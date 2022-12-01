首页
首页 > 安卓之家>安卓新闻

《Apex Legends Mobile》问鼎年度最佳游戏，谷歌公布 2022 年 Play Store 最佳榜单

2022/12/1 11:07:22 来源：IT之家 作者：故渊 责编：故渊
评论：

IT之家 12 月 1 日消息，谷歌今天宣布了 2022 年度 Google Play Store 最佳应用、最佳游戏等榜单。和苹果 App Store Awards 2022 榜单相同，来自 Electronic Arts 的《Apex Legends Mobile》被安卓用户和 Google Play 编辑团队认为是年度最佳游戏。

IT之家了解到，《Apex Legends Mobile》是由 EA 推出的一款吃鸡游戏，玩家需要在战斗中使用不同的角色、武器在不同的地图上相互博弈。这是一款面向所有人的游戏，而且你不需要最豪华的游戏手机来玩。

谷歌评选出现的 2022 年度最佳应用是来自 WOMBO 的 Dream 应用。这款应用可以让没有任何基础的人使用人工智能创造艺术品。用户可以选择某个艺术风格，或者上传某张照片，然后 AI 就能根据你的描述创作出漂亮的艺术插图。

IT之家了解到，和往年稍有不同的是，谷歌新增了“Best for Chromebooks”和“Best on Play Pass”两个选项。完整榜单可以访问这里

IT之家附 Google Play 全部获奖名单：

年度最佳应用: Dream by WOMBO

年度最佳游戏: Apex Legends Mobile

应用细分榜单：

游戏细分榜单：

