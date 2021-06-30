首页
超算 TOP500 榜单公布：中国依然数量最多，英伟达再发 HGX A100

2021/6/30 6:54:04 来源：IT之家 作者：问舟 责编：问舟
评论：

IT之家 6 月 30 日消息 一年一度的高性能计算大会 ISC 如期而至，世界 TOP 500 超级计算机排名昨日正式公布。

对比去年的榜单，今年 TOP 10 的榜单中，来自美国新能源部劳伦斯伯克利国家实验室的 Perlmutter 系统新晋入围。中国超级计算机的数量虽然下降至 186 台（去年 212），但对比位居第二的美国的 123 台，依然遥遥领先。不过美国超算算力更强，美国超算的综合性能为 856.8 Pflop/s，而中国超算为 445.3 Pflop/s。

以下是 Top10 中的系统摘要（引用自 Top500）：

  • 日本的 Fugaku 仍然是第一的超算系统。它拥有 7,630,848 个内核，使其能够达到 442 Pflop/s 的 HPL 基准测试分数。这使它领先第二名 3 倍。

  • Summit 是美国田纳西州橡树岭国家实验室 (ORNL) 的 IBM 构建的系统，仍然是美国最快的系统，在 HPL 基准测试中的性能为 148.8 Pflop/s，全球排名第二。用于对 TOP500 榜单进行排名。Summit 有 4,356 个节点，每个节点包含两个 Power9 CPU，每个 CPU 有 22 个内核，六个 NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPU，每个都有 80 个流式多处理器 (SM)。这些节点通过 Mellanox 双轨 EDR InfiniBand 网络链接在一起。

  • 美国加利福尼亚州劳伦斯利弗莫尔国家实验室的 Sierra 系统排名第 3。其架构与 #2 的 Summit 系统非常相似。它由 4,320 个节点构建，具有两个 Power9 CPU 和四个 NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPU。Sierra 达到了 94.6 Pflop/s。

  • 由中国国家并行计算机工程与技术研究中心（NRCPC）开发并设立在江苏无锡国家超级计算中心的神威太湖之光以 93 Pflop/s 排名第四.

  • 排名第 5 的 Perlmutter 是 TOP10 中的新晋成员。它基于 HPE Cray“Shasta”平台，以及一个具有基于 AMD EPYC 的节点和 1536 个 NVIDIA A100 加速节点的异构系统。Perlmutter 达到了 64.6 Pflop/s。

  • Selene 现在排名第 6，是 NVIDIA 内部安装的 NVIDIA DGX A100 SuperPOD。该系统基于 AMD EPYC 处理器，采用 NVIDIA A100 加速，Mellanox HDR InfiniBand 作为网络，实现了 63.4 Pflop/s。

  • 由中国国防科技大学（NUDT）开发并部署在中国广州国家超级计算机中心的系统天河 2A（Milky Way-2A）现在以 61.4 Pflop /s 被列为世界第 7 系统。

  • 名为“JUWELS Booster Module”系统是 No. 8。由 Atos 构建的 BullSequana 系统安装在德国的 Forschungszentrum Juelich (FZJ)。该系统使用带有 NVIDIA A100 的 AMD EPYC 处理器进行加速，并使用 Mellanox HDR InfiniBand 作为类似于 Selene 系统的网络。这是欧洲最强大的系统，算力达 44.1 Pflop/s。

  • 排在第 9 位的 HPC5 是戴尔构建、意大利 Eni SpA 安装的 PowerEdge 系统，由于使用 NVIDIA Tesla V100 作为加速器和 Mellanox HDR InfiniBand 作为网络，实现了 35.5 Pflop/s 的性能。

  • Frontera 是一款戴尔 C6420 系统，安装在得克萨斯大学的得克萨斯高级计算中心，目前排名第 10。它使用 448,448 个英特尔至强内核实现了 23.5 Pflop/s。

值得注意的是，此次榜单中大多数系统采用了 AMD 和英伟达的方案。另外，名单上更新的两个新系统“超级云”，能够同时满足 AI、高性能计算（HPC）和云端需求，这意味着，高性能计算正在同 AI 加速融合。

此外，英伟达也在本次 ISC 大会上发布了全新的 HGX A100 系统，且已经在英国爱丁堡大学托管的 DiRAC 超级计算机中落地。

据介绍，英伟达 HGX A100 加入了三项关键技术：NVIDIA A100 80GB PCIe GPU、NVIDIA NDR 400G InfiniBand 网络和 NVIDIA Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage 软件。

其中，A100 80GB PCle GPU 采用 NVIDIA Ampere 架构，与 A100 40GB 相比其内存带宽带到 2TB/S，提升 25% 。更高的内存容量和内存带宽，能够将更多的数据和更大的神经网络保存在内存中，从而最大限度地减少节点通信和能耗，研究人员也能获得更高的吞吐率和更快的结果。

目前，英伟达最新 HGX 高性能计算平台已落地英国爱丁堡大学，为其托管的新型 DiRAC 超级计算机 Tursa 提供动力支持。

IT之家提醒，以下为 Top100：

名称配置位置
11Supercomputer FugakuSupercomputer Fugaku, A64FX 48C 2.2GHz,   Tofu interconnect DRIKEN Center for Computational Science
22SummitIBM Power System AC922, IBM POWER9 22C 3.07GHz, NVIDIA Volta GV100,   Dual-rail Mellanox EDR InfinibandDOE/SC/Oak Ridge National Laboratory
33SierraIBM Power System AC922, IBM POWER9 22C 3.1GHz, NVIDIA Volta GV100,   Dual-rail Mellanox EDR InfinibandDOE/NNSA/LLNL
44Sunway TaihuLightSunway MPP, Sunway SW26010 260C 1.45GHz, SunwayNational Supercomputing Center in Wuxi
5
PerlmutterHPE Cray EX235n, AMD EPYC 7763 64C 2.45GHz, NVIDIA A100 SXM4 40 GB,   Slingshot-10DOE/SC/LBNL/NERSC
65SeleneNVIDIA DGX A100, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, NVIDIA A100, Mellanox HDR   InfinibandNVIDIA Corporation
76Tianhe-2ATH-IVB-FEP Cluster, Intel Xeon E5-2692v2 12C 2.2GHz, TH Express-2,   Matrix-2000National Super Computer Center in Guangzhou
87JUWELS Booster ModuleBull Sequana XH2000 , AMD EPYC 7402 24C 2.8GHz, NVIDIA A100, Mellanox HDR   InfiniBand/ParTec ParaStation ClusterSuiteForschungszentrum Juelich (FZJ)
98HPC5PowerEdge C4140, Xeon Gold 6252 24C 2.1GHz, NVIDIA Tesla V100, Mellanox   HDR InfinibandEni S.p.A.
109FronteraDell C6420, Xeon Platinum 8280 28C 2.7GHz, Mellanox InfiniBand HDRTexas Advanced Computing Center/Univ. of Texas
1110Dammam-7Cray CS-Storm, Xeon Gold 6248 20C 2.5GHz, NVIDIA Tesla V100 SXM2,   InfiniBand HDR 100Saudi Aramco
12
ABCI 2.0PRIMERGY GX2570 M6, Xeon Platinum 8360Y 36C 2.4GHz, NVIDIA A100 SXM4 40   GB, Infiniband HDRNational Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST)
13
Wisteria/BDEC-01 (Odyssey)PRIMEHPC FX1000, A64FX 48C 2.2GHz, Tofu interconnect DInformation Technology Center, The University of Tokyo
1411Marconi-100IBM Power System AC922, IBM POWER9 16C 3GHz, Nvidia Volta V100, Dual-rail   Mellanox EDR InfinibandCINECA
1512Piz DaintCray XC50, Xeon E5-2690v3 12C 2.6GHz, Aries interconnect , NVIDIA Tesla   P100Swiss National Supercomputing Centre (CSCS)
1613TrinityCray XC40, Xeon E5-2698v3 16C 2.3GHz, Intel Xeon Phi 7250 68C 1.4GHz,   Aries interconnectDOE/NNSA/LANL/SNL
1715SuperMUC-NGThinkSystem SD650, Xeon Platinum 8174 24C 3.1GHz, Intel Omni-PathLeibniz Rechenzentrum
1816HawkApollo 9000, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, Mellanox HDR InfinibandHLRS - Höchstleistungsrechenzentrum Stuttgart
19
Ghawar-1HPE Cray EX, AMD EPYC 7702 64C 2GHz, Slingshot-10Saudi Aramco
2017LassenIBM Power System AC922, IBM POWER9 22C 3.1GHz, Dual-rail Mellanox EDR   Infiniband, NVIDIA Tesla V100DOE/NNSA/LLNL
2118PANGEA IIIIBM Power System AC922, IBM POWER9 18C 3.45GHz, Dual-rail Mellanox EDR   Infiniband, NVIDIA Volta GV100Total Exploration Production
22
HiPerGator AINVIDIA DGX A100, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, NVIDIA A100, Infiniband HDRUniversity of Florida
23
MaruThinkSystem SD650 V2, Xeon Platinum 8368Q 38C 2.6GHz, Infiniband HDRKorean Meteorological Administration
24
GuruThinkSystem SD650 V2, Xeon Platinum 8368Q 38C 2.6GHz, Infiniband HDRKorean Meteorological Administration
2519TOKI-SORAPRIMEHPC FX1000, A64FX 48C 2.2GHz, Tofu interconnect DJapan Aerospace eXploration Agency
26
Pioneer-EUSNDv4 cluster, AMD EPYC 7V12 48C 2.45GHz, NVIDIA A100, Infiniband HDRAzure East US
27
Pioneer-SCUSNDv4 cluster, AMD EPYC 7V12 48C 2.45GHz, NVIDIA A100, Infiniband HDRAzure South Central US
28
Pioneer-WEUNDv4 cluster, AMD EPYC 7V12 48C 2.45GHz, NVIDIA A100, Infiniband HDRAzure West Europe
29
Pioneer-WUS2NDv4 cluster, AMD EPYC 7V12 48C 2.45GHz, NVIDIA A100, Infiniband HDRAzure West US 2
3020CoriCray XC40, Intel Xeon Phi 7250 68C 1.4GHz, Aries interconnect DOE/SC/LBNL/NERSC
3121NurionCray CS500, Intel Xeon Phi 7250 68C 1.4GHz, Intel Omni-PathKorea Institute of Science and Technology Information
3222Oakforest-PACSPRIMERGY CX1640 M1, Intel Xeon Phi 7250 68C 1.4GHz, Intel Omni-PathJoint Center for Advanced High Performance Computing
3323HPC4Proliant DL380 Gen10, Xeon Platinum 8160    24C 2.1GHz, Mellanox InfiniBand EDR, NVIDIA Tesla P100Eni S.p.A.
3424Tera-1000-2Bull Sequana X1000, Intel Xeon Phi 7250 68C 1.4GHz, Bull BXI 1.2Commissariat a l'Energie Atomique (CEA)
3525Stampede2PowerEdge C6320P/C6420, Intel Xeon Phi 7250 68C 1.4GHz/Platinum 8160,   Intel Omni-PathTexas Advanced Computing Center/Univ. of Texas
36
MeluXina - Accelerator ModuleBullSequana XH2000, AMD EPYC 7452 32C 2.35GHz, NVIDIA A100 40GB, Mellanox   HDR InfiniBand/ParTec ParaStation ClusterSuiteLuxProvide
37
CactusHPE Cray EX, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, Slingshot-10GDIT/NOAA/WCOSS
38
DogwoodHPE Cray EX, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, Slingshot-10GDIT/NOAA/WCOSS
39
Earth Simulator -SX-Aurora TSUBASASX-Aurora TSUBASA A401-8, Vector Engine Type20B 8C 1.6GHz, Infiniband   HDR200Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology
40
Amazon EC2 Instance Cluster us-east-1aAmazon EC2 r5.24xlarge, Xeon Platinum 8260 24C 2.4GHz, 25G EthernetDescartes Labs
41
NVIDIA Cambridge-1 DGX SuperPODNVIDIA DGX A100, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, NVIDIA A100 80GB, Infiniband   HDRNVIDIA Corporation
4226DGX SuperPODNVIDIA DGX-2H, Xeon Platinum 8174 24C 3.1GHz, NVIDIA Tesla V100, Mellanox   InfiniBand EDRNVIDIA Corporation
43
JURECA Data Centric ModuleBullSequana XH2000, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, NVIDIA A100 40GB, Mellanox   HDR InfiniBand/ParTec ParaStation ClusterSuiteForschungszentrum Juelich (FZJ)
4427GadiPRIMERGY CX2570 M5, ThinkSystem SD650, Xeon Platinum 8274/8268, NVIDIA   Tesla V100 SXM2, Mellanox HDR InfinibandNational Computational Infrastructure (NCI Australia)
4528Taiwania 2QCT QuantaGrid D52G-4U/LC, Xeon Gold 6154 18C 3GHz, Mellanox InfiniBand   EDR, NVIDIA Tesla V100 SXM2National Center for High Performance Computing
46
DragãoSupermicro SYS-4029GP-TVRT, Xeon Gold 6230R 26C 2.1GHz, NVIDIA Tesla   V100, Infiniband EDRPetróleo Brasileiro S.A
47
Raven-GPUThinkSystem SD650-N V2, Xeon Platinum 8360Y 36C 2.4GHz, NVIDIA A100,   Mellanox HDR InfinibandMax-Planck-Gesellschaft MPI/IPP
4829AiMOSIBM Power System AC922, IBM POWER9 20C 3.45GHz, NVIDIA Volta GV100,   Dual-rail Mellanox EDR InfinibandRensselaer Polytechnic Institute Center for Computational Innovations   (CCI)
4930TaranisBull Sequana XH2000 , AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, Mellanox InfiniBand   HDR100Meteo France
5031TSUBAME3.0SGI ICE XA, IP139-SXM2, Xeon E5-2680v4 14C 2.4GHz, Intel Omni-Path,   NVIDIA Tesla P100 SXM2GSIC Center, Tokyo Institute of Technology
5132RoxyApollo 2000, Xeon Gold 6248 20C 2.5GHz, Infiniband EDRGovernment
52
HoreKa-GreenThinkSystem SD650 V2, Xeon Platinum 8368 38C 2.4GHz, NVIDIA A100 40GB,   Mellanox HDR InfinibandKarlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT) 
53
NarwhalHPE Cray EX, AMD EPYC 7H12 64C 2.6GHz, Slingshot-10Navy DSRC
5433Plasma SimulatorSX-Aurora TSUBASA A412-8, Vector Engine Type10AE 8C 1.58GHz, Infiniband   HDR 200National Institute for Fusion Science (NIFS)
5534BelenosBull Sequana XH2000 , AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, Mellanox HDR100Meteo France
5635PupMayaApollo 2000, Xeon Gold 6148 20C 2.4GHz, Infiniband EDRGovernment
5736ArtemisNVIDIA DGX-2, Xeon Platinum 8168 24C 2.7GHz, Infiniband EDR, NVIDIA Tesla   V100Group 42
5837
Cray XC40, Xeon E5-2695v4 18C 2.1GHz, Aries interconnect United Kingdom Meteorological Office
5938JOLIOT-CURIE ROMEBull Sequana XH2000 , AMD Rome 7H12 64C 2.6GHz, Mellanox HDR100CEA/TGCC-GENCI
6039ThetaCray XC40, Intel Xeon Phi 7230 64C 1.3GHz, Aries interconnect DOE/SC/Argonne National Laboratory
6140ChristofariNVIDIA DGX-2, Xeon Platinum 8168 24C 2.7GHz, Mellanox InfiniBand EDR,   NVIDIA Tesla V100SberCloud
6241FlowPRIMEHPC FX1000, A64FX 48C 2.2GHz, Tofu interconnect DInformation Technology Center, Nagoya University
6342MareNostrumLenovo SD530, Xeon Platinum 8160 24C 2.1GHz, Intel Omni-PathBarcelona Supercomputing Center
6443ONYXCray XC40, Xeon E5-2699v4  22C   2.2GHz, Aries interconnect ERDC DSRC
6544JUWELS Module 1Bull Sequana X1000, Xeon Platinum 8168 24C 2.7GHz, Mellanox EDR   InfiniBand/ParTec ParaStation ClusterSuiteForschungszentrum Juelich (FZJ)
6645
HPE SGI 8600, Xeon Gold 6248R 24C 3GHz, NVIDIA Tesla V100 SXM2,   Infiniband EDRJapan Atomic Energy Agency(JAEA)/ National Institutes for Quantum and   Radiological Science and Technology(QST)
67
SQUID - CPU NodesNEC LX 103Bj-8, Xeon Platinum 8368 38C 2.4GHz, Infiniband HDR200Osaka University
6855LiseBull intel Cluster, Intel Xeon Platinum 9242 48C 2.3GHz, Intel Omni-PathHLRN at ZIB/Konrad Zuse-Zentrum Berlin
69
Karolina, GPU partitionApollo 6500, AMD EPYC 7452 32C 2.35GHz, NVIDIA A100 SXM4 40 GB,   Infiniband HDR200IT4Innovations National Supercomputing Center, VSB-Technical University   of Ostrava
7046PleiadesSGI ICE X, Intel Xeon E5-2670/E5-2680v2/E5-2680v3/E5-2680v4  2.6/2.8/2.5/2.4 GHz, Infiniband FDRNASA/Ames Research Center/NAS
7147Emmy+BullSequana X, Intel Xeon Platinum 9242/Gold 6148, Intel Omni-PathHLRN+ at GWDG/University of Göttingen
72
AitkenHPE Apollo 9000/HPE SGI 8600, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz/Intel Xeon Gold   6248 20C 2.5GHz, Mellanox EDR/HDR InfinibandNASA/Ames Research Center/NAS
7348SawtoothHPE SGI 8600, Xeon Platinum 8268 24C 2.9GHz, Infiniband EDR/HDR Idaho National Laboratory
7449
Cray XC50, Xeon Platinum 8160  24C   2.1GHz, Aries interconnect Japan Meteorological Agency
7550
Cray XC50, Xeon Platinum 8160  24C   2.1GHz, Aries interconnect Japan Meteorological Agency
7651COBRAIntel Compute Module HNS2600BP, Xeon Gold 6148 20C 2.4GHz, Intel   Omni-PathMax-Planck-Gesellschaft MPI/IPP
7752Shaheen IICray XC40, Xeon E5-2698v3 16C 2.3GHz, Aries interconnect King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
7853ElectraHPE SGI 8600/SGI ICE-X, E5-2680V4/ Xeon Gold 6148 20C 2.4GHz, Infiniband   EDR/FDR-56 IBNASA/Ames Research Center/NAS
79
RavenThinkSystem SD650 V2, Xeon Platinum 8360Y 36C 2.4GHz, InfiniBand HDR 100Max-Planck-Gesellschaft MPI/IPP
8054MAHTIBull Sequana XH2000 , AMD Rome 7H12 64C 2.6GHz, Mellanox HDR100CSC (Center for Scientific Computing)
8156PangeaSGI ICE X, Xeon Xeon E5-2670/ E5-2680v3 12C 2.5GHz, Infiniband FDRTotal Exploration Production
82
BerzeliusNVIDIA DGX A100, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, NVIDIA A100, Infiniband HDRNational Supercomputer Centre (NSC)
8357TX-GAIA (Green AI Accelerator)Apollo 2000, Xeon Gold 6248 20C 2.5GHz, NVIDIA Tesla V100, Intel   Omni-PathMIT Lincoln Laboratory Supercomputing Center
84
BioHive-1NVIDIA DGX A100, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, NVIDIA A100, Mellanox HDR   InfinibandRecursion
8558Flow Type II subsystemPRIMERGY CX2570 M5, Xeon Gold 6230 20C 2.1GHz, NVIDIA Tesla V100 SXM2,   Infiniband EDRInformation Technology Center, Nagoya University
8659EagleHPE SGI 8600, Xeon Gold 6154 18C 3GHz, EDR Infiniband/ 8D HypercubeNational Renewable Energy Laboratory
8760CheyenneSGI ICE XA, Xeon E5-2697v4 18C 2.3GHz, Infiniband EDRNational Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR)
8861BetzyBull Sequana XH2000 , AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, Mellanox HDR InfinibandUNINETT Sigma2 AS
8962PARAM Siddhi-AINVIDIA DGX A100, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, NVIDIA A100, Mellanox HDR   InfinibandCenter for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)
9063ITO - Subsystem AFujitsu PRIMERGY CX2550/CX2560 M4, Xeon Gold 6154 18C 3GHz, Mellanox   InfiniBand EDRResearch Institute for Information Technology, Kyushu University
91
DiscovererBullSequana XH2000, AMD EPYC 7H12 64C 2.6GHz, Infiniband HDRConsortium Petascale Supercomputer Bulgaria
9264Jean ZayHPE SGI 8600, Xeon Gold 6248 20C 2.5GHz, NVIDIA Tesla V100 SXM2, Intel   Omni-PathCNRS/IDRIS-GENCI
93
Wisteria/BDEC-01 (Aquarius)PRIMERGY GX2570 M6, Xeon Platinum 8360Y 36C 2.4GHz, NVIDIA A100 SXM4 40   GB, Infiniband HDRInformation Technology Center, The University of Tokyo
9465AtlasBull 4029GP-TVRT, Xeon Gold 6240 18C 2.6GHz, NVIDIA Tesla V100,   Infiniband EDRPetróleo Brasileiro S.A
9566Advanced Computing System(PreE)Sugon TC8600, Hygon Dhyana  32C   2GHz, Deep Computing Processor, 200Gb 6D-TorusSugon
9667CRONOSBullSequana X, Xeon Platinum 8260 24C 2.4GHz, Infiniband HDREDF
9768Oakbridge-CXFujitsu PRIMERGY CX2550/CX2560 M5, Xeon Platinum 8280 28C 2.7GHz, Intel   Omni-PathInformation Technology Center, The University of Tokyo
9869SNL/NNSA CTS-1 ManzanoTundra Extreme Scale, Xeon Platinum 8268 24C 2.9GHz, Intel Omni-PathSandia National Laboratories
9970
Apollo 6500 XL270d Gen10, Xeon Gold 6140 18C 2.3GHz, Mellanox InfiniBand   EDR, NVIDIA Tesla V100 SXM2Research Institute
100
Wilkes-3PowerEdge XE8545, AMD EPYC 7763 64C 2.45GHz, NVIDIA A100 80GB,   Infiniband HDR200 dual railUniversity of Cambridge

▲“富岳”超级计算机

