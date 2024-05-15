OpenAI 联合创始人兼首席科学家 Ilya Sutskever 宣布离职，将在未来分享新项目细节

IT之家 5 月 15 日消息，OpenAI 联合创始人兼首席科学家 Ilya Sutskever 今早在 X 发布推文，正式宣布离开 OpenAI。
Ilya Sutskever 为前 OpenAI 董事会成员，曾推动罢免 OpenAI CEO 阿尔特曼 Sam Altman 的行动。
IT之家附原文与翻译如下：
After almost a decade, I have made the decision to leave OpenAI. The company’s trajectory has been nothing short of miraculous, and I’m confident that OpenAI will build AGI that is both safe and beneficial under the leadership of @sama, @gdb, @miramurati and now, under the excellent research leadership of @merettm. It was an honor and a privilege to have worked together, and I will miss everyone dearly. So long, and thanks for everything. I am excited for what comes next — a project that is very personally meaningful to me about which I will share details in due time.
近十年后，我决定离开 OpenAI。公司的发展轨迹堪称奇迹，我相信在 Sam Altman、Greg Brockman、Mira Murati 的领导下，以及 Jakub Pachocki 的出色研究领导下，OpenAI 将打造出既安全又有益的 AGI 通用人工智能。能与大家共事是我的荣幸，我会非常想念大家的。再见了，感谢你们所做的一切。我对接下来的工作感到兴奋 —— 这个项目对我个人意义重大，我会在适当的时候与大家分享细节。
