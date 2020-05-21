中芯国际澄清：“与泰康一对一交流纪要”网络内容纯属捏造

IT之家5月21日消息 中芯国际今日发布声明称，近日，网络上流传“中芯国际-泰康一对一交流纪要”的内容为不实报道，中芯国际对此表示强烈谴责，将保留诉诸法律追责的权利。

以下为声明全文：

近日，网络上流传“中芯国际-泰康一对一交流纪要”的内容以及相关不实报道，中芯国际对此严正声明，公司从未与文中所述“泰康”及活动主办方的相关人员进行任何一对一的交流。该纪要内容违背事实，纯属捏造，给公司造成严重负面影响。

对于杜撰及传播谣言的机构、媒体和个人，我公司表示强烈谴责，将保留诉诸法律追责的权利。

特此声明。

中芯国际集成电路制造有限公司

2020年5月21日

Statement from SMIC on Rumors of "SMIC and Taikang One-on-one Meeting Minutes"

Recently the content of so-called one-on-one meeting minutes between SMIC and Taikang and related untrue reports have been circulated on the internet. SMIC hereby solemnly proclaims that the company has not conducted one-on-one communications with Taikang and personnel related to the event's organizer as mentioned in the article. The content of the meeting minutes are fabricated and not factual, causing negative impact to the company.

SMIC strongly condemns the institutions, media and individuals who disseminate false news and rumors, and will reserve all rights to take legal actions against any and all continuous defamatory illegal conducts.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (Shanghai) Corporation

May 21, 2020