IEEE声明：美国贸易限令对全球IEEE会员影响轻微

IT之家5月30日消息 今天IEEE电气电子工程师学会发布声明，IEEE将针对近期美国出口管制条例（以下简称“EAR”）的增加名单做出回应，同时进一步阐释EAR对全球范围内（包括中国地区）IEEE会员的影响。

下面是IEEE声明全文：

IEEE将针对近期美国出口管制条例（以下简称“EAR”）的增加名单做出回应，同时进一步阐释EAR对全球范围内（包括中国地区）IEEE会员的影响。

2019年5月16日星期四，负责管理和执行EAR的美国商务部工业和安全局（简称“BIS”）将华为技术有限公司及其68个附属公司（在以下段落中统称为“华为”）加入限制名单。见EAR第744部分的第4号补充内容。违反EAR的行为将受到重大的民事或刑事处罚，包括罚款或监禁。

一直以来，IEEE致力于向其会员，志愿者和整个专业技术组织提供广阔的学术活动平台和帮助。其中，IEEE每年在全球举办1900余场专业技术会议，并在IEEE Xplore®上提供超过480万份文献资料。而这些服务始终保持对所有会员开放，无论他们来自任何企业。

在提供这些服务时，（作为一个在纽约注册的非政治性，非营利组织）IEEE必须遵守美国及其他地区管辖权内规定的法律义务。遵守这些法规能保护IEEE及其志愿者与全体会员。

相关美国政府的法规限制了华为公司及其员工无法参与IEEE一些通常不向公众开放的活动，包括一部分的出版物的同行评议和编辑过程，而IEEE需要合规。

然而，所有IEEE会员，包括华为员工，都可以继续正常保持IEEE个人及企业会员资格，并行使投票权；正常订阅、访问IEEE的数字图书馆并阅读IEEE其他出版资料及文献；正常提交技术论文并正常进入发表审核流程；正常参加并出席IEEE赞助的学术会议及活动，并可以赞助或接受IEEE的奖项。与华为有关的会员还可以正常参加商务、后勤和其他会议，包括参与学术大会的策划。

华为及其员工可以继续成为IEEE标准协会的成员，包括正常获得或行使会员的投票权；正常参加IEEE标准制定会议，提交新的标准提案，参与标准技术提案的公开讨论。

如果美国政府对EAR在同行评审方面的应用做出进一步阐释，IEEE将进行相应的调整。

我们为IEEE全球的会员在世界各地开展的工作而感到自豪。IEEE将继续致力于推动技术创新与进步，为人类社会谋福祉。

http://cn.ieee.org/show.php?a=719

Compliance with U.S. Trade Restrictions Should have Minimal Impact on IEEE Members Around the World

Statement from IEEE

IEEE would like to clarify our response to recent additions to the U.S. Export Administration Regulations and what they mean to IEEE members worldwide, including those in China.

On Thursday, May 16, 2019, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (“BIS”), which administers and enforces the U.S. Export Administration Regulations (“EAR”) specifically added Huawei Technology Ltd. and 68 of its affiliates (referred to collectively as“Huawei”in the following paragraphs) to the BIS“Entity List”found in Supplement No. 4 to EAR Part 744. Violations of the EAR carry significant civil or criminal penalties, including fines or prison sentences.

IEEE offers a wide range of activities and benefits for its members, volunteers and the wider technical community, including sponsoring more than 1,900 annual conferences and events worldwide and providing access to over 4.8 million publications on IEEE Xplore®. These services remain open to all, no matter their employer.

In providing these services (as a non-political, not-for-profit organization registered in New York) IEEE must comply with its legal obligations under the laws of the United States and other jurisdictions. Compliance with these regulations protects IEEE, our volunteers, and our members.

IEEE complies with U.S. government regulations which restrict the ability of the listed Huawei companies and their employees to participate in certain activities that are not generally open to the public. This includes certain aspects of the publication peer review and editorial process.

However, all IEEE members, including those employed by Huawei, can continue to participate in individual membership, corporate membership and voting rights; subscribe to and access IEEE’s digital library and other publication products; submit technical papers for publication; participate in and present at IEEE-sponsored meetings and conferences, and may sponsor and accept an IEEE award. Members affiliated with Huawei may also participate in business, logistics, and other meetings including those related to conference planning.

Huawei and its employees can continue to be a member of the IEEE Standards Association, including earning or exercising the voting rights of membership; attend IEEE standards development meetings, submit new proposals for standards, and participate and comment in public discussions of standards technology proposals.

Should the U.S. government clarify the application of the EAR with respect to peer review we will further advise the IEEE community.

IEEE is proud of the work our members do all over the world and we are committed to advancing technological innovation and excellence for the benefit of humanity.

https://www.ieee.org/about/news/2019/compliance-with-us-trade-restrictions.html