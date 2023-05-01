免费，终极 ChatGPT 提示 + Midjourney 宝藏神图，1200 + 图片和咒语，震撼人心

一位网友花费一周，用从 ChatGPT 生成的 prompt，在 Midjourney 中生成了一千多张精彩的作品。

Midjourney 虽然功能神奇，但在 prompt 能力平平的人手里，它并不能绽放自己的魔力。

国外的一位宝藏网友，发布了一篇神帖。

她花了整整一周的时间，利用 ChatGPT 生成了许多「数字 / 艺术」相关主题的提示，然后生成了超过 1.2K 的 Midjourney 美图。

而这位慷慨的网友，大方给出了每个项目的动态提示、用于动态变量的值，以及 Midjourney 生成的实际图像，以及直接从源下载高质量图像的链接。

并且，没有水印，没有标签，图像可以大胆取用。

让 ChatGPT 写 prompt 的咒语

You can write prompts with variables, like {{variable_1}}, or {{variable_2}}. You don't have to use "variable", though.You can write anything, for example:An image of 2 objects, {{object_1}}, and {{object_2}}.

or

staring up into the infinite celestial library, endless {{item_2}}, flying {{item_1}}, {{adjective_1}}, sublime, cinematic lighting, watercolor, mc escher, dark souls, bloodborne, matte painting

This is only an example, come up with new ideas, art styles, etc.

So this is the Dynamic Prompt Format.

I want you to write the perfect dynamic prompt for me to query Midjourney with one message, and include some dynamic variables where you see fit.You may use the following guide to help you: Midjourney Rules (this was too long to add to the post)

Write a detailed dynamic prompt for "IMAGE_IDEA"

美图大赏

3D 角色建模

Illustrate a steampunk inventor character with mechanical limbs, intricate gadgets, and complex machinery in a workshop environment. 3D Character Modeling.

在车间环境中用机械肢体、复杂的小工具和复杂的机械来刻画蒸汽朋克发明家角色。3D 角色建模。

Conceive a post-human world with biomechanical creatures in a surreal and mysterious landscape filled with unusual plants and structures. 3D Character Modeling.

在充满不寻常植物和结构的超现实和神秘景观中，构想一个拥有生物力学生物的后人类世界。3D 角色建模。

Illustrate a time-traveler character wearing an outfit that combines elements from different historical periods on a hovering machine, surrounded by portals showing various time periods. 3D Character Modeling.

描绘一个时间旅行者角色穿着一套结合了不同历史时期元素的服装，在悬停的机器上，周围环绕着显示不同时间段的门户。3D 角色建模。

3D 环境设计

Create a serene underwater city with bioluminescent vegetation, aquatic creatures, and submerged structures in a nighttime setting. 3D Environment Design

在夜间环境中创建一个拥有生物发光植被、水生生物和水下结构的宁静水下城市。3D 环境设计

Develop a mystical forest environment with oversized, intertwined trees, magical plants, glowing insects, and ethereal creatures hiding in the shadows. 3D Environment Design

开发一个神秘的森林环境，其中有超大、交织的树木、神奇的植物、发光的昆虫和隐藏在阴影中的空灵生物。3D 环境设计

Fashion a post-apocalyptic desert landscape with abandoned structures, derelict vehicles, crumbling statues, and remnants of a forgotten civilization. 3D Environment Design

用废弃的建筑、废弃的车辆、摇摇欲坠的雕像和被遗忘的文明的遗迹，塑造一个后世界末日的沙漠景观。3D 环境设计

雕塑

Create a stunning hybrid creature composed of a horse and a dragon, paying special attention to the merge between the two forms and ensuring the musculature remains believable. Sculpting (ZBrush, Blender).

创造一个由马和龙组成的令人惊叹的混合生物，特别注意两种形式之间的融合，并确保肌肉组织保持可信。雕刻（ZBrush、Blender）。

Sculpt a lifelike and emotive Grecian statue of classical deities Athena and Poseidon battling against one another, with each displaying their unique strengths and powers. Sculpting (ZBrush, Blender).

雕刻一尊栩栩如生、动人的希腊古典神像雅典娜和波塞冬互相争斗，每个人都展示了他们独特的力量和力量。雕刻（ZBrush、Blender）。

Create a hauntingly beautiful portrayal of a crumbling, abandoned castle overtaken by a bewitching forest, with vines and roots weaved within the deteriorating structures. Sculpting (ZBrush, Blender).

创造一个令人难以忘怀的美丽写照，描绘一座摇摇欲坠的废弃城堡被迷人的森林所取代，藤蔓和树根编织在不断恶化的结构中。雕刻（ZBrush、Blender）。

VR 和 AR 体验

Construct an intricate steampunk metropolis with steam-powered machines, intricate clockwork mechanisms, and industrial-age architecture, perfect for VR & AR Experiences.

用蒸汽动力机器、复杂的发条机构和工业时代的建筑建造一个错综复杂的蒸汽朋克大都市，非常适合 VR 和 AR 体验。

Depict a vast desert landscape with advanced nomadic tribes using high-tech equipment, surrounded by massive sand dunes and mysterious ruins, appropriate for VR & AR Experiences.

描绘广阔的沙漠景观，拥有使用高科技设备的先进游牧部落，周围环绕着巨大的沙丘和神秘的遗迹，适合 VR 和 AR 体验。

Illustrate the interior of an alien mothership with advanced technology, diverse species, and prominent cultural elements, designed for VR & AR Experiences.

用先进的技术、多样化的物种和突出的文化元素来描绘外星母舰的内部，专为 VR 和 AR 体验而设计。

动物角色设计

Create a celestial-inspired animal with a sleek, ethereal body, constellations on its fur, and the ability to light up in the night sky – Animal Character Design.

创造一种以天体为灵感的动物，它拥有光滑、空灵的身体、皮毛上的星座以及在夜空中发光的能力 —— 动物角色设计。

Design a quirky plant-animal hybrid with leaf-like fur, vine-like limbs, and oversized, joyful eyes that express calming and nurturing vibes – Animal Character Design.

设计一种古怪的植物-动物混合体，具有叶状皮毛、藤蔓状四肢和超大、快乐的眼睛，表达平静和养育的氛围 —— 动物角色设计。

Illustrate a whimsical mountain-dwelling creature with shaggy fur, curling horns, and a habit of collecting treasures in its soft mane – Animal Character Design.

描绘一种异想天开的山居生物，毛茸茸的毛发，卷曲的角，以及在柔软的鬃毛中收集宝藏的习惯 - 动物角色设计。

动漫角色设计

Create a steampunk-inspired female protagonist with mechanical wings and a Victorian-era outfit for an Anime Character Design.

为动漫角色设计创造一个受蒸汽朋克启发、拥有机械翅膀和维多利亚时代服装的女主角。

Create a mythical creature-human hybrid, such as a mermaid, centaur or faun, with a unique and attention-grabbing appearance for an Anime Character Design.

为动漫角色设计创造一个神话般的生物与人类的混合体，例如美人鱼、半人马或牧神，具有独特且引人注目的外观。

Design a psychic detective character with symbolic and mystical accessories, like a crystal ball, runic markings, or a spirit familiar, for an Anime Character Design.

为动漫角色设计设计一个具有象征性和神秘配饰的通灵侦探角色，例如水晶球、符文标记或熟悉的灵魂。

漫画创作

Depict a Cartoon art-style space adventure, complete with a diverse crew of quirky alien characters piloting a uniquely designed spaceship for Comic Strip Creation.

描绘卡通艺术风格的太空冒险，由一群古怪的外星人组成的多样化船员驾驶一艘设计独特的宇宙飞船来完成漫画创作。

Illustrate a scene where an inventor unveils their latest wacky invention to a group of confused onlookers, incorporating humorous reactions and expressions for Comic Strip Creation.

举例说明一个场景，一位发明家向一群困惑的旁观者展示他们最新的古怪发明，并结合漫画创作的幽默反应和表达方式。

Create an underwater world filled with imaginative sea creatures mingling with ocean-exploring humans, showcasing adventurous and comical scenarios for Comic Strip Creation.

创造一个充满想象力的海洋生物和探索海洋的人类的海底世界，展示漫画创作的冒险和滑稽场景。

Depict a scene inside a mad scientist's laboratory, featuring quirky characters, fantastical contraptions, and colorful chemical reactions for Comic Strip Creation.

描绘一个疯狂科学家实验室内的场景，以古怪的人物、奇幻的装置和丰富多彩的化学反应为特色，用于漫画创作。

游戏的 UI 和 UX 设计

Design a magical, ethereal leaderboard and achievement system for a fantasy MMORPG, utilizing sparkling elements and spell-like visuals. UI & UX Design for Games.

为幻想 MMORPG 设计一个神奇、空灵的排行榜和成就系统，利用闪闪发光的元素和类似法术的视觉效果。游戏的 UI 和 UX 设计。

Create a futuristic sci-fi themed main menu screen for a mobile game, showcasing bright neon colors, sharp edges, and a spacious interface. UI & UX Design for Games.

为手机游戏创建一个未来科幻主题的主菜单屏幕，展示明亮的霓虹色、锋利的边缘和宽敞的界面。游戏的 UI 和 UX 设计。

Design a medieval fantasy-themed Game Over screen, uses deep, rich colors, intricate patterns, and an emphasis on user engagement. UI & UX Design for Games.

设计一个中世纪奇幻主题的游戏结束屏幕，使用深沉、丰富的色彩、复杂的图案，并强调用户参与。游戏的 UI 和 UX 设计。

儿童读物插图

A group of colorful talking vegetables gathered around a cook pot, Children's Book Illustrations.

一群五颜六色的会说话的蔬菜聚集在一个炊具周围，儿童读物插图。

A robot reading bedtime stories to little farm animals under the moonlight, Children's Book Illustrations.

机器人在月光下为小农场动物读睡前故事，儿童读物插图。

A curious child exploring a fantastical library filled with floating books, Children's Book Illustrations.

一个好奇的孩子正在探索充满漂浮书籍、儿童书籍插图的奇幻图书馆。

A young artist painting colorful worlds across the night sky, Children's Book Illustrations.

一位年轻的艺术家在夜空中描绘五颜六色的世界，儿童读物插图。

桌面和纸牌游戏设计

Depict a whimsical steampunk-inspired setting, with eccentric inventors gathered around a custom mechanical card shuffler, strategizing their next moves in the game. Tabletop & Card Game Design.

描绘一个异想天开的蒸汽朋克风格的场景，古怪的发明家聚集在一个定制的机械洗牌器周围，制定他们在游戏中的下一步行动。桌面和纸牌游戏设计。

Compose a scene of grand wizards locked in a tense final round of a magical tabletop competition within a grandiose, enchanted library. Tabletop & Card Game Design.

在一个宏伟迷人的图书馆中，大巫师们被锁定在一场紧张的魔法桌面比赛的最后一轮比赛中。桌面和纸牌游戏设计。

Depict a clandestine gathering of renowned pirates, sharing tales of treasure hunts and daring adventures while engaging in a high-stakes card game onboard their ship. Tabletop & Card Game Design.描绘著名海盗的秘密聚会，分享寻宝和大胆冒险的故事，同时在他们的船上玩高风险纸牌游戏。桌面和纸牌游戏设计。

好玩的是，作者在 Midjourney 上发现了很多随机的禁用词，这些词滑稽可笑，但她能理解它们存在的原因。

而生成这些神图的成本，大概是在 Midjourney 上每月 15 小时的快速使用时间（约 30 美元），和 OpenAI 上约 50 美元的账单。

