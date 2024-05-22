沃尔玛推出 Onn 4K Pro 谷歌电视盒子：自带“查找我的遥控器”功能

IT之家 5 月 22 日消息，沃尔玛 Onn 品牌推出了一款新的“4K Pro”电视盒子，线上定价 49.88 美元（IT之家备注：当前约 361 元人民币），比之前 20 美元的型号要贵得多。

这款 Google TV 电视盒子搭载四核 Cortex-A55 CPU + Mali-G31 MP2 GPU，配备 3GB RAM 和 32GB ROM 存储空间，支持 4K UHD 输出，提供 USB 3.0 接口和百兆网口，支持 Wi-Fi 6。

其他方面，这款电视盒子还拥有 Google Assistant，支持免提语音控制，支持杜比视界、杜比全景声，还拥有特殊的“查找我的遥控器”功能。

简单来说，盒子正面有一个小按钮，你只要按下就会让遥控器发出哔哔声（30 英尺以内），同时也会使遥控器 LED 灯闪烁 30 秒。

值得一提的是，这并不是沃尔玛独家功能，该功能本质上是 Android 14 for TV 的新特性之一，只是沃尔玛将其提前用到了这款新品上（运行 Android 12 for TV）。

谷歌在上周的 Google I / O 开发者大会上推出了最新版本的 Android TV 系统，但目前还没有厂商推出对应的产品。为了让开发者有时间进行适配，谷歌已经推出了新版 Google TV 的模拟器版本。

Android 开发者 Mishaal Rahman 在新版 Android TV 系统中就发现了与“查找我的远程”功能相关的字符串，这意味着未来可能会有更多流媒体盒子推出类似的“查找我的遥控器”功能。

<string name="find_my_remote_integration_hint">When Find my remote is enabled, you can play a sound to locate your Google TV remote if it\'s misplaced.</string> <string name="find_my_remote_integration_title">@string/settings_find_my_remote_title</string> <string name="find_my_remote_play_sound">Play sound</string> <string name="find_my_remote_slice_description">There is a button on your Google TV that you can push to play a sound on your remote for 30 seconds. This only works with supported Google TV remote controls.



To stop the sound, press any button on your remote.</string>

广告声明：文内含有的对外跳转链接（包括不限于超链接、二维码、口令等形式），用于传递更多信息，节省甄选时间，结果仅供参考，IT之家所有文章均包含本声明。