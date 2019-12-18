内容字号：默认大号超大号

首页>软件之家>软件快报

文言文亦能编程，该项目在GitHub摘得5500星

2019/12/18 21:14:54来源：IT之家作者：骑士责编：骑士评论：

IT之家12月18日消息 有中国开发者上传的文言文編程語言项目已经在GitHub上摘得了5500星，你可知如何用文言文输出“Hello World”？吾有一言。曰「「問天地好在。」」。書之。

据悉，该文言文编程语言来自CMU本科生Huang Lingdong。可编译成Javascript，也可编译成Python，亦有线上编辑器 (IDE) 可直接运行。

GitHub地址：https://github.com/LingDong-/wenyan-lang

夫唐、虞之世，結繩而足治，屈指而足算。是時豈料百代之後，計算機械之巧，精於公輸之木鳶，善於武侯之流馬；程式語言之多，繁若《天官》之星宿，奇勝《山經》之走獸。鼠、蟹、鑽、魚，或以速稱。蛇、象、駱、犀，各爭文采。方知鬼之所以夜哭，天之所以雨粟。然以文言編程者 ，似所未有。此誠非文脈之所以傳，文心之所以保。嗟予小子，遂有斯志。然則數寸之烏絲猶覆於頭，萬卷之素書未破於手；一身長羁于远邦，兩耳久旷于雅言。然夫文章者吾之所宿好，程式者偶承時人之謬譽。故希孟不慚年少，莊生不望無涯。乃作斯言。誠未能嘔瀝長吉之心血，亦庶幾免於義山之流沫。既成之後，復學干將鑄劍而自飼，越王嚐糞而當先。自謂偶追《十書》之筆意，但恨少八家之淋漓。此子山所謂士衡抚掌而甘心，平子見陋而固宜。然則雖實覆甕之質，尚存斧正之望；雖乏呂相之金，易字之渴蓋同。此亦開源之大義，吾輩之所以勉勵也。一笑。

Hello world

Wenyan:

吾有一數。曰三。名之曰「甲」。
為是「甲」遍。
吾有一言。曰「「問天地好在。」」。書之。
云云。

Equivalent JavaScript:

var n = 3;
for (var i = 0; i < n; i++) {
console.log("問天地好在。");
}

Output:

問天地好在。 
問天地好在。 
問天地好在。

Punctuations and newlines are completely optional (just like they are in Classical Chinese), so the above code is equivalent to:

吾有一數曰三名之曰「甲」為是「甲」遍吾有一言曰「「問天地好在」」書之云云

More sophisticated examples, such as the Sieve of Eratosthenes, Quicksort, Mandelbrot set, and Tower of Hanoi, can be found in the ./examples folder.

Features

InstallationThe Compiler

Clone the repo, (OR simply download ./build/wenyan.js and set its executable bit using the terminal command chmod +x wenyan.js). Then run ./build/wenyan.js to compile your wenyan souce code to target language. Calling the compiler without arguments prints the help message, reproduced below:

Usage: wenyan [options] [input files]
Options:
--eval    -e <string>  : Give a string instead of a file (default: `')
--exec    -x <boolean> : Execute output (default: `false')
--inspect -i <boolean> : Interactive REPL (default: `false')
--lang    -l <string>  : Language: js/py (default: `js')
--log        <string>  : Log file (default: `/dev/null')
--output  -o <string>  : Output file (default: `/dev/stdout')
--roman   -r <boolean> : Romanize identifiers (default: `true')

Try building the included examples first, e.g.:

./build/wenyan.js examples/helloworld.wy -o helloworld.js

Building platform-specific binaries

  • Clone the repo

  • npm install

  • npm run make_cmdline

The macOS, Windows and Linux binaries will be in the ./build folder.

Syntax Cheatsheet

A context-free grammar description is under construction. Meanwhile, please check the cheatsheet below, or look into src/parser.js to learn about the syntax. Be sure to check out the examples from the online IDE too!

