, some people–even people in our company–, would say getting FF 91 on the road by the end of the year is impossible. However, as I told our suppliers, to make a miracle, you have to be a little crazy. Its crazy people like us that make the impossible possible.

我对你们的承诺是，我要为优秀员工剔除路障。让你们顺利完成各自的部分，最终成功发布FF 91

有的人——甚至是我们公司内部的人——都会说这是不可能的。但正如我告诉供应商的，为了实现奇迹，我们必须要有一点儿疯狂。正是像我们这么疯狂的人才能够让不可能成为可能。

Our management transformation starts today. Together, let’s fight to the First

我们的管理变革从今日开始。一起，让我们Fight to the First。

Thank you!

感谢大家！