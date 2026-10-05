乔布斯逝世 15 周年，苹果两任 CEO 特努斯、库克发文缅怀

IT之家 10 月 5 日消息，今天是乔布斯逝世 15 周年，苹果新任 CEO 约翰 · 特努斯、前任 CEO 蒂姆 · 库克分别发文缅怀。

约翰 · 特努斯：

The way Steve taught us to care about every detail, every experience, every person, still guides our work today. Forever grateful.

蒂姆 · 库克：

有的人在世界留下印记，而有的人彻底改变世界。Steve 改变了世界，在这一过程中也改变了无数人的人生。毫无疑问，他永远改变了我的一生。他的精神长存于他所创造的一切之中，也长存在每一位受他启迪的人的心中。There are people who leave a mark on the world, and then there are people who change it entirely. Steve changed the world and so many lives in the process. He certainly changed my life forever. His spirit lives on in everything he created and everyone he inspired.