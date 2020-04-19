内容字号：默认大号超大号

段落设置：取消段首缩进段首缩进

字体设置：切换到微软雅黑切换到宋体

业界
软件
手机
数码
电脑
学院
测评
图赏
视频
游戏
原创
直播
 AI
5G
苹果
微软
iPhone
Win10
精准搜索请尝试：精确搜索
首页>Win10之家>Win10快讯

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS 上架 Win10 应用商店

2020/4/19 21:35:23来源：IT之家作者：玄隐责编：玄隐评论：

IT之家4月19日消息 Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on Windows 已经上架 Microsoft Store 应用商店，Ubuntu 20.04 on Windows允许使用Ubuntu Terminal并运行Ubuntu命令行实用程序，包括bash，ssh，git，apt等。请注意，Windows 10 S不支持运行此应用程序。

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on Windows需要Windows 10 版本 16215.0 或更高版本，支持ARM64、x64体系结构

据IT之家了解，要启动Ubuntu 20.04 on Windows，请在命令行提示符（cmd.exe）上使用“ ubuntu2004”，或在“开始”菜单中单击Ubuntu磁贴。

要使用此功能，首先需要使用“打开或关闭Windows功能”并选择“Windows Subsystem for Linux”，单击“确定”，重新启动，然后使用此应用程序。

也可以使用Administrator PowerShell提示符执行以上步骤：

Enable-WindowsOptionalFeature -Online -FeatureName Microsoft-Windows-Subsystem-Linux

这个应用会在Windows Subsystem for Linux上安装Ubuntu 20.04 LTS版本。

请注意，应用程序更新不会更改Ubuntu安装。要升级到新版本，请在Ubuntu Terminal终端中运行do-release-upgrade。

分享：
下载IT之家APP，分享赚金币换豪礼

相关文章

关键词：UbuntuLinuxWindows 10

软媒旗下网站IT之家|辣品 - 超值导购，优惠券|IT圈（Win10/WP8.1/Win7论坛）|最会买 - 返利返现优惠券|6655网址之家|Win10之家|Win8之家|Win7之家|Vista之家|

软媒旗下软件：魔方|旗鱼浏览器（极速内核）|云日历|酷点桌面|闪游浏览器（IE内核）|Win7优化大师|Win8优化大师|Win10优化大师|软媒手机APP应用|

关于IT之家|关于软媒|联系我们|加入软媒|WAP版|网站地图|Archiver|刺客团队

IT之家，软媒旗下科技门户网站 - 爱科技，爱这里。

Copyright (C)RuanMei.com, All Rights Reserved.

软媒公司版权所有    