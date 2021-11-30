首页
首页 > 安卓之家>安卓应用推荐

谷歌公布 Google Play 2021 年度最佳榜单：Balance 获最佳应用，《宝可梦大集结》为最佳游戏

2021/11/30 10:06:20 来源：IT之家 作者：长河 责编：长河
评论：

IT之家 11 月 30 日消息，今日，谷歌正式揭晓 Google Play 2021 年度最佳获奖榜单

谷歌表示，今年获奖的作品通过创造性、通常是冥想式的方法帮助用户在更深层次上了解自己。获得年度最佳应用奖项的 Balance，就鼓励人们通过个性化的冥想直达内心；Moonly 依照农历为用户提供丰富的心得和指引；Laughscape 则在引导人们进入冥想状态的方法上颇具新意 —— 通过笑声进入冥想。

IT之家了解到，谷歌将今年的奖项范围扩大到了平板电脑上的应用和游戏以及 Wear OS 和 Google TV 上的应用

2021 年度最受欢迎应用和游戏

年度最受欢迎应用：Paramount+

年度最受欢迎游戏：Garena Free Fire MAX

年度最佳应用

Balance

年度最佳游戏

Pokémon UNITE

年度最佳应用榜单

年度最具社会贡献应用

  • Empathy

  • Mentor Spaces

  • Speechify

年度最佳生活帮手应用

  • Blossom

  • PhotoRoom

  • Rabit

年度最具娱乐性应用

  • Clubhouse

  • Noobly

  • Whatifi

年度最具潜力应用

  • Laughscape

  • Moonbeam

  • Moonly

年度最佳自我提升应用

  • Balance

  • Clementine

  • Uptime

年度最佳平板电脑应用

  • Canva

  • Concepts

  • Houzz

年度最佳可穿戴设备应用

  • Calm

  • MyFitnessPal

  • Sleep Cycle

年度最受欢迎 Google TV 应用

  • Disney+

  • ESPN

  • Tubi

年度最佳游戏榜单

年度最佳对战游戏

  • League of Legends: Wild Rift

  • MARVEL Future Revolution

  • Pokémon UNITE

  • Rogue Land

  • Suspects: Mystery Mansion

年度最具创新力游戏

  • Inked

  • JanKenUP!

  • Knights of San Francisco

  • Overboard!

  • Tears of Themis

年度最佳独立制作游戏

  • 7 Billion Humans

  • Bird Alone

  • Donut County

  • My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

  • Puzzling Peaks EXE

年度最佳休闲游戏

  • Cats in Time

  • Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

  • Disney POP TOWN

  • Switchcraft

  • Towers

年度最佳平板电脑游戏

  • Chicken Police — Paint it RED!

  • League of Legends: Wild Rift

  • My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

  • Overboard!

  • The Procession to Calvary

