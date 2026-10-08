微软公布 XGP 订阅 10 月入库阵容：《战地 6》领衔

IT之家 10 月 8 日消息，微软现已公布 2026 年 10 月 XBOX Game Pass 入库游戏。本月有《战地 6》领衔，还有《不朽遗志》等作品。
IT之家整理 XGP 本月新增游戏如下：
|游戏名
|入库时间
|覆盖订阅层级
|登陆平台
|《回声织者》
|10 月 8 日
|Game Pass Ultimate、PC Game Pass
|云游戏、Xbox Series X|S、PC
|《Forever Ago》
|10 月 8 日
|Game Pass Ultimate、PC Game Pass
|云游戏、主机、PC
|《霓虹深渊 2》
|10 月 8 日
|Game Pass Ultimate、Game Pass Premium、PC Game Pass
|云游戏、Xbox Series X|S、PC
|《战地风云 6》
|10 月 13 日
|Game Pass Ultimate、PC Game Pass
|云游戏、Xbox Series X|S、PC
|《深馅地牢》
|10 月 13 日
|Game Pass Ultimate、PC Game Pass
|云游戏、Xbox Series X|S、PC
|《不朽遗志》
|10 月 13 日
|Game Pass Ultimate、PC Game Pass
|云游戏、Xbox Series X|S、掌机、PC
|《布鲁伊的欢乐快照》
|10 月 15 日
|Game Pass Ultimate、PC Game Pass
|云游戏、主机、掌机、PC
|《链兽角斗》
|10 月 15 日
|Game Pass Ultimate、PC Game Pass
|云游戏、Xbox Series X|S、PC
|《繁星之海》
|10 月 16 日
|Game Pass Ultimate、PC Game Pass
|PC