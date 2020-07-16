微软推送 Win10 20H2 Beta 预览版 19042.388 更新

IT之家7月16日消息 微软近期面向Beta通道内测人员发布了Windows 10 Build 19042.388（KB4565503）。IT之家此前报道，Windows 10 20H2 版本是累积更新，仅包括通过错误修复的质量改进。
Windows 10 Build 19042.388新增功能：
修复了可能会阻止你使用PowerShell更改Server Core平台上的系统区域设置的问题。
修复了在窗口模式下调整大小或从全屏模式切换到窗口模式时，可能导致某些游戏和应用程序出现视觉失真的问题。
修复了导致lsass.exe失败设备强制重启的问题，并显示以下错误消息：“A critical system process, C:\WINDOWS\system32\lsass.exe, failed with status code c0000008. The machine must now be restarted.”
修复了可能导致某些应用程序在安装6月9日发布的Windows Update补丁之后，无法打印包含图形或大文件的文档的问题。
在此Windows 10版本中，微软修复了可能阻止用户使用OneDrive App连接到OneDrive的问题。这可能会阻止这些设备下载新文件或打开以前同步或下载的文件。
安全更新，包括 Microsoft Scripting Engine，Windows App Platform and Frameworks，Microsoft Store，Windows Graphics，Windows Input and Composition，Windows Media，Windows Shell，Windows Fundamentals，Windows Management，Windows Kernel，Windows Hybrid Cloud Networking，Windows Storage and Filesystems，Windows Update Stack，Windows MSXML，Windows File Server and Clustering，Windows Remote Desktop，Internet Explorer，Microsoft Edge Legacy，Microsoft JET Database Engine。