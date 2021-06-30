超算 TOP500 榜单公布：中国依然数量最多，英伟达再发 HGX A100

IT之家 6 月 30 日消息 一年一度的高性能计算大会 ISC 如期而至，世界 TOP 500 超级计算机排名昨日正式公布。
对比去年的榜单，今年 TOP 10 的榜单中，来自美国新能源部劳伦斯伯克利国家实验室的 Perlmutter 系统新晋入围。中国超级计算机的数量虽然下降至 186 台（去年 212），但对比位居第二的美国的 123 台，依然遥遥领先。不过美国超算算力更强，美国超算的综合性能为 856.8 Pflop/s，而中国超算为 445.3 Pflop/s。
以下是 Top10 中的系统摘要（引用自 Top500）：
日本的 Fugaku 仍然是第一的超算系统。它拥有 7,630,848 个内核，使其能够达到 442 Pflop/s 的 HPL 基准测试分数。这使它领先第二名 3 倍。
Summit 是美国田纳西州橡树岭国家实验室 (ORNL) 的 IBM 构建的系统，仍然是美国最快的系统，在 HPL 基准测试中的性能为 148.8 Pflop/s，全球排名第二。用于对 TOP500 榜单进行排名。Summit 有 4,356 个节点，每个节点包含两个 Power9 CPU，每个 CPU 有 22 个内核，六个 NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPU，每个都有 80 个流式多处理器 (SM)。这些节点通过 Mellanox 双轨 EDR InfiniBand 网络链接在一起。
美国加利福尼亚州劳伦斯利弗莫尔国家实验室的 Sierra 系统排名第 3。其架构与 #2 的 Summit 系统非常相似。它由 4,320 个节点构建，具有两个 Power9 CPU 和四个 NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPU。Sierra 达到了 94.6 Pflop/s。
由中国国家并行计算机工程与技术研究中心（NRCPC）开发并设立在江苏无锡国家超级计算中心的神威太湖之光以 93 Pflop/s 排名第四.
排名第 5 的 Perlmutter 是 TOP10 中的新晋成员。它基于 HPE Cray“Shasta”平台，以及一个具有基于 AMD EPYC 的节点和 1536 个 NVIDIA A100 加速节点的异构系统。Perlmutter 达到了 64.6 Pflop/s。
Selene 现在排名第 6，是 NVIDIA 内部安装的 NVIDIA DGX A100 SuperPOD。该系统基于 AMD EPYC 处理器，采用 NVIDIA A100 加速，Mellanox HDR InfiniBand 作为网络，实现了 63.4 Pflop/s。
由中国国防科技大学（NUDT）开发并部署在中国广州国家超级计算机中心的系统天河 2A（Milky Way-2A）现在以 61.4 Pflop /s 被列为世界第 7 系统。
名为“JUWELS Booster Module”系统是 No. 8。由 Atos 构建的 BullSequana 系统安装在德国的 Forschungszentrum Juelich (FZJ)。该系统使用带有 NVIDIA A100 的 AMD EPYC 处理器进行加速，并使用 Mellanox HDR InfiniBand 作为类似于 Selene 系统的网络。这是欧洲最强大的系统，算力达 44.1 Pflop/s。
排在第 9 位的 HPC5 是戴尔构建、意大利 Eni SpA 安装的 PowerEdge 系统，由于使用 NVIDIA Tesla V100 作为加速器和 Mellanox HDR InfiniBand 作为网络，实现了 35.5 Pflop/s 的性能。
Frontera 是一款戴尔 C6420 系统，安装在得克萨斯大学的得克萨斯高级计算中心，目前排名第 10。它使用 448,448 个英特尔至强内核实现了 23.5 Pflop/s。
值得注意的是，此次榜单中大多数系统采用了 AMD 和英伟达的方案。另外，名单上更新的两个新系统“超级云”，能够同时满足 AI、高性能计算（HPC）和云端需求，这意味着，高性能计算正在同 AI 加速融合。
此外，英伟达也在本次 ISC 大会上发布了全新的 HGX A100 系统，且已经在英国爱丁堡大学托管的 DiRAC 超级计算机中落地。
据介绍，英伟达 HGX A100 加入了三项关键技术：NVIDIA A100 80GB PCIe GPU、NVIDIA NDR 400G InfiniBand 网络和 NVIDIA Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage 软件。
其中，A100 80GB PCle GPU 采用 NVIDIA Ampere 架构，与 A100 40GB 相比其内存带宽带到 2TB/S，提升 25% 。更高的内存容量和内存带宽，能够将更多的数据和更大的神经网络保存在内存中，从而最大限度地减少节点通信和能耗，研究人员也能获得更高的吞吐率和更快的结果。
目前，英伟达最新 HGX 高性能计算平台已落地英国爱丁堡大学，为其托管的新型 DiRAC 超级计算机 Tursa 提供动力支持。
IT之家提醒，以下为 Top100：
|现
|前
|名称
|配置
|位置
|1
|1
|Supercomputer Fugaku
|Supercomputer Fugaku, A64FX 48C 2.2GHz, Tofu interconnect D
|RIKEN Center for Computational Science
|2
|2
|Summit
|IBM Power System AC922, IBM POWER9 22C 3.07GHz, NVIDIA Volta GV100, Dual-rail Mellanox EDR Infiniband
|DOE/SC/Oak Ridge National Laboratory
|3
|3
|Sierra
|IBM Power System AC922, IBM POWER9 22C 3.1GHz, NVIDIA Volta GV100, Dual-rail Mellanox EDR Infiniband
|DOE/NNSA/LLNL
|4
|4
|Sunway TaihuLight
|Sunway MPP, Sunway SW26010 260C 1.45GHz, Sunway
|National Supercomputing Center in Wuxi
|5
|Perlmutter
|HPE Cray EX235n, AMD EPYC 7763 64C 2.45GHz, NVIDIA A100 SXM4 40 GB, Slingshot-10
|DOE/SC/LBNL/NERSC
|6
|5
|Selene
|NVIDIA DGX A100, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, NVIDIA A100, Mellanox HDR Infiniband
|NVIDIA Corporation
|7
|6
|Tianhe-2A
|TH-IVB-FEP Cluster, Intel Xeon E5-2692v2 12C 2.2GHz, TH Express-2, Matrix-2000
|National Super Computer Center in Guangzhou
|8
|7
|JUWELS Booster Module
|Bull Sequana XH2000 , AMD EPYC 7402 24C 2.8GHz, NVIDIA A100, Mellanox HDR InfiniBand/ParTec ParaStation ClusterSuite
|Forschungszentrum Juelich (FZJ)
|9
|8
|HPC5
|PowerEdge C4140, Xeon Gold 6252 24C 2.1GHz, NVIDIA Tesla V100, Mellanox HDR Infiniband
|Eni S.p.A.
|10
|9
|Frontera
|Dell C6420, Xeon Platinum 8280 28C 2.7GHz, Mellanox InfiniBand HDR
|Texas Advanced Computing Center/Univ. of Texas
|11
|10
|Dammam-7
|Cray CS-Storm, Xeon Gold 6248 20C 2.5GHz, NVIDIA Tesla V100 SXM2, InfiniBand HDR 100
|Saudi Aramco
|12
|ABCI 2.0
|PRIMERGY GX2570 M6, Xeon Platinum 8360Y 36C 2.4GHz, NVIDIA A100 SXM4 40 GB, Infiniband HDR
|National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST)
|13
|Wisteria/BDEC-01 (Odyssey)
|PRIMEHPC FX1000, A64FX 48C 2.2GHz, Tofu interconnect D
|Information Technology Center, The University of Tokyo
|14
|11
|Marconi-100
|IBM Power System AC922, IBM POWER9 16C 3GHz, Nvidia Volta V100, Dual-rail Mellanox EDR Infiniband
|CINECA
|15
|12
|Piz Daint
|Cray XC50, Xeon E5-2690v3 12C 2.6GHz, Aries interconnect , NVIDIA Tesla P100
|Swiss National Supercomputing Centre (CSCS)
|16
|13
|Trinity
|Cray XC40, Xeon E5-2698v3 16C 2.3GHz, Intel Xeon Phi 7250 68C 1.4GHz, Aries interconnect
|DOE/NNSA/LANL/SNL
|17
|15
|SuperMUC-NG
|ThinkSystem SD650, Xeon Platinum 8174 24C 3.1GHz, Intel Omni-Path
|Leibniz Rechenzentrum
|18
|16
|Hawk
|Apollo 9000, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, Mellanox HDR Infiniband
|HLRS - Höchstleistungsrechenzentrum Stuttgart
|19
|Ghawar-1
|HPE Cray EX, AMD EPYC 7702 64C 2GHz, Slingshot-10
|Saudi Aramco
|20
|17
|Lassen
|IBM Power System AC922, IBM POWER9 22C 3.1GHz, Dual-rail Mellanox EDR Infiniband, NVIDIA Tesla V100
|DOE/NNSA/LLNL
|21
|18
|PANGEA III
|IBM Power System AC922, IBM POWER9 18C 3.45GHz, Dual-rail Mellanox EDR Infiniband, NVIDIA Volta GV100
|Total Exploration Production
|22
|HiPerGator AI
|NVIDIA DGX A100, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, NVIDIA A100, Infiniband HDR
|University of Florida
|23
|Maru
|ThinkSystem SD650 V2, Xeon Platinum 8368Q 38C 2.6GHz, Infiniband HDR
|Korean Meteorological Administration
|24
|Guru
|ThinkSystem SD650 V2, Xeon Platinum 8368Q 38C 2.6GHz, Infiniband HDR
|Korean Meteorological Administration
|25
|19
|TOKI-SORA
|PRIMEHPC FX1000, A64FX 48C 2.2GHz, Tofu interconnect D
|Japan Aerospace eXploration Agency
|26
|Pioneer-EUS
|NDv4 cluster, AMD EPYC 7V12 48C 2.45GHz, NVIDIA A100, Infiniband HDR
|Azure East US
|27
|Pioneer-SCUS
|NDv4 cluster, AMD EPYC 7V12 48C 2.45GHz, NVIDIA A100, Infiniband HDR
|Azure South Central US
|28
|Pioneer-WEU
|NDv4 cluster, AMD EPYC 7V12 48C 2.45GHz, NVIDIA A100, Infiniband HDR
|Azure West Europe
|29
|Pioneer-WUS2
|NDv4 cluster, AMD EPYC 7V12 48C 2.45GHz, NVIDIA A100, Infiniband HDR
|Azure West US 2
|30
|20
|Cori
|Cray XC40, Intel Xeon Phi 7250 68C 1.4GHz, Aries interconnect
|DOE/SC/LBNL/NERSC
|31
|21
|Nurion
|Cray CS500, Intel Xeon Phi 7250 68C 1.4GHz, Intel Omni-Path
|Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information
|32
|22
|Oakforest-PACS
|PRIMERGY CX1640 M1, Intel Xeon Phi 7250 68C 1.4GHz, Intel Omni-Path
|Joint Center for Advanced High Performance Computing
|33
|23
|HPC4
|Proliant DL380 Gen10, Xeon Platinum 8160 24C 2.1GHz, Mellanox InfiniBand EDR, NVIDIA Tesla P100
|Eni S.p.A.
|34
|24
|Tera-1000-2
|Bull Sequana X1000, Intel Xeon Phi 7250 68C 1.4GHz, Bull BXI 1.2
|Commissariat a l'Energie Atomique (CEA)
|35
|25
|Stampede2
|PowerEdge C6320P/C6420, Intel Xeon Phi 7250 68C 1.4GHz/Platinum 8160, Intel Omni-Path
|Texas Advanced Computing Center/Univ. of Texas
|36
|MeluXina - Accelerator Module
|BullSequana XH2000, AMD EPYC 7452 32C 2.35GHz, NVIDIA A100 40GB, Mellanox HDR InfiniBand/ParTec ParaStation ClusterSuite
|LuxProvide
|37
|Cactus
|HPE Cray EX, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, Slingshot-10
|GDIT/NOAA/WCOSS
|38
|Dogwood
|HPE Cray EX, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, Slingshot-10
|GDIT/NOAA/WCOSS
|39
|Earth Simulator -SX-Aurora TSUBASA
|SX-Aurora TSUBASA A401-8, Vector Engine Type20B 8C 1.6GHz, Infiniband HDR200
|Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology
|40
|Amazon EC2 Instance Cluster us-east-1a
|Amazon EC2 r5.24xlarge, Xeon Platinum 8260 24C 2.4GHz, 25G Ethernet
|Descartes Labs
|41
|NVIDIA Cambridge-1 DGX SuperPOD
|NVIDIA DGX A100, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, NVIDIA A100 80GB, Infiniband HDR
|NVIDIA Corporation
|42
|26
|DGX SuperPOD
|NVIDIA DGX-2H, Xeon Platinum 8174 24C 3.1GHz, NVIDIA Tesla V100, Mellanox InfiniBand EDR
|NVIDIA Corporation
|43
|JURECA Data Centric Module
|BullSequana XH2000, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, NVIDIA A100 40GB, Mellanox HDR InfiniBand/ParTec ParaStation ClusterSuite
|Forschungszentrum Juelich (FZJ)
|44
|27
|Gadi
|PRIMERGY CX2570 M5, ThinkSystem SD650, Xeon Platinum 8274/8268, NVIDIA Tesla V100 SXM2, Mellanox HDR Infiniband
|National Computational Infrastructure (NCI Australia)
|45
|28
|Taiwania 2
|QCT QuantaGrid D52G-4U/LC, Xeon Gold 6154 18C 3GHz, Mellanox InfiniBand EDR, NVIDIA Tesla V100 SXM2
|National Center for High Performance Computing
|46
|Dragão
|Supermicro SYS-4029GP-TVRT, Xeon Gold 6230R 26C 2.1GHz, NVIDIA Tesla V100, Infiniband EDR
|Petróleo Brasileiro S.A
|47
|Raven-GPU
|ThinkSystem SD650-N V2, Xeon Platinum 8360Y 36C 2.4GHz, NVIDIA A100, Mellanox HDR Infiniband
|Max-Planck-Gesellschaft MPI/IPP
|48
|29
|AiMOS
|IBM Power System AC922, IBM POWER9 20C 3.45GHz, NVIDIA Volta GV100, Dual-rail Mellanox EDR Infiniband
|Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Center for Computational Innovations (CCI)
|49
|30
|Taranis
|Bull Sequana XH2000 , AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, Mellanox InfiniBand HDR100
|Meteo France
|50
|31
|TSUBAME3.0
|SGI ICE XA, IP139-SXM2, Xeon E5-2680v4 14C 2.4GHz, Intel Omni-Path, NVIDIA Tesla P100 SXM2
|GSIC Center, Tokyo Institute of Technology
|51
|32
|Roxy
|Apollo 2000, Xeon Gold 6248 20C 2.5GHz, Infiniband EDR
|Government
|52
|HoreKa-Green
|ThinkSystem SD650 V2, Xeon Platinum 8368 38C 2.4GHz, NVIDIA A100 40GB, Mellanox HDR Infiniband
|Karlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT)
|53
|Narwhal
|HPE Cray EX, AMD EPYC 7H12 64C 2.6GHz, Slingshot-10
|Navy DSRC
|54
|33
|Plasma Simulator
|SX-Aurora TSUBASA A412-8, Vector Engine Type10AE 8C 1.58GHz, Infiniband HDR 200
|National Institute for Fusion Science (NIFS)
|55
|34
|Belenos
|Bull Sequana XH2000 , AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, Mellanox HDR100
|Meteo France
|56
|35
|PupMaya
|Apollo 2000, Xeon Gold 6148 20C 2.4GHz, Infiniband EDR
|Government
|57
|36
|Artemis
|NVIDIA DGX-2, Xeon Platinum 8168 24C 2.7GHz, Infiniband EDR, NVIDIA Tesla V100
|Group 42
|58
|37
|Cray XC40, Xeon E5-2695v4 18C 2.1GHz, Aries interconnect
|United Kingdom Meteorological Office
|59
|38
|JOLIOT-CURIE ROME
|Bull Sequana XH2000 , AMD Rome 7H12 64C 2.6GHz, Mellanox HDR100
|CEA/TGCC-GENCI
|60
|39
|Theta
|Cray XC40, Intel Xeon Phi 7230 64C 1.3GHz, Aries interconnect
|DOE/SC/Argonne National Laboratory
|61
|40
|Christofari
|NVIDIA DGX-2, Xeon Platinum 8168 24C 2.7GHz, Mellanox InfiniBand EDR, NVIDIA Tesla V100
|SberCloud
|62
|41
|Flow
|PRIMEHPC FX1000, A64FX 48C 2.2GHz, Tofu interconnect D
|Information Technology Center, Nagoya University
|63
|42
|MareNostrum
|Lenovo SD530, Xeon Platinum 8160 24C 2.1GHz, Intel Omni-Path
|Barcelona Supercomputing Center
|64
|43
|ONYX
|Cray XC40, Xeon E5-2699v4 22C 2.2GHz, Aries interconnect
|ERDC DSRC
|65
|44
|JUWELS Module 1
|Bull Sequana X1000, Xeon Platinum 8168 24C 2.7GHz, Mellanox EDR InfiniBand/ParTec ParaStation ClusterSuite
|Forschungszentrum Juelich (FZJ)
|66
|45
|HPE SGI 8600, Xeon Gold 6248R 24C 3GHz, NVIDIA Tesla V100 SXM2, Infiniband EDR
|Japan Atomic Energy Agency(JAEA)/ National Institutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology(QST)
|67
|SQUID - CPU Nodes
|NEC LX 103Bj-8, Xeon Platinum 8368 38C 2.4GHz, Infiniband HDR200
|Osaka University
|68
|55
|Lise
|Bull intel Cluster, Intel Xeon Platinum 9242 48C 2.3GHz, Intel Omni-Path
|HLRN at ZIB/Konrad Zuse-Zentrum Berlin
|69
|Karolina, GPU partition
|Apollo 6500, AMD EPYC 7452 32C 2.35GHz, NVIDIA A100 SXM4 40 GB, Infiniband HDR200
|IT4Innovations National Supercomputing Center, VSB-Technical University of Ostrava
|70
|46
|Pleiades
|SGI ICE X, Intel Xeon E5-2670/E5-2680v2/E5-2680v3/E5-2680v4 2.6/2.8/2.5/2.4 GHz, Infiniband FDR
|NASA/Ames Research Center/NAS
|71
|47
|Emmy+
|BullSequana X, Intel Xeon Platinum 9242/Gold 6148, Intel Omni-Path
|HLRN+ at GWDG/University of Göttingen
|72
|Aitken
|HPE Apollo 9000/HPE SGI 8600, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz/Intel Xeon Gold 6248 20C 2.5GHz, Mellanox EDR/HDR Infiniband
|NASA/Ames Research Center/NAS
|73
|48
|Sawtooth
|HPE SGI 8600, Xeon Platinum 8268 24C 2.9GHz, Infiniband EDR/HDR
|Idaho National Laboratory
|74
|49
|Cray XC50, Xeon Platinum 8160 24C 2.1GHz, Aries interconnect
|Japan Meteorological Agency
|75
|50
|Cray XC50, Xeon Platinum 8160 24C 2.1GHz, Aries interconnect
|Japan Meteorological Agency
|76
|51
|COBRA
|Intel Compute Module HNS2600BP, Xeon Gold 6148 20C 2.4GHz, Intel Omni-Path
|Max-Planck-Gesellschaft MPI/IPP
|77
|52
|Shaheen II
|Cray XC40, Xeon E5-2698v3 16C 2.3GHz, Aries interconnect
|King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
|78
|53
|Electra
|HPE SGI 8600/SGI ICE-X, E5-2680V4/ Xeon Gold 6148 20C 2.4GHz, Infiniband EDR/FDR-56 IB
|NASA/Ames Research Center/NAS
|79
|Raven
|ThinkSystem SD650 V2, Xeon Platinum 8360Y 36C 2.4GHz, InfiniBand HDR 100
|Max-Planck-Gesellschaft MPI/IPP
|80
|54
|MAHTI
|Bull Sequana XH2000 , AMD Rome 7H12 64C 2.6GHz, Mellanox HDR100
|CSC (Center for Scientific Computing)
|81
|56
|Pangea
|SGI ICE X, Xeon Xeon E5-2670/ E5-2680v3 12C 2.5GHz, Infiniband FDR
|Total Exploration Production
|82
|Berzelius
|NVIDIA DGX A100, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, NVIDIA A100, Infiniband HDR
|National Supercomputer Centre (NSC)
|83
|57
|TX-GAIA (Green AI Accelerator)
|Apollo 2000, Xeon Gold 6248 20C 2.5GHz, NVIDIA Tesla V100, Intel Omni-Path
|MIT Lincoln Laboratory Supercomputing Center
|84
|BioHive-1
|NVIDIA DGX A100, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, NVIDIA A100, Mellanox HDR Infiniband
|Recursion
|85
|58
|Flow Type II subsystem
|PRIMERGY CX2570 M5, Xeon Gold 6230 20C 2.1GHz, NVIDIA Tesla V100 SXM2, Infiniband EDR
|Information Technology Center, Nagoya University
|86
|59
|Eagle
|HPE SGI 8600, Xeon Gold 6154 18C 3GHz, EDR Infiniband/ 8D Hypercube
|National Renewable Energy Laboratory
|87
|60
|Cheyenne
|SGI ICE XA, Xeon E5-2697v4 18C 2.3GHz, Infiniband EDR
|National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR)
|88
|61
|Betzy
|Bull Sequana XH2000 , AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, Mellanox HDR Infiniband
|UNINETT Sigma2 AS
|89
|62
|PARAM Siddhi-AI
|NVIDIA DGX A100, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, NVIDIA A100, Mellanox HDR Infiniband
|Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)
|90
|63
|ITO - Subsystem A
|Fujitsu PRIMERGY CX2550/CX2560 M4, Xeon Gold 6154 18C 3GHz, Mellanox InfiniBand EDR
|Research Institute for Information Technology, Kyushu University
|91
|Discoverer
|BullSequana XH2000, AMD EPYC 7H12 64C 2.6GHz, Infiniband HDR
|Consortium Petascale Supercomputer Bulgaria
|92
|64
|Jean Zay
|HPE SGI 8600, Xeon Gold 6248 20C 2.5GHz, NVIDIA Tesla V100 SXM2, Intel Omni-Path
|CNRS/IDRIS-GENCI
|93
|Wisteria/BDEC-01 (Aquarius)
|PRIMERGY GX2570 M6, Xeon Platinum 8360Y 36C 2.4GHz, NVIDIA A100 SXM4 40 GB, Infiniband HDR
|Information Technology Center, The University of Tokyo
|94
|65
|Atlas
|Bull 4029GP-TVRT, Xeon Gold 6240 18C 2.6GHz, NVIDIA Tesla V100, Infiniband EDR
|Petróleo Brasileiro S.A
|95
|66
|Advanced Computing System(PreE)
|Sugon TC8600, Hygon Dhyana 32C 2GHz, Deep Computing Processor, 200Gb 6D-Torus
|Sugon
|96
|67
|CRONOS
|BullSequana X, Xeon Platinum 8260 24C 2.4GHz, Infiniband HDR
|EDF
|97
|68
|Oakbridge-CX
|Fujitsu PRIMERGY CX2550/CX2560 M5, Xeon Platinum 8280 28C 2.7GHz, Intel Omni-Path
|Information Technology Center, The University of Tokyo
|98
|69
|SNL/NNSA CTS-1 Manzano
|Tundra Extreme Scale, Xeon Platinum 8268 24C 2.9GHz, Intel Omni-Path
|Sandia National Laboratories
|99
|70
|Apollo 6500 XL270d Gen10, Xeon Gold 6140 18C 2.3GHz, Mellanox InfiniBand EDR, NVIDIA Tesla V100 SXM2
|Research Institute
|100
|Wilkes-3
|PowerEdge XE8545, AMD EPYC 7763 64C 2.45GHz, NVIDIA A100 80GB, Infiniband HDR200 dual rail
|University of Cambridge
▲“富岳”超级计算机