增强版《GTA V》在列！逾 24 款索尼 PS5 新游戏公布

2020/6/12 6:43:08来源：IT之家作者：微尘责编：微尘评论：

IT之家 6 月 12 日消息  今日凌晨索尼正式公布了 PS5 全家桶的相关信息和将于新平台上推出的全新游戏阵容。

IT之家了解到，经过增强和扩展的《Grand Theft Auto V》及《Grand Theft Auto Online》将于 2021 年下半年登陆 PS5，后者将于推出后前 3 个月免费提供给所有 PS5 用户，用户获得游戏后即可永久拥有。PlayStation Plus 会员可在 PS5 上无限游玩《GTA Online》。最后，即日起所有《GTAV》的 PS4 用户将可以每月获取 GTA$1,000,000，直至该游戏的 PS5 版本于 2021 年推出为止。

PlayStation Studios 第一方独占游戏包括《Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales》(Insomniac Games)、《Gran Turismo 7》(Polyphony Digital)及《Horizon Forbidden West》(Guerrilla Games)

已公布的第三方发行游戏阵容包括《NBA 2K21》(2K, Visual Concepts)及《RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE》(Capcom)等畅销游戏系列作品，以及《DEATHLOOP》(Bethesda)及《Project Athia*》(Square Enix / Luminous Productions)等将于 PS5 推出的主机平台独占游戏新作。而来自独立游戏开发商的《Stray》(Annapurna / Blue Twelve Studio )及《Bugsnax》(Young Horses)等游戏，则展现了新平台游戏内容的多样性。

索尼 PS5 周边游戏设备包括：

·        PULSE 3D 无线耳机组：支持 3D 音效并搭载双重抗噪麦克风；

·        HD 摄像头：配备双重 1080p 镜头，让玩家可以在直播精彩游戏画面的同时，加入自己的画面；

·         媒体遥控器：配备内置麦克风的遥控器，让用户可以轻松浏览电影及流媒体服务；以及

·        DualSense 充电座：可便捷地为 2 个 DualSense 无线控制器充电。

官方大图：

整体游戏阵容：

来自 SIE Worldwide Studios 及第二方合作伙伴的 PS5 游戏

· Astro's Playroom (Japan Studio)

· Demon's Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio)

· Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV)

· Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)

· Horizon The Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)

· Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)

· Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

· Returnal (Housemarque / XDEV)

· Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV)

来自第三方游戏发行商及开发商的 PS5 游戏

· Bugsnax (young Horses)

· DEATHLOOP (Bethesda)

· Ghostwire: Tokyo (Bethesda)

· Godfall (Gearbox Publishing / Counterplay Games)

· Goodbye Volcano High (KO-OP)

· Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)

· HITMAN 3 (IO Interactive)

· JETT: The Far Shore (Superbrothers)

· Kena: Bridge of the Spirits (Ember Lab)

· Little Devil Inside (Neostream Interactive)

· NBA 2K21 (2K, Visual Concepts)

· Oddworld Soulstorm (Oddworld Inhabitants)

· Pragmata (Capcom)

· Project Athia* (Square Enix/Luminous Productions)

· Resident Evil VILLAGE (Capcom)

· Solar Ash (Annapurna Interactive  / Heart Machine)

· Stray (Annapurna / Blue Twelve Studio)

· Tribes of Midgard (Gearbox Publishing / Norsfell)

· The Pathless (Annapurna Interactive / Giant Squid)

