“最强文生图开源 AI 模型”，Stable Diffusion 3 Medium 发布：可在消费级显卡上运行

IT之家 6 月 13 日消息，Stability AI 发布了 Stable Diffusion 3 Medium（下文简称 SD3 Medium），官方声称是“迄今为止最先进的开源模型”，其性能甚至超过了 Midjourney 6。

Stability AI 公司表示 SD3 Medium 可以根据用户输入的文本描述，重点克服了文生图模型中手部和脸部的挑战，生成足以乱真的的图像。

SD3 Medium 还利用其底层的 Diffusion Transformer 架构，高精度地整合了文字元素。

SD3 Medium 的另一个特点是易于使用。相比较一些资源密集型 AI 模型，SD3 Medium 可以在消费级显卡上运行，可以加速普及适配。

Stability AI 在非商业许可下提供 SD3 Medium，供免费使用。对于商业应用，可为艺术家、设计师和开发人员提供创作者许可证；对于大型商业用户，可以直接联系 Stability AI 了解授权详情。

Stability AI 还表示计划在未来将其产品扩展到视频和音频生成领域。提示词如下：

A photograph of an 18-year-old Japanese woman hitchhiking, holding a cardboard sign that reads ' 東京駅まで ' (To Tokyo Station). She is standing by the roadside with a hopeful expression, wearing casual clothing and a backpack. The background shows a bustling urban street with cars passing by and city buildings. The scene is lively and vibrant, capturing the energy of Tokyo. Cinematic composition, trending on artstation.