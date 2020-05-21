内容字号：默认大号超大号

段落设置：取消段首缩进段首缩进

字体设置：切换到微软雅黑切换到宋体

业界
软件
手机
数码
电脑
学院
测评
图赏
视频
游戏
原创
直播
 AI
5G
苹果
微软
iPhone
Win10
精准搜索请尝试：精确搜索
首页>IT资讯>业界

中芯国际澄清：“与泰康一对一交流纪要”网络内容纯属捏造

2020/5/21 12:16:01来源：IT之家作者：骑士责编：骑士评论：

IT之家5月21日消息  中芯国际今日发布声明称，近日，网络上流传“中芯国际-泰康一对一交流纪要”的内容为不实报道，中芯国际对此表示强烈谴责，将保留诉诸法律追责的权利。

以下为声明全文：

近日，网络上流传“中芯国际-泰康一对一交流纪要”的内容以及相关不实报道，中芯国际对此严正声明，公司从未与文中所述“泰康”及活动主办方的相关人员进行任何一对一的交流。该纪要内容违背事实，纯属捏造，给公司造成严重负面影响。

对于杜撰及传播谣言的机构、媒体和个人，我公司表示强烈谴责，将保留诉诸法律追责的权利。

特此声明。

中芯国际集成电路制造有限公司

2020年5月21日

Statement from SMIC on Rumors of "SMIC and Taikang One-on-one Meeting Minutes"

Recently the content of so-called one-on-one meeting minutes between SMIC and Taikang and related untrue reports have been circulated on the internet. SMIC hereby solemnly proclaims that the company has not conducted one-on-one communications with Taikang and personnel related to the event's organizer as mentioned in the article. The content of the meeting minutes are fabricated and not factual, causing negative impact to the company.

SMIC strongly condemns the institutions, media and individuals who disseminate false news and rumors, and will reserve all rights to take legal actions against any and all continuous defamatory illegal conducts.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (Shanghai) Corporation

May 21, 2020

此前网络纪要传闻文件显示，问美国限制令对SMIC有什么整体影响时，SMIC公司回答称，如果严格按照法令申请许可，整个华为的渠道都会被管控，对于公司来说，SIMC先进工艺主要大客户还是海思，对公司将来肯定会有很重大的影响。目前仍然在进行之前的项目、研发工作，甚至订单也在按照节奏进行中。但新订单理论上已经不能接了。

现在该纪要传闻被中芯国际辟谣。

IT之家此前报道，华为麒麟 710A 正式实现商业化量产，“麒麟710A”是由中芯国际完成芯片代工制造环节，采用14nm制程工艺，主频2.0GHz，属于此前麒麟710的降频版。“麒麟710A”代表着实现国产化零的突破，是中国半导体芯片技术的破冰之举。

分享：
下载IT之家APP，分享赚金币换豪礼

相关文章

关键词：中芯国际芯片

软媒旗下网站IT之家|辣品 - 超值导购，优惠券|IT圈（Win10/WP8.1/Win7论坛）|最会买 - 返利返现优惠券|6655网址之家|Win10之家|Win8之家|Win7之家|Vista之家|

软媒旗下软件：魔方|旗鱼浏览器（极速内核）|云日历|酷点桌面|闪游浏览器（IE内核）|Win7优化大师|Win8优化大师|Win10优化大师|软媒手机APP应用|

关于IT之家|关于软媒|联系我们|加入软媒|WAP版|网站地图|Archiver|刺客团队

IT之家，软媒旗下科技门户网站 - 爱科技，爱这里。

Copyright (C)RuanMei.com, All Rights Reserved.

软媒公司版权所有    