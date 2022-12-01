《Apex Legends Mobile》问鼎年度最佳游戏，谷歌公布 2022 年 Play Store 最佳榜单

IT之家 12 月 1 日消息，谷歌今天宣布了 2022 年度 Google Play Store 最佳应用、最佳游戏等榜单。和苹果 App Store Awards 2022 榜单相同，来自 Electronic Arts 的《Apex Legends Mobile》被安卓用户和 Google Play 编辑团队认为是年度最佳游戏。
IT之家了解到，《Apex Legends Mobile》是由 EA 推出的一款吃鸡游戏，玩家需要在战斗中使用不同的角色、武器在不同的地图上相互博弈。这是一款面向所有人的游戏，而且你不需要最豪华的游戏手机来玩。
谷歌评选出现的 2022 年度最佳应用是来自 WOMBO 的 Dream 应用。这款应用可以让没有任何基础的人使用人工智能创造艺术品。用户可以选择某个艺术风格，或者上传某张照片，然后 AI 就能根据你的描述创作出漂亮的艺术插图。
IT之家了解到，和往年稍有不同的是，谷歌新增了“Best for Chromebooks”和“Best on Play Pass”两个选项。完整榜单可以访问这里。
IT之家附 Google Play 全部获奖名单：
年度最佳应用: Dream by WOMBO
年度最佳游戏: Apex Legends Mobile
应用细分榜单：
年度最休闲游戏: PetStar
年度最佳个人成长应用: Breathwrk
年度最佳日常应用: Plant Parent
年度最佳 Hidden Gems: Recover Athletics
年度最佳购物应用: The STIGMA App
年度最佳 Wear 应用: Todoist
年度最佳平板应用: Pocket
年度最佳 Chromebook 应用（新类目）: BandLab
游戏细分榜单：
年度最佳多人游戏: Dislyte
荣誉奖: Apex Legends Mobile, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, Rocket League Sideswipe
年度最佳 Pick Up & Play 游戏: Angry Birds Journey
荣誉奖: Gun & Dungeons, HOOK 2, Hyde and Seek, quadline
年度最佳独立游戏: Dicey Dungeons
荣誉奖: Dungeons of Dreadrock, Knotwords, One Hand Clapping, Phobies
年度最佳剧情游戏（新类目）: Papers, Please
荣誉奖: DEEMO II, Inua - A Story in Ice and Time, The Secret of Cat Island, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
年度最佳 Ongoing 游戏（新类目）： Genshin Impact
年度最佳 Play Pass 游戏（新类目）: Very Little Nightmares
荣誉奖: Bridge Constructor, Final Fantasy VII, Linelight, Path of Giants
年度最佳平板游戏: Tower of Fantasy
荣誉奖: Angry Birds Journey, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, Papers, Please
年度最佳 Chromebooks 游戏（新类目): Roblox