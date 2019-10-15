苹果回应数据发给腾讯质疑：未发送真实网址，相关功能可关闭

IT之家10月15日消息 早前由于密码学家马修·格林（Matthew Green）的一份报告而让人们开始担心苹果将用户的浏览数据共享给腾讯。现在，苹果公司已经给出了官方回应，用户实际的URL不会与第三方共享。

苹果通常会使用谷歌来为其网页浏览提供安全服务，但是在iOS 13和macOS Catalina上，苹果加入了腾讯安全团队。Safari在访问网站之前，可能会将根据该网站地址计算出的信息发送给Google安全浏览和腾讯安全浏览，以检查该网站是否为欺诈网站。这些安全浏览提供商也可能会记录用户的IP地址。

而彭博社（Bloomberg）现在已就此事获得苹果公司的正式回应，该公司表示未与腾讯或Google共享实际的网站URL，并解释了有关欺诈性网站警告的更多信息，同时用户可以关闭该功能。

同时苹果官方还补充道，只有区域代码显示为中国大陆的设备才会通过腾讯检测网址安全性，而美国、英国和其他国家的设备仍然是通过谷歌。

以下是苹果给彭博社的声明：

Apple protects user privacy and safeguards your data with Safari Fraudulent Website Warning, a security feature that flags websites known to be malicious in nature. When the feature is enabled, Safari checks the website URL against lists of known websites and displays a warning if the URL the user is visiting is suspected of fraudulent conduct like phishing. To accomplish this task, Safari receives a list of websites known to be malicious from Google, and for devices with their region code set to mainland China, it receives a list from Tencent. The actual URL of a website you visit is never shared with a safe browsing provider and the feature can be turned off.

Apple通过Safari Fraudulent Website Warning（Safari欺诈网站警告）保护用户隐私并保护用户数据，该功能可标记已知的恶意网站。启用此功能后，Safari会根据已知网站列表检查网站URL，并在用户访问的URL被怀疑存在欺诈行为（例如钓鱼网站）时显示警告。因此Safari与Google合作进行网址安全性检测，而对于其区域代码设置为中国大陆的设备，Safari则与腾讯合作进行网站安全性检测。用户访问的网站的实际URL永远不会与安全浏览提供商共享，同时用户也可以关闭该功能。