谷歌公布 Google Play 2021 年度最佳榜单：Balance 获最佳应用，《宝可梦大集结》为最佳游戏

IT之家 11 月 30 日消息，今日，谷歌正式揭晓 Google Play 2021 年度最佳获奖榜单。
谷歌表示，今年获奖的作品通过创造性、通常是冥想式的方法帮助用户在更深层次上了解自己。获得年度最佳应用奖项的 Balance，就鼓励人们通过个性化的冥想直达内心；Moonly 依照农历为用户提供丰富的心得和指引；Laughscape 则在引导人们进入冥想状态的方法上颇具新意 —— 通过笑声进入冥想。
IT之家了解到，谷歌将今年的奖项范围扩大到了平板电脑上的应用和游戏，以及 Wear OS 和 Google TV 上的应用。
2021 年度最受欢迎应用和游戏
年度最受欢迎应用：Paramount+
年度最受欢迎游戏：Garena Free Fire MAX
年度最佳应用
Balance
年度最佳游戏
Pokémon UNITE
年度最佳应用榜单
年度最具社会贡献应用
Empathy
Mentor Spaces
Speechify
年度最佳生活帮手应用
Blossom
PhotoRoom
Rabit
年度最具娱乐性应用
Clubhouse
Noobly
Whatifi
年度最具潜力应用
Laughscape
Moonbeam
Moonly
年度最佳自我提升应用
Balance
Clementine
Uptime
年度最佳平板电脑应用
Canva
Concepts
Houzz
年度最佳可穿戴设备应用
Calm
MyFitnessPal
Sleep Cycle
年度最受欢迎 Google TV 应用
Disney+
ESPN
Tubi
年度最佳游戏榜单
年度最佳对战游戏
League of Legends: Wild Rift
MARVEL Future Revolution
Pokémon UNITE
Rogue Land
Suspects: Mystery Mansion
年度最具创新力游戏
Inked
JanKenUP!
Knights of San Francisco
Overboard!
Tears of Themis
年度最佳独立制作游戏
7 Billion Humans
Bird Alone
Donut County
My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
Puzzling Peaks EXE
年度最佳休闲游戏
Cats in Time
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
Disney POP TOWN
Switchcraft
Towers
年度最佳平板电脑游戏
Chicken Police — Paint it RED!
League of Legends: Wild Rift
My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
Overboard!
The Procession to Calvary