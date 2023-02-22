索尼为 PSVR2 新增 10 款首发游戏，共计 49 款

IT之家 2 月 22 日消息，索尼在今年 1 月公布了 PlayStation VR2 的游戏阵容，包括《生化危机 8：村庄》《地平线：山之召唤》等 30 多款。在最新更新的博文中，索尼再次宣布增加 10 款首发游戏。
IT之家附索尼 PlayStation VR2 的首发游戏阵容，共计 49 款游戏：
After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)
Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)
Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder
Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)
Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)
Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)
The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)
Demeo (Resolution Games)
Drums Rock (Garage 51)
Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)
Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)
Garden of the Sea (Neat Corporation)
GORN (Devolver Digital, launch window)
Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)
Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)
Job Simulator (Owlchemy)
Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)
Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)
Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)
The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)
The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)
Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)
NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)
Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer (Normal VR LLC, launch window)
Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)
Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free PS VR2 upgrade).
Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)
Ragnarock (WanadevStudio, launch window)
Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)
Rez Infinite (Enhance)
RUNNER (Truant Pixel, LLC)
Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)
STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLAB)
Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending (free PS VR2 upgrade)
Swordsman VR (Sinn Studio Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade until May 2023)
Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free PS VR2 upgrade)
The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)
Tentacular (Devolver)
Tetris Effect (Enhance)
Thumper (Drool LLC)
Townsmen VR (HandyGames)
Unplugged: Air Guitar (Vertigo Games)
Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)
What the Bat (Triband)
Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free PS VR2 upgrade)
Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded (XR Games)
PlayStation VR2 将于 2023 年 2 月 22 日全球同步正式发售，中国大陆市场建议零售价人民币 4499 元，包含 PlayStation VR2 头戴装置、PlayStation VR2 Sense 控制器和立体声耳机。
据介绍，PlayStation VR2 Sense 技术具备头戴装置反馈、眼动追踪、3D 音效，以及 PlayStation VR2 Sense 控制器的自适应扳机与触觉反馈等多项功能。通过强化的头戴式控制器追踪功能和 4000×2040 HDR 影像格式的视觉效果，PlayStation VR2 将为玩家带来全新的次世代游戏体验。
此外，PlayStation VR2 头戴装置也将舒适度纳入考量，设计更加轻薄，特别设计了整合式通风口，并且配置了镜头调整旋钮，实现更高的自由度。搭配推出的 PlayStation VR2 Sense 控制器，承袭 DualSense 无线控制器的触觉反馈与自适应扳机功能，玩家能以更真实的方式进行游戏。