内容字号：默认大号超大号

段落设置：取消段首缩进段首缩进

字体设置：切换到微软雅黑切换到宋体

业界资讯软件之家
Win10之家WP之家
iPhone之家iPad之家
安卓之家数码之家
评测中心智能设备
精准搜索请尝试：精确搜索
首页>Win10之家>Win10设备

微软Windows 10 Mobile 1703版更新正式停止推送

2019-7-11 9:43:37来源：IT之家作者：玄隐责编：玄隐评论：

IT之家7月11日消息 昨天微软推送了Windows 10 Mobile 15254.575正式版累积更新补丁，即Windows 10 Mobile 1709版本，按照惯例，本次不包含任何新功能，主要是Bug修复和稳定性提升。不幸的是，Windows 10 Mobile 1703版本（Build 15063.xxxx）上没有新的更新。微软指出Windows 10 Mobile 1703版及其企业版的技术支持已经于2019年6月11日到期。因此，不再有新的月度安全和质量更新。

Windows 10 Mobile Build 15254.575出现在了部分手机上，例如Lumia 950、Lumia 950 XL、Lumia 650，该补丁包括Microsoft Edge，Windows Kernel，Microsoft Graphics Component，Windows App Platform和Frameworks等的安全修复程序。

“Windows 10 Mobile版本1709，将于2019年12月10日到达服务终点。运行Windows 10 Mobile和Windows 10 Mobile企业版的设备将不再收到包含最新安全威胁保护的月度安全和质量更新，”微软在支持公告中说明。

分享：
下载IT之家APP，分享赚金币换豪礼

相关文章

关键词：Windows 10微软

软媒旗下网站IT之家|辣品 - 超值导购，优惠券|IT圈（Win10/WP8.1/Win7论坛）|6655网址之家|Win10之家|Win8之家|Win7之家|Vista之家

软媒旗下软件：魔方|旗鱼浏览器（极速内核）|软媒时间|酷点桌面|闪游浏览器（IE内核）|Win7优化大师|Win8优化大师|Win10优化大师|软媒手机APP应用

关于IT之家|关于软媒|联系我们|加入软媒|WAP版|网站地图|Archiver|刺客团队

IT之家，软媒旗下科技门户网站 - 爱科技，爱这里。

Copyright (C)RuanMei.com, All Rights Reserved.

软媒公司版权所有