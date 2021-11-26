英伟达 DLSS 正式支持 Linux，Proton 6.3-8 新增 24 款游戏

IT之家 11 月 26 日消息，根据外媒 VideoCardz 消息，英伟达一直以来与 Valve 合作，致力于将显卡 DLSS 技术带入 Linux 平台，目前 Proton 6.3-8 软件正式发布，现已支持 Steam 游戏在 Linux 平台上开启 DLSS 功能。
英伟达此前在 Linux 平台发布了 DLSS SDK 以及虚幻引擎 5 插件，并对图像锐化技术进行了改进。Proton 属于一个中间层软件，使得 Linux 兼容 Windows Stram 平台游戏。不过遗憾的是，目前 Steam Deck 掌机不支持 DLSS 功能，因为其基于 AMD 芯片、GPU。
IT之家了解到，目前 Proton 已经支持了 BattleEye 反作弊引擎。
此外，24 款支新游戏在 Proton 获得支持。
刺客信条系列
Breath of Death VI
使命召唤：黑色行动 II 单人
DEATHLOOP
FIA 欧洲卡车锦标赛
Fly’N
Game Dev Tycoon
捉鬼敢死队：高清重制版
贪婪之秋
黑手党 II 经典版
Magicka
漫威银河护卫队
质量效应：传奇版
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Video Game
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Video Game 2
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Penny Arcade’s On the Rain-Slicked Precipice of Darkness 3
RiMS Racing（轮圈竞速）
The Riftbreaker（银河破裂者）
Sol Survivor
TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 1/2（曼岛 TT 赛事）
Proton 6.3-8 GitHub 链接：点击打开