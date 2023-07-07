禁止薅羊毛：微软调整 Xbox 金会员与 XGPU 转换比例，由 1:1 改为 3:2

IT之家 7 月 7 日消息，微软的 Xbox 金会员兑 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 转换比例此前为 1:1，许多玩家借此薅了不少羊毛，微软日前修改了 Xbox 金会员与 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate，将转换比例调整为 3:2。
据 Xbox 官网显示，微软目前已对 Xbox 金会员与 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 的转换比例进行了调整，这一调整涉及全球所有区服。此前，玩家可以在 Xbox 金会员、XGP、EA Play 等基础上再买 1 个月的 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate，就能全部转换为 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate，现在只能缩水转换了。
IT之家同时发现，Xbox 金会员和 PC Game Pass 的剩余时间都可以按 3:2 的比例转换为 Game Pass Ultimate 时长。例如，剩余 90 天的 Xbox 金会员或 PC Game Pass 时长，可转换为 60 天的 Game Pass Ultimate。
Xbox Game Pass 可以按 4:3 的比例转换为 Game Pass Ultimate，也就是 90 天的 Xbox Game Pass 可转换为 68 天的 Game Pass Ultimate（不满一天的部分自动补足）。
EA Play 可以按 3:1 的比例转换为 Game Pass Ultimate，也就是 90 天的 EA Play 可转换为 30 天的 Game Pass Ultimate。
此外，在昨天 Xbox Game Pass 价格上涨后，目前 Xbox Game Pass 新用户首月优惠活动也再次回归，新用户可以 1 美元价格开启首月的 Game Pass Ultimate 或是 PC Game Pass。
