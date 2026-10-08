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微软公布 XGP 订阅 10 月入库阵容：《战地 6》领衔

2026/10/8 18:38:54 来源：IT之家 作者：潞源 责编：潞源
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IT之家 10 月 8 日消息，微软现已公布 2026 年 10 月 XBOX Game Pass 入库游戏。本月有《战地 6》领衔，还有《不朽遗志》等作品。

IT之家整理 XGP 本月新增游戏如下：

游戏名入库时间覆盖订阅层级登陆平台
《回声织者》10 月 8 日Game Pass Ultimate、PC Game Pass云游戏、Xbox Series X|S、PC
《Forever Ago》10 月 8 日Game Pass Ultimate、PC Game Pass云游戏、主机、PC
《霓虹深渊 2》10 月 8 日Game Pass Ultimate、Game Pass Premium、PC Game Pass云游戏、Xbox Series X|S、PC
《战地风云 6》10 月 13 日Game Pass Ultimate、PC Game Pass云游戏、Xbox Series X|S、PC
《深馅地牢》10 月 13 日Game Pass Ultimate、PC Game Pass云游戏、Xbox Series X|S、PC
《不朽遗志》10 月 13 日Game Pass Ultimate、PC Game Pass云游戏、Xbox Series X|S、掌机、PC
《布鲁伊的欢乐快照》10 月 15 日Game Pass Ultimate、PC Game Pass云游戏、主机、掌机、PC
《链兽角斗》10 月 15 日Game Pass Ultimate、PC Game Pass云游戏、Xbox Series X|S、PC
《繁星之海》10 月 16 日Game Pass Ultimate、PC Game PassPC
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