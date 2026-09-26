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2026 金摇杆奖游戏提名公布：21 个类别开放投票，《007：初露锋芒》《大步走》领跑

2026/9/26 12:08:51 来源：IT之家 作者：故渊 责编：故渊
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感谢IT之家网友 不一样的体验Silence_W肖战割割 的线索投递！

IT之家 9 月 26 日消息，gamespress 昨日（9 月 25 日）发布公告，公布第 44 届金摇杆奖（Golden Joystick Awards）提名，公众投票通道同步开启，截至太平洋时间 10 月 23 日下午 4 点（北京时间 10 月 24 日早上 7 点）。

作为全球历史最悠久的公众投票游戏奖项，本届设置 21 个由玩家投票的类别，获奖名单将于 11 月 11 日在伦敦颁奖典礼上揭晓并全球直播。

本届奖项共设 21 个由公众投票的类别，涵盖“年度最佳主机游戏”“年度最佳 PC 游戏”“最受期待游戏”等。

在 2026 年提名中，《007 初露锋芒》（007 First Light）与《大步走》（Big Walk）各获 6 项提名领跑；《生化危机：安魂曲》（Resident Evil Requiem）获得 4 项提名。

IT之家附上相关游戏类别如下：

最佳音效设计（Best Audio Design）

  • Big Walk

  • Marathon

  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword

  • Rhythm Heaven Groove

  • SAROS

  • STAR WARS: Galactic Racer

最佳抢先体验游戏（Best Early Access Game）

  • Dead as Disco

  • MENACE

  • skate.

  • Slay the Spire 2

  • Subnautica 2

  • WARDOGS

最佳游戏改编（Best Game Adaptation）

  • 《鬼泣》第二季

  • Exit 8

  • 《辐射》第二季

  • Iron Lung

  • Mortal Kombat II

  • 《生化危机》

最佳游戏扩展内容（Best Game Expansion）

  • Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven

  • DAVE THE DIVER - In the Jungle Content Pack

  • DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations

  • Quake: Dawn of the Machine

  • The Alters: Last Variable

  • World of Warcraft: Midnight

最佳游戏预告片（Best Game Trailer）

  • Battlefield 6 x Top Gun: Carrier Strike Cinematic Trailer

  • Big Walk - Release Date Announcement

  • Cairn - Launch Trailer

  • MOUSE: P.I. For Hire | Official Launch Trailer

  • Prove You're Human - Announcement Trailer

  • Resident Evil Requiem - Evil Has Always Had A Name

最佳游戏硬件（Best Gaming Hardware）

  • Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE

  • Razer Viper V4 Pro

  • Secretlab ATLAS

  • Sony INZONE M10S II

  • Steam Controller

  • Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II

最佳独立游戏（Best Indie Game）

  • Big Walk

  • Denshattack!

  • Esoteric Ebb

  • Mixtape

  • Mouse: P.I. for Hire

  • Order of the Sinking Star

  • REANIMAL

  • Sovereign Tower

  • Titanium Court

  • Valheim

最佳独立游戏（自发行）（Best Indie Game - Self-published）

  • Cairn

  • Fields of Mistria

  • MECCHA CHAMELEON

  • Mewgenics

  • Mina the Hollower

  • Perfect Tides: Station to Station

  • Phonopolis

  • Rhythm Doctor

  • The Incident at Galley House

  • Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors

最佳主角表演（Best Lead Performer）

  • Aaron Paul 饰 Robert Robertson III，Dispatch

  • Angela Sant'Albano 饰 Grace Ashcroft，Resident Evil Requiem

  • Anna Demetriou 饰 Sophia，Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

  • Liam McIntyre 饰 Wolverine，Marvel's Wolverine

  • Patrick Gibson 饰 James Bond，007 First Light

  • Will de Renzy-Martin 饰 Coen，The Blood of Dawnwalker

最佳配角表演（Best Supporting Performer）

  • Frankie Kevich 饰 Zoe de Vera，CONTROL Resonant

  • Grace Saif 饰 Diana，PRAGMATA

  • Lennie James 饰 John Greenway，007 First Light

  • Terry O'Quinn 饰 Richard，SILENT HILL: Townfall

  • Troy Baker 饰 Nathaniel Essex，Marvel's Wolverine

  • Vic Michaelis 饰 Runa Blask，STAR WARS Zero Company

最佳多人游戏（Best Multiplayer Game）

  • ARC Raiders

  • Big Walk

  • Marathon

  • MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls

  • MECCHA CHAMELEON

  • Valheim

最佳重制 / 复刻游戏（Best Remake / Remaster）

  • Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

  • Gothic 1 Remake

  • METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.2

  • Star Fox

  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered

  • Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter

最佳原声带（Best Soundtrack）

  • 007 First Light

  • Crimson Desert

  • Dispatch

  • Lumines Arise

  • Mewgenics

  • Mixtape

最佳叙事（Best Storytelling）

  • 007 First Light

  • Dispatch

  • Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave

  • SILENT HILL: Townfall

  • The Blood of Dawnwalker

  • ZERO PARADES: For Dead Spies

最佳视觉设计（Best Visual Design）

  • CONTROL Resonant

  • Forza Horizon 6

  • Orbitals

  • Phonopolis

  • Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

  • SAROS

最受期待游戏（Most Wanted Game）

  • Alien: Isolation 2

  • ANANTA

  • Black Myth: Zhong Kui

  • EXODUS

  • Fable

  • FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION

  • God of War Laufey

  • Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

  • KINGDOM HEARTS IV

  • METRO 2039

  • NO LAW

  • Persona 6

  • Resident Evil Veronica

  • STRANGER THAN HEAVEN

  • Stuntman: Hollywood

  • The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

  • The Witcher 4

  • Tides of Annihilation

  • Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

  • Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000

持续游玩奖（移动端）（Still Playing - Mobile）

  • Balatro

  • Genshin Impact

  • Honkai: Star Rail

  • MARVEL SNAP

  • MONOPOLY GO!

  • NTE: Neverness to Everness

  • Old School RuneScape

  • Pokémon GO

  • Roblox

  • Sky: Children of the Light

  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Mobile

  • Wuthering Waves

持续游玩奖（PC 与主机）（Still Playing - PC & Console）

  • Apex Legends

  • Fortnite

  • GTA Online

  • HELLDIVERS 2

  • HITMAN World of Assassination

  • Minecraft

  • No Man's Sky

  • Palworld

  • The Elder Scrolls Online

  • Warframe

  • World of Warcraft

  • Call of Duty: Warzone

年度工作室（Studio of the Year）

  • CAPCOM

  • Frogwares

  • House House

  • IO Interactive

  • Nintendo EPD

  • SQUARE ENIX

年度 PC 游戏（PC Game of the Year）

  • Big Walk

  • Crimson Desert

  • Escape from Tarkov

  • Esoteric Ebb

  • MECCHA CHAMELEON

  • Mewgenics

  • Order of the Sinking Star

  • STAR WARS Zero Company

  • The Blood of Dawnwalker

  • Valheim

年度主机游戏（Console Game of the Year）

  • 007 First Light

  • Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave

  • Forza Horizon 6

  • LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

  • Nioh 3

  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword

  • Pokémon Pokopia

  • PRAGMATA

  • Resident Evil Requiem

  • SAROS

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