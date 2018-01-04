2018年玩什么？IGN给你推荐了39款独立游戏

每年都会呈现出不少质量很高的独立游戏，在刚刚开始的2018年同样如此。IGN在一则视频中，盘点了2018年值得关注的39款游戏。来看看有没有你的菜吧。
2018年值得关注的39款独立游戏：
视频中总共提到了39款游戏，许多游戏现在来说名声还很小，毕竟独立游戏的宣传能力有限，只是不知道这些游戏中会不会出现黑马作品。
这39款游戏分别是：
《Ape Out》
《Bad North》
《Bernband》
《Burrito Galaxy》
《Children of Morta》
《Crypt Underworld》
《Dead Static Drive》
《Death Trash》
《Desert Child》
《甜甜圈之国（Donut County）》
《Fallow》
《The Gardens Between》
《Harold Halibut》
《Hypnospace Outlaw》
《Jenny LeClue》
《The Joylancer: Legendary Motor Knight》
《Long Gone Days》
《Manifold Garden》
《Memory of a Broken Dimension》
《Miegakure》
《峰子的夜市（Mineko's Night Market）》
《Mosaic》
《Nour》
《Ooblets》
《巨神狩猎(Prey for the Gods)》
《Radio the Universe》
《奥布拉的归来(Return of the Obra Dinn)》
《Shape of the World》
《Somewhere》
《丹吉尔(Tangiers)》
《Tender Caves of Death》
《Totem Teller》
《Treachery in Beatdown City》
《Tunic》
《Untitled Goose Game》
《面容(Visage)》
《Wattam》
《Where the Water Tastes Like Wine》
《Wytchwood》
游戏截图：