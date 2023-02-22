首页
索尼为 PSVR2 新增 10 款首发游戏，共计 49 款

2023/2/22 10:06:18 来源：IT之家 作者：故渊 责编：故渊
评论：

IT之家 2 月 22 日消息，索尼在今年 1 月公布了 PlayStation VR2 的游戏阵容，包括《生化危机 8：村庄》《地平线：山之召唤》等  30 多款。最新更新的博文中，索尼再次宣布增加 10 款首发游戏。

IT之家附索尼 PlayStation VR2 的首发游戏阵容，共计 49 款游戏：

  • After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

  • Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

  • Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)

  • Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder

  • Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

  • Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)

  • Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)

  • The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)

  • Demeo (Resolution Games)

  • Drums Rock (Garage 51)

  • Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

  • Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

  • Garden of the Sea (Neat Corporation)

  • GORN (Devolver Digital, launch window)

  • Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)

  • Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

  • Job Simulator (Owlchemy)

  • Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

  • Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

  • Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

  • The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

  • The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

  • Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

  • NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)

  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)

  • Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer (Normal VR LLC, launch window)

  • Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

  • Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free PS VR2 upgrade).

  • Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)

  • Ragnarock (WanadevStudio, launch window)

  • Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)

  • Rez Infinite (Enhance)

  • RUNNER (Truant Pixel, LLC)

  • Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

  • STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLAB)

  • Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending (free PS VR2 upgrade)

  • Swordsman VR (Sinn Studio Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade until May 2023)

  • Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free PS VR2 upgrade)

  • The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)

  • Tentacular (Devolver)

  • Tetris Effect (Enhance)

  • Thumper (Drool LLC)

  • Townsmen VR (HandyGames)

  • Unplugged: Air Guitar (Vertigo Games)

  • Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)

  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)

  • What the Bat (Triband)

  • Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free PS VR2 upgrade)

  • Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded (XR Games)

PlayStation VR2 将于 2023 年 2 月 22 日全球同步正式发售，中国大陆市场建议零售价人民币 4499 元，包含 PlayStation VR2 头戴装置、PlayStation VR2 Sense 控制器和立体声耳机。

据介绍，PlayStation VR2 Sense 技术具备头戴装置反馈、眼动追踪、3D 音效，以及 PlayStation VR2 Sense 控制器的自适应扳机与触觉反馈等多项功能。通过强化的头戴式控制器追踪功能和 4000×2040 HDR 影像格式的视觉效果，PlayStation VR2 将为玩家带来全新的次世代游戏体验。

此外，PlayStation VR2 头戴装置也将舒适度纳入考量，设计更加轻薄，特别设计了整合式通风口，并且配置了镜头调整旋钮，实现更高的自由度。搭配推出的 PlayStation VR2 Sense 控制器，承袭 DualSense 无线控制器的触觉反馈与自适应扳机功能，玩家能以更真实的方式进行游戏。

