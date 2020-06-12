增强版《GTA V》在列！逾 24 款索尼 PS5 新游戏公布

IT之家 6 月 12 日消息 今日凌晨索尼正式公布了 PS5 全家桶的相关信息和将于新平台上推出的全新游戏阵容。
IT之家了解到，经过增强和扩展的《Grand Theft Auto V》及《Grand Theft Auto Online》将于 2021 年下半年登陆 PS5，后者将于推出后前 3 个月免费提供给所有 PS5 用户，用户获得游戏后即可永久拥有。PlayStation Plus 会员可在 PS5 上无限游玩《GTA Online》。最后，即日起所有《GTAV》的 PS4 用户将可以每月获取 GTA$1,000,000，直至该游戏的 PS5 版本于 2021 年推出为止。
PlayStation Studios 第一方独占游戏包括《Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales》(Insomniac Games)、《Gran Turismo 7》(Polyphony Digital)及《Horizon Forbidden West》(Guerrilla Games)。
已公布的第三方发行游戏阵容包括《NBA 2K21》(2K, Visual Concepts)及《RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE》(Capcom)等畅销游戏系列作品，以及《DEATHLOOP》(Bethesda)及《Project Athia*》(Square Enix / Luminous Productions)等将于 PS5 推出的主机平台独占游戏新作。而来自独立游戏开发商的《Stray》(Annapurna / Blue Twelve Studio )及《Bugsnax》(Young Horses)等游戏，则展现了新平台游戏内容的多样性。
索尼 PS5 周边游戏设备包括：
· PULSE 3D 无线耳机组：支持 3D 音效并搭载双重抗噪麦克风；
· HD 摄像头：配备双重 1080p 镜头，让玩家可以在直播精彩游戏画面的同时，加入自己的画面；
· 媒体遥控器：配备内置麦克风的遥控器，让用户可以轻松浏览电影及流媒体服务；以及
· DualSense 充电座：可便捷地为 2 个 DualSense 无线控制器充电。
官方大图：
整体游戏阵容：
来自 SIE Worldwide Studios 及第二方合作伙伴的 PS5 游戏
· Astro's Playroom (Japan Studio)
· Demon's Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio)
· Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV)
· Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)
· Horizon The Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)
· Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)
· Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)
· Returnal (Housemarque / XDEV)
· Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV)
来自第三方游戏发行商及开发商的 PS5 游戏
· Bugsnax (young Horses)
· DEATHLOOP (Bethesda)
· Ghostwire: Tokyo (Bethesda)
· Godfall (Gearbox Publishing / Counterplay Games)
· Goodbye Volcano High (KO-OP)
· Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)
· HITMAN 3 (IO Interactive)
· JETT: The Far Shore (Superbrothers)
· Kena: Bridge of the Spirits (Ember Lab)
· Little Devil Inside (Neostream Interactive)
· NBA 2K21 (2K, Visual Concepts)
· Oddworld Soulstorm (Oddworld Inhabitants)
· Pragmata (Capcom)
· Project Athia* (Square Enix/Luminous Productions)
· Resident Evil VILLAGE (Capcom)
· Solar Ash (Annapurna Interactive / Heart Machine)
· Stray (Annapurna / Blue Twelve Studio)
· Tribes of Midgard (Gearbox Publishing / Norsfell)
· The Pathless (Annapurna Interactive / Giant Squid)