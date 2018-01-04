内容字号：默认大号超大号

2018年玩什么？IGN给你推荐了39款独立游戏

2018-1-4 来源：游民星空 作者：梁萧

每年都会呈现出不少质量很高的独立游戏，在刚刚开始的2018年同样如此。IGN在一则视频中，盘点了2018年值得关注的39款游戏。来看看有没有你的菜吧。

2018年值得关注的39款独立游戏：

IT之家移动客户端用户若无法观看视频，请点此查看

视频中总共提到了39款游戏，许多游戏现在来说名声还很小，毕竟独立游戏的宣传能力有限，只是不知道这些游戏中会不会出现黑马作品。

这39款游戏分别是：

  • 《Ape Out》

  • 《Bad North》

  • 《Bernband》

  • 《Burrito Galaxy》

  • 《Children of Morta》

  • 《Crypt Underworld》

  • 《Dead Static Drive》

  • 《Death Trash》

  • 《Desert Child》

  • 《甜甜圈之国（Donut County）》

  • 《Fallow》

  • 《The Gardens Between》

  • 《Harold Halibut》

  • 《Hypnospace Outlaw》

  • 《Jenny LeClue》

  • 《The Joylancer: Legendary Motor Knight》

  • 《Long Gone Days》

  • 《Manifold Garden》

  • 《Memory of a Broken Dimension》

  • 《Miegakure》

  • 《峰子的夜市（Mineko's Night Market）》

  • 《Mosaic》

  • 《Nour》

  • 《Ooblets》

  • 《巨神狩猎(Prey for the Gods)》

  • 《Radio the Universe》

  • 《奥布拉的归来(Return of the Obra Dinn)》

  • 《Shape of the World》

  • 《Somewhere》

  • 《丹吉尔(Tangiers)》

  • 《Tender Caves of Death》

  • 《Totem Teller》

  • 《Treachery in Beatdown City》

  • 《Tunic》

  • 《Untitled Goose Game》

  • 《面容(Visage)》

  • 《Wattam》

  • 《Where the Water Tastes Like Wine》

  • 《Wytchwood》

游戏截图：

