首页
IT圈
辣品
设置
  • 日夜间
    白天
  • 主题色
投稿
订阅
软媒应用
首页 > 游戏之家>游戏快报

英伟达 DLSS 正式支持 Linux，Proton 6.3-8 新增 24 款游戏

2021/11/26 23:28:10 来源：IT之家 作者：沐泉 责编：沐泉
评论：

IT之家 11 月 26 日消息，根据外媒 VideoCardz 消息，英伟达一直以来与 Valve 合作，致力于将显卡 DLSS 技术带入 Linux 平台，目前 Proton 6.3-8 软件正式发布，现已支持 Steam 游戏在 Linux 平台上开启 DLSS 功能。

英伟达此前在 Linux 平台发布了 DLSS SDK 以及虚幻引擎 5 插件，并对图像锐化技术进行了改进。Proton 属于一个中间层软件，使得 Linux 兼容 Windows Stram 平台游戏。不过遗憾的是，目前 Steam Deck 掌机不支持 DLSS 功能，因为其基于 AMD 芯片、GPU。

IT之家了解到，目前 Proton 已经支持了 BattleEye 反作弊引擎。

此外，24 款支新游戏在 Proton 获得支持。

  • 刺客信条系列

  • Breath of Death VI

  • 使命召唤：黑色行动 II 单人

  • DEATHLOOP

  • FIA 欧洲卡车锦标赛

  • Fly’N

  • Game Dev Tycoon

  • 捉鬼敢死队：高清重制版

  • 贪婪之秋

  • 黑手党 II 经典版

  • Magicka

  • 漫威银河护卫队

  • 质量效应：传奇版

  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Video Game

  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Video Game 2

  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

  • Penny Arcade’s On the Rain-Slicked Precipice of Darkness 3

  • RiMS Racing（轮圈竞速）

  • The Riftbreaker（银河破裂者）

  • Sol Survivor

  • TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 1/2（曼岛 TT 赛事）

Proton 6.3-8 GitHub 链接：点击打开

下载IT之家APP，分享赚金币换豪礼

相关文章

关键词：SteamDLSSLinux

软媒旗下网站： IT之家 辣品 - 超值导购，优惠券 最会买 - 返利返现优惠券 iPhone之家 Win7之家 Win10之家 Win11之家

软媒旗下软件： 魔方 旗鱼浏览器（极速内核） 云日历 酷点桌面 Win7优化大师 Win10优化大师 软媒手机APP应用