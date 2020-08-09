辟谣！微软新服务协议暗示断供中国不负责？这协议早就有了

8 月 9 日消息，今日网上流传，微软更新了其官网的 Microsoft 服务协议，声明如果因为不可抗力导致微软无法履行或延迟履行其义务，微软对此不承担任何责任或义务。该协议 10 月 1 日正式生效。

甚至有解读称，微软最近紧急修改了协议，暗示如果软件断供中国，概不负责。

但网易科技查阅了此前的服务协议，发现在 2019 年 7 月 1 日发布，8 月 30 日实施的服务协议中，就已经有了这个条款，说明这个条款至少在去年就已经存在了。

具体如下：

而在英国版去年的协议中，这段是这样表述的

12.e. Microsoft is not responsible or liable for any failure to perform or delay in performing its obligations under these Terms to the extent that the failure or delay is caused by circumstances beyond Microsoft’s reasonable control (such as labour disputes, acts of God, war or terrorist activity, malicious damage, accidents or compliance with any applicable law or government order). Microsoft will endeavour to minimise the effects of any of these events and to perform the obligations that aren't affected.