微软Windows 10 Mobile 1703版更新正式停止推送

IT之家7月11日消息 昨天微软推送了Windows 10 Mobile 15254.575正式版累积更新补丁，即Windows 10 Mobile 1709版本，按照惯例，本次不包含任何新功能，主要是Bug修复和稳定性提升。不幸的是，Windows 10 Mobile 1703版本（Build 15063.xxxx）上没有新的更新。微软指出Windows 10 Mobile 1703版及其企业版的技术支持已经于2019年6月11日到期。因此，不再有新的月度安全和质量更新。
Windows 10 Mobile Build 15254.575出现在了部分手机上，例如Lumia 950、Lumia 950 XL、Lumia 650，该补丁包括Microsoft Edge，Windows Kernel，Microsoft Graphics Component，Windows App Platform和Frameworks等的安全修复程序。
“Windows 10 Mobile版本1709，将于2019年12月10日到达服务终点。运行Windows 10 Mobile和Windows 10 Mobile企业版的设备将不再收到包含最新安全威胁保护的月度安全和质量更新，”微软在支持公告中说明。