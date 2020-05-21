中芯国际澄清：“与泰康一对一交流纪要”网络内容纯属捏造

IT之家5月21日消息 中芯国际今日发布声明称，近日，网络上流传“中芯国际-泰康一对一交流纪要”的内容为不实报道，中芯国际对此表示强烈谴责，将保留诉诸法律追责的权利。
以下为声明全文：
近日，网络上流传“中芯国际-泰康一对一交流纪要”的内容以及相关不实报道，中芯国际对此严正声明，公司从未与文中所述“泰康”及活动主办方的相关人员进行任何一对一的交流。该纪要内容违背事实，纯属捏造，给公司造成严重负面影响。
对于杜撰及传播谣言的机构、媒体和个人，我公司表示强烈谴责，将保留诉诸法律追责的权利。
特此声明。
中芯国际集成电路制造有限公司
2020年5月21日
Statement from SMIC on Rumors of "SMIC and Taikang One-on-one Meeting Minutes"
Recently the content of so-called one-on-one meeting minutes between SMIC and Taikang and related untrue reports have been circulated on the internet. SMIC hereby solemnly proclaims that the company has not conducted one-on-one communications with Taikang and personnel related to the event's organizer as mentioned in the article. The content of the meeting minutes are fabricated and not factual, causing negative impact to the company.
SMIC strongly condemns the institutions, media and individuals who disseminate false news and rumors, and will reserve all rights to take legal actions against any and all continuous defamatory illegal conducts.
Semiconductor Manufacturing International (Shanghai) Corporation
May 21, 2020
此前网络纪要传闻文件显示，问美国限制令对SMIC有什么整体影响时，SMIC公司回答称，如果严格按照法令申请许可，整个华为的渠道都会被管控，对于公司来说，SIMC先进工艺主要大客户还是海思，对公司将来肯定会有很重大的影响。目前仍然在进行之前的项目、研发工作，甚至订单也在按照节奏进行中。但新订单理论上已经不能接了。
现在该纪要传闻被中芯国际辟谣。
IT之家此前报道，华为麒麟 710A 正式实现商业化量产，“麒麟710A”是由中芯国际完成芯片代工制造环节，采用14nm制程工艺，主频2.0GHz，属于此前麒麟710的降频版。“麒麟710A”代表着实现国产化零的突破，是中国半导体芯片技术的破冰之举。