Spotify公布2019回顾音乐榜单，台湾地区收听次数周杰伦夺冠

2019/12/4 22:28:48来源：IT之家作者：骑士责编：骑士评论：

IT之家12月4日消息Spotify公布了2019回顾榜单，台湾地区收听次数周杰伦夺冠。

另外，Spotify还公布了2019年的全球播放年榜。

2019年播放量最多的歌手TOP5

1. Post Malone

2. Billie Eilish

3. Ariana Grande

4. Ed Sheeran

5. Bad Bunny

2019年播放量最多的专辑TOP5

1. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? - Billie Eilish

2. Hollywood’s Bleeding - Post Malone

3. thank u, next - Ariana Grande

4. No.6 Collaborations Project - Ed Sheeran

5. Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes

2019年播放量最多的单曲TOP5

1.“Señorita”- Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

2.“bad guy”- Billie Eilish

3.“Sunflower”- Post Malone, Swae Lee

4.“7 Rings”- Ariana Grande

5.“Old Town Road - Remix”- Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

2019年播放量最多的女歌手TOP5

1. Billie Eilish

2. Ariana Grande

3. Taylor Swift

4. Camila Cabello

5. Halsey

2019年播放量最多的男歌手TOP5

1. Post Malone

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Bad Bunny

4. Khalid

5. J Balvin

