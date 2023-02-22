索尼为 PSVR2 新增 10 款首发游戏，共计 49 款

IT之家 2 月 22 日消息，索尼在今年 1 月公布了 PlayStation VR2 的游戏阵容，包括《生化危机 8：村庄》《地平线：山之召唤》等 30 多款。在最新更新的博文中，索尼再次宣布增加 10 款首发游戏。

IT之家附索尼 PlayStation VR2 的首发游戏阵容，共计 49 款游戏：

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder

Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)

Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)

Demeo (Resolution Games)

Drums Rock (Garage 51)

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

Garden of the Sea (Neat Corporation)

GORN (Devolver Digital, launch window)

Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

Job Simulator (Owlchemy)

Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)

Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer (Normal VR LLC, launch window)

Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free PS VR2 upgrade).

Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)

Ragnarock (WanadevStudio, launch window)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)

Rez Infinite (Enhance)

RUNNER (Truant Pixel, LLC)

Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLAB)

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending (free PS VR2 upgrade)

Swordsman VR (Sinn Studio Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade until May 2023)

Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free PS VR2 upgrade)

The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)

Tentacular (Devolver)

Tetris Effect (Enhance)

Thumper (Drool LLC)

Townsmen VR (HandyGames)

Unplugged: Air Guitar (Vertigo Games)

Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)

What the Bat (Triband)

Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free PS VR2 upgrade)