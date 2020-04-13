内容字号：默认大号超大号

微软将 Windows Defender 更名为 Microsoft Defender

2020/4/13 10:18:09来源：IT之家作者：南桥

IT之家4月13日消息 据Windows Latest报道，在Windows 10 2020年5月更新中，微软更新了Windows安全中心应用，将其中的Windows Defender更改为Microsoft Defender

2019年3月，微软将Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection更名为Microsoft Defender ATP，随后微软将ATP引入Mac。此前IT之家也曾报道微软发布Linux版的ATP，以及将在Android和iOS平台推出Defender。外媒认为，由此看来在Defender上弱化Windows品牌非常必要。

在Windows 10 2020年5月更新中，微软将Windows安全中心里的“Windows Defender离线扫描”更名为“Microsoft Defender离线扫描”，以及在保护更新等其他页面中，“Windows Defender”字样也均被“Microsoft Defender”代替。

微软也在策略组编辑器中，插入了Microsoft Defender、Microsoft Defender反病毒、Microsoft Defender Exploit Guard等字样。

杀毒软件及其大部分相关服务会随着Windows 10 2020年5月更新的到来采用Microsoft Defender的新名称，但控制面板等传统区域尚未应用。

