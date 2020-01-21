华为：相信加拿大司法系统将还孟晚舟清白

IT之家1月21日消息 曾轰动一时的华为孟晚舟案于当地时间1月20日上午10点在温哥华开庭。同时华为方面也在推特上发布关于孟晚舟案听证会的声明。

华为方面表示：“我们信任加拿大的司法系统将证明孟女士的清白。华为与孟女士追求正义和自由的立场一致。希望孟女士能尽早回国，与家人、同事及朋友团聚。”

以下为声明原文：

Huawei has consistently stated as this in case is before the court,it is inappropriate for us to give specific comments on the ongoing legal proceeding.We trust in Canada's judicial system, which will prove Ms. Meng's innocence.Huawei stands with Ms.Meng in her pursuit for justice and freedom.We hope Ms.Meng will be together with he family,colleagues and friengs as soon as possible.

据悉，本次庭审第一阶段计划用时五天，若法官认定美国引渡孟晚舟的要求不合规，孟晚舟有望获得提早释放。