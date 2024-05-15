OpenAI 联合创始人兼首席科学家 Ilya Sutskever 宣布离职，将在未来分享新项目细节

IT之家 5 月 15 日消息，OpenAI 联合创始人兼首席科学家 Ilya Sutskever 今早在 X 发布推文，正式宣布离开 OpenAI。

Ilya Sutskever 为前 OpenAI 董事会成员，曾推动罢免 OpenAI CEO 阿尔特曼 Sam Altman 的行动。

IT之家附原文与翻译如下：

After almost a decade, I have made the decision to leave OpenAI. The company’s trajectory has been nothing short of miraculous, and I’m confident that OpenAI will build AGI that is both safe and beneficial under the leadership of @sama, @gdb, @miramurati and now, under the excellent research leadership of @merettm. It was an honor and a privilege to have worked together, and I will miss everyone dearly. So long, and thanks for everything. I am excited for what comes next — a project that is very personally meaningful to me about which I will share details in due time.