微软 Win10 正式发布 5 周年

IT之家7月30日消息 2015 年 7 月 29 日晚，微软正式发布了 Windows 10 系统，到 2020 年 7 月 30 日，Windows 10 已经五岁了。微软Windows Insider官方Twitter进行了Windows 10发布5周年庆祝，并且今天推送了Windows 10 Dev预览版20180，开启全新开始菜单的主题感知磁贴。
IT之家整理盘点获悉，在这五年时间里，微软发布了以下几个 Windows 10 的大版本：
2015 年 Windows 10 首个正式版 Build 10240（版本 1507），Windows 10 首个重大更新 Build 10586（版本 1511）。
2016 年 Windows 10 一周年更新版 Build 14393（版本 1607）
2017 年 Windows 10 创意者更新 Build 15063（版本 1703），Windows 10 创意者更新秋季版 Build 16299（版本 1709）。
2018 年 Windows 10 更新四月版 Build 17134（版本 1803），Windows 10 更新十月版 Build 17763（版本 1809）
2019 年 Windows 10 更新五月版 Build 18362（版本 1903），Windows 10 更新五月版 Build 18363（版本 1909）
2020 年 Windows 10 更新五月版 Build 19041（版本 2004）
目前，微软在测试Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042，不出意外是Windows 10版本2009，是一个小更新。另外微软还在测试全新的Windows 10 Dev预览版，大部分功能在为Windows 10 21H1准备。