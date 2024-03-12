消息称字节跳动正开发“Tiktok Photos”与 Instagram 竞争

IT之家 3 月 12 日消息，TheSpAndroid 的 Matt Navarra 解包发现，最新版本（33.8.4）的 TikTok 代码中出现了一个新的“TikTok Photos”引用。
字符串内容显示，这个新应用似乎与 Meta 的 Instagram 非常相似，用户可以借此将其拍摄的照片以及视频随时随地地分享给朋友和家人。
<string name="k0l">Open TikTok Photos</string> <string name="k0m">Get TikTok Photos</string> <string name="k0n">Share this post to TikTok Photos</string> <string name="k0o">Share</string> <string name="k0p">Your post has been shared to TikTok Photos</string> <string name="k0q">TikTok Photos</string> <string name="k0r">On TikTok Photos</string> <string name="k0s">Share to TikTok Photos</string> <string name="k0u">Reach other like-minded people who enjoy photo posts.</string> <string name="k0v">Share photo posts to TikTok Photos</string>
n1:text="Sync Your posts to TikTok Photos"
n1:text="TikTok Photos will be launched soon, we hope to help you gain new audiences in the new \n\n If the switch is on, we'll sync your public photos to the new , whether you close the pop-up or not.%s"
除此之外，新版 Tiktok 应用中还集成了 Tiktok Photos 的应用图标，其配色方案与原始 Tiktok 图标相同（IT之家注：即粉、白、蓝、黑）：
下面是 Tiktok 最新 Logo，同样以黑色为底，中间穿插粉色、白色以及蓝色的纹理图案。
