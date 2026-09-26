2026 金摇杆奖游戏提名公布：21 个类别开放投票，《007：初露锋芒》《大步走》领跑

IT之家 9 月 26 日消息，gamespress 昨日（9 月 25 日）发布公告，公布第 44 届金摇杆奖（Golden Joystick Awards）提名，公众投票通道同步开启，截至太平洋时间 10 月 23 日下午 4 点（北京时间 10 月 24 日早上 7 点）。
作为全球历史最悠久的公众投票游戏奖项，本届设置 21 个由玩家投票的类别，获奖名单将于 11 月 11 日在伦敦颁奖典礼上揭晓并全球直播。
本届奖项共设 21 个由公众投票的类别，涵盖“年度最佳主机游戏”“年度最佳 PC 游戏”“最受期待游戏”等。
在 2026 年提名中，《007 初露锋芒》（007 First Light）与《大步走》（Big Walk）各获 6 项提名领跑；《生化危机：安魂曲》（Resident Evil Requiem）获得 4 项提名。
IT之家附上相关游戏类别如下：
最佳音效设计（Best Audio Design）
Big Walk
Marathon
Onimusha: Way of the Sword
Rhythm Heaven Groove
SAROS
STAR WARS: Galactic Racer
最佳抢先体验游戏（Best Early Access Game）
Dead as Disco
MENACE
skate.
Slay the Spire 2
Subnautica 2
WARDOGS
最佳游戏改编（Best Game Adaptation）
《鬼泣》第二季
Exit 8
《辐射》第二季
Iron Lung
Mortal Kombat II
《生化危机》
最佳游戏扩展内容（Best Game Expansion）
Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven
DAVE THE DIVER - In the Jungle Content Pack
DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations
Quake: Dawn of the Machine
The Alters: Last Variable
World of Warcraft: Midnight
最佳游戏预告片（Best Game Trailer）
Battlefield 6 x Top Gun: Carrier Strike Cinematic Trailer
Big Walk - Release Date Announcement
Cairn - Launch Trailer
MOUSE: P.I. For Hire | Official Launch Trailer
Prove You're Human - Announcement Trailer
Resident Evil Requiem - Evil Has Always Had A Name
最佳游戏硬件（Best Gaming Hardware）
Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE
Razer Viper V4 Pro
Secretlab ATLAS
Sony INZONE M10S II
Steam Controller
Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II
最佳独立游戏（Best Indie Game）
Big Walk
Denshattack!
Esoteric Ebb
Mixtape
Mouse: P.I. for Hire
Order of the Sinking Star
REANIMAL
Sovereign Tower
Titanium Court
Valheim
最佳独立游戏（自发行）（Best Indie Game - Self-published）
Cairn
Fields of Mistria
MECCHA CHAMELEON
Mewgenics
Mina the Hollower
Perfect Tides: Station to Station
Phonopolis
Rhythm Doctor
The Incident at Galley House
Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors
最佳主角表演（Best Lead Performer）
Aaron Paul 饰 Robert Robertson III，Dispatch
Angela Sant'Albano 饰 Grace Ashcroft，Resident Evil Requiem
Anna Demetriou 饰 Sophia，Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
Liam McIntyre 饰 Wolverine，Marvel's Wolverine
Patrick Gibson 饰 James Bond，007 First Light
Will de Renzy-Martin 饰 Coen，The Blood of Dawnwalker
最佳配角表演（Best Supporting Performer）
Frankie Kevich 饰 Zoe de Vera，CONTROL Resonant
Grace Saif 饰 Diana，PRAGMATA
Lennie James 饰 John Greenway，007 First Light
Terry O'Quinn 饰 Richard，SILENT HILL: Townfall
Troy Baker 饰 Nathaniel Essex，Marvel's Wolverine
Vic Michaelis 饰 Runa Blask，STAR WARS Zero Company
最佳多人游戏（Best Multiplayer Game）
ARC Raiders
Big Walk
Marathon
MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls
MECCHA CHAMELEON
Valheim
最佳重制 / 复刻游戏（Best Remake / Remaster）
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
Gothic 1 Remake
METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.2
Star Fox
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered
Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter
最佳原声带（Best Soundtrack）
007 First Light
Crimson Desert
Dispatch
Lumines Arise
Mewgenics
Mixtape
最佳叙事（Best Storytelling）
007 First Light
Dispatch
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave
SILENT HILL: Townfall
The Blood of Dawnwalker
ZERO PARADES: For Dead Spies
最佳视觉设计（Best Visual Design）
CONTROL Resonant
Forza Horizon 6
Orbitals
Phonopolis
Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
SAROS
最受期待游戏（Most Wanted Game）
Alien: Isolation 2
ANANTA
Black Myth: Zhong Kui
EXODUS
Fable
FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION
God of War Laufey
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
KINGDOM HEARTS IV
METRO 2039
NO LAW
Persona 6
Resident Evil Veronica
STRANGER THAN HEAVEN
Stuntman: Hollywood
The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
The Witcher 4
Tides of Annihilation
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis
Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000
持续游玩奖（移动端）（Still Playing - Mobile）
Balatro
Genshin Impact
Honkai: Star Rail
MARVEL SNAP
MONOPOLY GO!
NTE: Neverness to Everness
Old School RuneScape
Pokémon GO
Roblox
Sky: Children of the Light
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Mobile
Wuthering Waves
持续游玩奖（PC 与主机）（Still Playing - PC & Console）
Apex Legends
Fortnite
GTA Online
HELLDIVERS 2
HITMAN World of Assassination
Minecraft
No Man's Sky
Palworld
The Elder Scrolls Online
Warframe
World of Warcraft
Call of Duty: Warzone
年度工作室（Studio of the Year）
CAPCOM
Frogwares
House House
IO Interactive
Nintendo EPD
SQUARE ENIX
年度 PC 游戏（PC Game of the Year）
Big Walk
Crimson Desert
Escape from Tarkov
Esoteric Ebb
MECCHA CHAMELEON
Mewgenics
Order of the Sinking Star
STAR WARS Zero Company
The Blood of Dawnwalker
Valheim
年度主机游戏（Console Game of the Year）
007 First Light
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave
Forza Horizon 6
LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
Nioh 3
Onimusha: Way of the Sword
Pokémon Pokopia
PRAGMATA
Resident Evil Requiem
SAROS