Ubuntu 20.04 LTS 上架 Win10 应用商店

IT之家4月19日消息 Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on Windows 已经上架 Microsoft Store 应用商店，Ubuntu 20.04 on Windows允许使用Ubuntu Terminal并运行Ubuntu命令行实用程序，包括bash，ssh，git，apt等。请注意，Windows 10 S不支持运行此应用程序。
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on Windows需要Windows 10 版本 16215.0 或更高版本，支持ARM64、x64体系结构。
据IT之家了解，要启动Ubuntu 20.04 on Windows，请在命令行提示符（cmd.exe）上使用“ ubuntu2004”，或在“开始”菜单中单击Ubuntu磁贴。
要使用此功能，首先需要使用“打开或关闭Windows功能”并选择“Windows Subsystem for Linux”，单击“确定”，重新启动，然后使用此应用程序。
也可以使用Administrator PowerShell提示符执行以上步骤：
Enable-WindowsOptionalFeature -Online -FeatureName Microsoft-Windows-Subsystem-Linux
这个应用会在Windows Subsystem for Linux上安装Ubuntu 20.04 LTS版本。
请注意，应用程序更新不会更改Ubuntu安装。要升级到新版本，请在Ubuntu Terminal终端中运行do-release-upgrade。