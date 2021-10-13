首页
首页 > Win11之家>Win11快讯

微软发布 Win11 首个 RTM 累积更新 KB5006674：带来大量安全更新，系统升级至 Build 22000.258

2021/10/13 6:48:04 来源：IT之家 作者：问舟 责编：问舟
评论：

IT之家 10 月 13 日消息，微软今日为 Win11 正式版推送了 10 月份累计更新，补丁号 KB5006674，更新后系统版本号将升级为 Build 22000.258。

此次更新没有公布任何已知问题。各位IT之家的小伙伴可以通过在设置中检查更新或从此处的更新目录来下载更新

从微软官方更新说明来看，该更新主要带来了部分安全改进，更新日志如下：

解决了某些英特尔“Killer（杀手）”和“SmartByte”软件与 Windows 11（原始版本）之间的已知兼容性问题。

在某些情况下，装有受影响软件的设备可能会丢弃用户数据报协议 (UDP) 数据包。这会为基于 UDP 的协议带来性能和其他问题。例如，在受影响的设备上，某些网站的加载速度可能比其他网站更慢，这可能会导致视频在某些分辨率下传输速度降低，基于 UDP 的虚拟专用网络解决方案也可能变慢。

微软还表示，在接下来的几个月里将转向一个新的、更加友好灵活的用户系统来进行 Microsoft 技术安全通知，而有关如何注册和接收这些技术安全通知的信息将于稍后发布。

10 月安全更新包还包含以下产品、功能和角色的安全更新：

  • .NET Core 和 Visual Studio

  • Active Directory 联合身份验证服务

  • 控制台 Windows 主机

  • HTTP.sys

  • Microsoft DWM 核心库

  • Microsoft Dynamics

  • Microsoft Edge（基于 Chromium）

  • Microsoft Exchange Server

  • Microsoft Graphics Component

  • Microsoft Intune

  • Microsoft Office Excel

  • Microsoft Office SharePoint

  • Microsoft Office Visio

  • Microsoft Office Word

  • Microsoft Windows 编解码器库

  • RTF 编辑控制

  • 角色：DNS 服务器

  • 角色：Windows Active Directory 服务器

  • 角色：Windows AD FS 服务器

  • 角色：Windows Hyper-V

  • System Center

  • Visual Studio

  • Windows AppContainer

  • Windows AppX 部署服务

  • Windows 绑定筛选器驱动程序

  • Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver

  • Windows 通用日志文件系统驱动程序

  • Windows 桌面桥

  • Windows DirectX

  • Windows 事件跟踪

  • Windows exFAT 文件系统

  • Windows Fastfat 驱动程序

  • Windows Installer

  • Windows Kernel

  • Windows MSHTML 平台

  • Windows Nearby Sharing

  • Windows Network Address Translation (NAT)

  • Windows 打印后台处理程序组件

  • Windows 远程过程调用运行时

  • Windows 存储空间控制器

  • Windows TCP/IP

  • Windows Text Shaping

  • Windows Win32K

此外，微软还推出了可用于 Windows 10 v2004 或更高版本的 10 月累积更新。该更新可通过 Windows Update 和 Microsoft 的 Windows Update for Business 获得。此外，微软还发布了 Windows 10 KB5006670 离线安装程序的直接下载链接。

