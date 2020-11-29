谷歌商店喜加一：10 款游戏免费领

IT之家11月29日消息 据IT之家网友投递，目前谷歌 Play 商店有多款游戏限免中，各位小伙伴可自行查询。此外，还有两款图标包，分别为 Glass HD - Icon Pack 以及Glass Black - Icon Pack，身在海外的朋友可以尝试一下。

策略游戏《Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars - Strategy Game》，1.99美元→0，具体游戏风格类似于《王国保卫战》但并非塔防游戏。



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.unimob.frontier.wars2.kingdom.premium

休闲游戏《Cat in the Woods VIP》1.49美元→0，这是一款适合10岁以上人群的游戏，主要玩法是保护森林和动物朋友免受人们的侵害。虽然标注了含广告，但开发方表示正常游戏是没有广告的。

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=widstudio.games.wilddigivip

休闲游戏《Galaxxy Idols PV: 装扮与时尚比赛》，0.99美元→0，看介绍应该是一款类似闪耀暖暖的换装养成游戏，包含内购。

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.buffstudio.gfa.vip

休闲游戏《建造舰船 VIP - 银河战役(Grow Spaceship)》，0.99美元→0，是一款复古射击游戏，类似于像素版的《雷电》系列，包含内购。

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pixelstar.GrowSpaceshipVIP

休闲游戏《Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic)》，1.99美元→0，算是一款经典的战斗放置游戏，包含内购元素。

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.honeydew.heroassassin2vip

休闲游戏《Agent Shot 3D-警察射击和追逐》，259.99美元→0，计算弹道命中敌人。

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.arsalgames.agentshot

休闲益智游戏《Push them all 3D - Smart block puzzle game》，259.99美元→0，适合所有年龄段。

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.arsalgames.pushthemall

教育游戏《Plurals and Singulars Test & Practice PRO》，1.99美元→0，可帮助用户练习英语单词及其复数和单数的知识。

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=air.com.littlebigplay.games.premium.plurals

教育游戏《English Irregular Verbs Test & Practice PRO》，1.99美元→0，帮助用户试和练习英语不规则动词。

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=air.com.littlebigplay.games.premium.irregularverbs

教育游戏《Memorize: Learn Vietnamese Words with Flashcards》4.99 美元→0，这是一款基于 AI 的学习应用程序，可帮助用户学习和记住越南语词汇。

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=tech.memorize.vietnamese



▲ Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars