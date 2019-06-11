华为鼓励安卓开发者在其应用商店上架App

IT之家6月11日消息 据外媒消息，华为正在鼓励安卓应用开发者在自家应用商店上架App，从而将自家应用市场作为Google Play Store的替代品。
华为在发给安卓开发者的邮件中指出，华为在过去两年中推出的3.5亿部手机上都有自己的应用商店（其中一半是在供向海外市场的），App Gallery（华为应用商店）每月有2.7亿活跃用户。
以下为华为给安卓开发者的邮件：
Subject: [OFFICIAL] Invitation to join Huawei AppGallery
Cher XXX team,
In the last 2 years, Huawei shipped over 350M phones, about half of them in western markets.
All Huawei phones have our official AppStore“AppGallery”preloaded globally, with 270 million monthly active users.
We realized that your great Android App XXX is not yet published in our AppGallery.
In order to guarantee a smooth usage of your App for our users, Huawei is committed to provide you with full support, to help you publish your App into AppGallery.
We would therefore like to invite you to join our 560k developers community for free, in our Huawei Developer portal."-Email from Huawei to Android app developers
邮件中华为表示，我们意识到您的Android应用程序XXX还没有在我们的AppGallery中发布；为了保证您的应用程序能够被我们的用户顺利使用，华为承诺为您提供全面的支持，帮助您将您的应用程序发布到我们的AppGallery中。因此，我们想邀请您免费加入我们的56万开发者社区。
此外，在谷歌Play Store排名前15的免费应用程序中，有13个来自美国的开发者；因此华为将无法为其手机提供这些服务。这就是为什么Facebook及其Instagram、WhatsApp和Messenger应用程序将不再预装在华为的手机上。
报道指出，当2019年的智能手机领域的最终数据出炉时，很难相信华为明年会成为全球最大的智能手机制造商——这是华为高管曾经在公开场合说过的。
去年，华为全球手机出货量为2.06亿部，高于2017年的1.53亿部；今年第一季度，华为的势头更加强劲，出货量达到5900万部，比2018年第一季度的3900万部提高了50%以上。不过鉴于目前的状况，按照最坏的情况来看，分析师预计华为今年全年的出货量将下降25%。